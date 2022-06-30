Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Best Things To Do In St. Louis This Week, June 30 to July 5

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 6:22 am

click to enlarge Take a stroll through the historic Bellefontaine Cemetery this week. - KAVAHN MANSOURI
Kavahn Mansouri
Take a stroll through the historic Bellefontaine Cemetery this week.

We'll be real with you: This week is totally dominated by Fourth of July festivities. But, we're also trying to give you some options in case you don't really feel like celebrating. That's fine. There are a couple of events going on outside of Independence Day. But if you want to go watch fireworks and pretend everything's alright in the world, we've compiled a list of over 20 spots to do just that. Take a break, find some joy. You deserve it. Here's what we got going for this week:
4th of July Fireworks and Celebrations In the St. Louis Area In 2022

Fair Saint Louis Where: Kiener Plaza (500 Chestnut Street) and Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue, fairsaintlouis.org) When: Saturday, July 2, to Monday, July 4, from noon to 10 p.m.Over 3,000 pounds of fireworks, seven events and three days? Fair Saint Louis is back, baby. The parade will include elaborate floats, marching bands, live music, food and Purina dog team performances. Music acts include X Ambassadors (you know, the song that goes “Hey, hey, hey/living like we’re renegades”), country music star Todd Atkins, Third Eye Blind and more. On Monday, July 4, witness the iconic fireworks performance lighting up the sky behind the Gateway Arch along the riverfront at 9:30 p.m. —Carlos Mendoza
Star Spangled Fireworks PartyWhere: Three Sixty (1 South Broadway, 314-241-8439, 360-stl.com) When: Monday, July 4, from 7 to 10 p.m.Up 400 feet above the rest of downtown St. Louis, the party pops off with food, drinks, a live DJ and party favors. Reservations for the bar’s VIP seating must be made by Saturday, July 2. The VIP and reserved seating has a food-and-beverage minimum of $135 per person with tax and gratuity included. St. Charles Riverfest Where: St. Charles Historic Main Street (222 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles; discoverstcharles.com)When: Noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4.Three days of fun hits the streets of St. Charles for the St. Charles Riverfest. There’s live music, food trucks are expected and, oh, it’s also a carnival. Vendors will be there for attendees to shop around. Fireworks will fill the sky over the river on Monday, July 4, at 9:20 p.m. Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex Fourth of July CelebrationWhere: Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex (17925 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; chesterfield.mo.us)When: Monday, July 4, beginning at 6 p.m.Chesterfield hosts a celebration of its own this year: The event has live music from Fat Pocket, food trucks and a kids zone. There’s pony rides and inflatables — plus Circus Kaput. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs, blankets, and outside food and beverages are allowed, but no glass or tobacco products. This event is free. Bridgeton’s CelebrationWhere: Bridgeton Athletic Complex (13161 Taussig Road, Bridgeton; bridgetonmo.com)When: Monday, July 4Bridgeton celebrates Independence Day with a parade starting in its St. James subdivision, going west on Natural Bridge and ending in Target’s parking lot. If you’re an early bird, catch the car-show competition prior to the parade from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The parade ends with prizes being given to the best floats, costumes and cars. Moving into the evening, the day turns into a full-blown festival. The event has a food truck, live music from Downtime @ BMAC and a fireworks display. The fireworks begin around 9 p.m. It’s free to attend. ManchesterWhere: Paul Schroeder Park (359 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester, manchestermo.gov)When: Monday July 4 at 6 p.m.Manchester knows how to party, especially when it comes to the most patriotic day of the year. Bust out your dancing shoes for the evening, because Butchwax and the Hollywoods take the stage in order to kick the Independence Day party off. Fireworks will be displayed after the concert. Concessions and beer are available until 9 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. EllisvilleWhere: Bluebird Park (225 Kiefer Creek Road, ellisville.mo.us) When: Monday, July 4 at 7 p.m.Ellisville will have its own Independence Day Celebration. A concert by Griffin and the Gargoyles and a barbeque is planned for the event. Drink vendors are also on deck. The fireworks display starts at 9:15 p.m.
Thursday 06/30

Shop Abortion Rights

Looking to channel your outrage into action? Look no further than Baddies Unite! At this happy-hour information session, members of the Missouri Abortion Fund will spread the word about their efforts to help Missourians access abortion. Complimentary snacks, drinks and swag bags will be available while supplies last. ButtonMakers protest pins are for sale at the event. A resource table and speaker presentation are set to happen at the happy hour as well. And the Wandering Sidecar Bar will operate as a cash bar once happy hour is over. Golden Gems (3108 Locust Street, shopgoldengems.com) hosts the information session on Thursday, June 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and only available online due to capacity limits, per the shop's Instagram update on June 29. The ticket doubles as a donation to the Missouri Abortion Fund.
Update: This event has sold out. The shop says to stay tuned if you didn't get a ticket but still want one of the limited edition shirts.

Tuesday 07/05

Cemetery Strolls

You'll have mostly ghostly feelings on the Sunset Strolls of Historic Bellefontaine Cemetery. Except it's not a ghost tour — it's a history tour that will include information about historical figures buried at the cemetery. The tour lasts for two hours and covers about two miles. Guests are advised to wear appropriate summer attire and bring lots of water. The Sunset Strolls of Historic Bellefontaine Cemetery (4947 W Florissant Avenue, bellefontainecemetery.org/event/sunset-stroll-070522/) is on Tuesday, July 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Reservations must be made online.

Here are some other options submitted by readers for this week:
Freedom thru Art - a juried art exhibit

Freedom thru Art - a juried art exhibit

Thursdays-Sundays, 12-8 p.m. Continues through July 8

Soulard Art Gallery 2028 S. 12th Street, St. Louis St. Louis - Soulard

Brunch in the Biergarten with the Drew Sheafor

Brunch in the Biergarten with the Drew Sheafor

Sun., July 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Das Bevo Biergarten 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis St. Louis - South City

Fourth of July Rooftop Celebration

Fourth of July Rooftop Celebration

Mon., July 4, 6-10 p.m.

Vin De Set Rooftop Bar and Bistro 2017 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis St. Louis - Lafayette Square


Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Tue., July 5, 4:30 p.m.

Busch Stadium 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis St. Louis - Downtown

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
Arts & Culture Slideshows

