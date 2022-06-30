The Best Things To Do In St. Louis This Week, June 30 to July 5

click to enlarge Kavahn Mansouri Take a stroll through the historic Bellefontaine Cemetery this week.

We'll be real with you: This week is totally dominated by Fourth of July festivities. But, we're also trying to give you some options in case you don't really feel like celebrating. That's fine. There are a couple of events going on outside of Independence Day. But if you want to go watch fireworks and pretend everything's alright in the world, we've compiled a list of over 20 spots to do just that . Take a break, find some joy. You deserve it. Here's what we got going for this week:

Thursday 06/30

Shop Abortion Rights

Looking to channel your outrage into action? Look no further than Baddies Unite! At this happy-hour information session, members of the Missouri Abortion Fund will spread the word about their efforts to help Missourians access abortion. Complimentary snacks, drinks and swag bags will be available while supplies last. ButtonMakers protest pins are for sale at the event. A resource table and speaker presentation are set to happen at the happy hour as well. And the Wandering Sidecar Bar will operate as a cash bar once happy hour is over. Golden Gems (3108 Locust Street, shopgoldengems.com) hosts the information session on Thursday, June 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and only available online due to capacity limits, per the shop's Instagram update on June 29. The ticket doubles as a donation to the Missouri Abortion Fund.

Update: This event has sold out. The shop says to stay tuned if you didn't get a ticket but still want one of the limited edition shirts.

Tuesday 07/05

Cemetery Strolls

You'll have mostly ghostly feelings on the Sunset Strolls of Historic Bellefontaine Cemetery. Except it's not a ghost tour — it's a history tour that will include information about historical figures buried at the cemetery. The tour lasts for two hours and covers about two miles. Guests are advised to wear appropriate summer attire and bring lots of water. The Sunset Strolls of Historic Bellefontaine Cemetery (4947 W Florissant Avenue, bellefontainecemetery.org/event/sunset-stroll-070522/) is on Tuesday, July 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Reservations must be made online.

