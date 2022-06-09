Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Best Things To Do In St. Louis This Week, June 9 to June 15

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 6:23 am


click to enlarge Trivia Thursdays at Bluewood Brewing come with a chance to buy some beer and sliders. - MABEL SUEN
Mabel Suen
Trivia Thursdays at Bluewood Brewing come with a chance to buy some beer and sliders.

If you're wanting to go out during the week but haven't a clue where to start, let us help you. There's the classic St. Louis route (trivia) or seeing a show (Chicago) or maybe you want to spice it up and relive the glory days of the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup. Either way, there's much to do during the week in St. Louis — and even more this weekend. Find our weekend picks here:
Here's what's going on in St. Louis during the week.

Thursday 06/09

Quizzical

Trivia is as St. Louis as the Arch, toasted ravioli and Provel cheese. The hard part is finding a dedicated trivia night. Bluewood Brewing's trivia night is one such place where you have a dedicated time slot to duke it out with other teams for prizes at the end of each round and another prize for the overall champs. Bluewood Brewing offers a delicious selection of beer, and Burger 809 is on site for trivia fuel (sliders and sides, obvi). Bring your friends, and test your knowledge Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Bluewood Brewing (1821 Cherokee Street, 314-261-4079). Trivia is free to play.

click to enlarge The Muny puts on Chicago this week. - ERIN MCAFEE
Erin McAfee
The Muny puts on Chicago this week.

Monday 06/13

All That Jazz

Pop, six, squish, uh-uh, Cicero, Lipschitz your way to the Muny (1 Theatre Drive, 314 361-1900, muny.org/show/chicago-2) because the six merry murderesses take the stage for a performance of Chicago. After killing her lover, Roxie Hart (Sarah Bowden) gets put in Cook County jail, where she realizes she's going to have to use the media to help her get acquitted. The problem? Vaudeville star Velma Kelly (J. Harrison Ghee), who probably murdered her husband and sister, is trying to do the same thing, and they both have the same lawyer. The story involves a media circus, fleeting fame and the trials of the accused. One of the most popular musicals upon its debut and subsequent revivals, Chicago was turned into a movie in 2002 starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger. Chicago runs from Monday, June 13, to Sunday, June 19, and starts at 8:15 p.m. Tickets begin at $18.

Tuesday 06/14

Hockey Hangover

If you're still bummed from the St. Louis Blues' season being over, head to the Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, 314-289-4400, slsc.org/exhibits-attractions/hockey-faster-than-ever) for the exhibit Hockey: Faster Than Ever. View objects and artifacts from hockey's history, tracing the transformation of the game. There are also pieces of St. Louis Blues history on display including a replica Stanley Cup from when the Blues won in 2019. There are also hockey sticks from the Stanley Cup series, goalie superstar Jordan Binnington's pads, and items donated from Bobby Plager's family. Hockey: Faster Than Ever is on display now through Monday, September 5. Tickets are $12.95 to $16.95. The Saint Louis Science Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and entry to the exhibit is timed.

Wednesday 06/15

Bingo Was Their Name-O

Straight from the depths of south Florida, the "Queen of Mean" drag queen Nicole Halliwell is coming to St. Louis and bringing a hot game of bingo with her. Hilariously Inappropriate Drag Bingo is two hours of ruthless insults, dirty jokes and side-splitting laughs. Admission includes one drink and the items needed to play. Drag Bingo comes to Tin Roof (1000 Clark Avenue, 314-240-5400, tinroofstlouis.com/calendar) on Wednesday, June 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
