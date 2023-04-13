The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, April 13 to 16

click to enlarge JACOLBY SATTERWHITE Take a guided tour of Jacolby Satterwhite's Spirits Roaming on the Earth at the Contemporary Art Museum this week.

Thursday 04/13

Game On

In addition to being critically acclaimed, this year's prestige HBO drama The Last of Us led to a wider conversation in film and TV circles about why movies based on video games had been so bad for so long. Many think pieces were written on the topic, and almost all of them mentioned the 1993 Super Mario Bros. film, which by all objective measures fared horribly both at the box office and in the hearts and minds of those who saw it. However, subjectively speaking, the John Leguizamo/Dennis Hopper joint is so bad it's actually pretty good. There were definitely a lot of, let's say, "interesting" choices made by all involved. If you haven't seen the picture, which hilariously cost $42 million to make, rectifying that mistake will be the best $9 you spend this month, guaranteed. It's screening at the Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) on Thursday, April 13. The movie starts at 7 p.m., with a Super Mario Bros. video game tournament before showtime. More info at arkadincinema.com.

Friday 04/14

Just Getting Warmed Up

Spring is finally springing, and it's time to start thinking about where you're going to spend your warm evenings outdoors. We're spoiled for good options for this in St. Louis, but there's a new weekly pop-up in Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679) that is sure to become a hot spot for city dwellers this summer. The Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden is a seasonal bar that is open on Friday evenings from 4 to 8 p.m. where you can grab a drink and relax. The bar is located near the ruins on the Pond Loop near the center of the park. In addition to offering drinks outdoors with your community, this week's edition of the event also includes the Sunset Bazaar, where local artisans will sell their goods starting at 5 p.m. The pop-up runs every Friday through October 27. Visit towergrovepark.org for more information about this and other events in the park.

Celebrate the Queen

There's nothing better in the whole world than Dolly Parton. And there's nothing more fun than a dance party. Combine the two and what do you get? You get the Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party. This event, held at Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161) on Friday, April 14, will have you breaking out your cowgirl boots and your rhinestone dresses. When they say "country western diva dance party" you'd better bring it because you know the fashion on display will be top-notch. Put on your sparkliest outfit and dance to your favorite country and Dolly tunes until the cows come home. (Or until the rooster crows, if you take the party to Sauget after hours.) Tickets are $16 each and are available at ticketmaster.com.

ThurtenE Reasons Why

This weekend, the students at Washington University are once again hosting the ThurtenE Carnival. The annual event is named after the ThurtenE honorary society, which puts the carnival on each year. Fraternities and sororities also get in on the fun by building facades and putting on performances, selling treats and more at the event. This year, the carnival promises to "highlight the rich and historic music scenes of St. Louis." Head over to the nation's oldest and largest student-run carnival near the recreation center. (That's near Big Bend Boulevard and Snow Way Drive for the unfamiliar, but don't worry, there will be signs.) The carnival runs Friday, April 14, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit thurtene.org.

No Whammies

Why settle for just watching a play when you can be a part of the production? That's what Broke: The Game Show Show will be all about when it has its world premiere at the Westport Playhouse (635 West Port Plaza Drive, 314-328-5868) this Friday, April 14. The play centers on a wacky game show within a show called Go Broke!, for which audience members are invited to join the fun. The entire production promises to be a nice trippy time, with two cast members playing the same character and an artificial intelligence taking on the role of Virtual Artificial Neural Network Assistant (a.k.a. VANNA). The creators of the show bill it as "part game show, part musical and ALL party!" Tickets are $30 and the production runs at Westport until May 6. The curtain rises opening night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information at thewestportplayhouse.com.

Civic Pride and Contemporary Art

Dream big at the Counterpublic 2023 Opening Weekend. Counterpublic is a three-month event that occurs every three years with the aim of reimagining civic infrastructures and how contemporary art is woven into St. Louis' public spaces. To kick off the event there's a grand opening on Friday, April 14, starting at 7 p.m. You can take a tour of the Brickline Greenway; tour Sky Has No Roof, an art installation at Union Station; see a solo performance from 18andCounting; and watch the premier of Damon Davis' film The Boy in the Bottle. Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, there will be events at Benton Park, the Griot Museum of Black History and at Robert Green's studio at 2205 St. Louis Avenue. Finally, on Sunday, April 16, there will be roundtable discussions and a guided tour of Jacolby Satterwhite's Spirits Roaming on the Earth at the Contemporary Art Museum of St. Louis. Check out counterpublic.org/programs-2023 for more details.

Saturday 04/15

Play Ball

The Missouri Historical Society's new Soccer City exhibit is definitive proof of St. Louis' fútbol bona fides. Timed with the St. Louis CITY SC's inaugural Major League Soccer season, the exhibit covers 148 years' worth St. Louis soccer history. It kicks off in 1875, when the first game was held between two groups of lawyers, the Blondes and the Brunettes, at Grand Avenue Ball Grounds, which would later become Sportsman's Park. It highlights St. Louis' claim to be the U.S. soccer capital during the 19th century, when immigrants brought the game here from overseas and the city hosted the only national professional soccer league in 1907. It covers the "heyday," the '40s and '50s, when the United States Men's National Team stunned England in the World Cup — with five players from the Hill. It ends in 2023, with Tim Parker scoring the first goal in CITY SC franchise history. The exhibit will run through early next year, but there's no time like the present when it comes to boning up on St. Louis' storied soccer past. Admission to the museum is free, and Soccer City can be viewed as long as the museum is open. For hours and more information, visit mohistory.org.

