The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, April 20 to 23

Thursday 04/20

Memorable Moments

When Doug tries to ride his bike off a roof, he has no idea it will lead to a fateful meeting with Kayleen, a girl having stomach pains. They're both 8 years old when their lives collide in the school infirmary and continue to intersect over the next 30 years in a love story that is both funny and poignant. The Rep will close out its season with Rajiv Joseph's Gruesome Playground Injuries at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood; 314-759-1455). The show runs Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, May 13, and tickets are $35 to $50. More info at repstl.org.

All the Fairy Tales

When they were putting together Into the Woods, there's no doubt Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine thought to themselves: "What's better than one fairy tale?" The answer, if you're to take the 1987 musical as gospel, is many, many Brothers Grimm fairy tales, all squished together. The classic musical takes elements from "Little Red Riding Hood," "Jack and the Beanstalk," "Rapunzel," "Cinderella" and more to make something totally new. Now, St. Louis' Stray Dog Theatre (2348 Tennessee Avenue, 314-865-1995) has taken that new thing and made it its own. The result is a quick-paced musical set in a library featuring, as RFT Theater Critic Tina Farmer says, "a truly talented ensemble" delivering a show that is appropriate for families with older children as well as adults. The show begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, and tickets are $30. If you can't make it Thursday, fret not: The production runs daily through Saturday, April 22. For tickets and more info, visit straydogtheatre.org.

Friday 04/21

Smoke Show

Now that recreational marijuana is legal, young people have found a new way to rebel. Cigarettes are the new weed. A whole art show in St. Louis is dedicated to celebrating the aesthetics and future of smoking. Catch Smoke at I Need That Art Gallery (7735 Clayton Road, Clayton; 314-517-2283) this Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show will feature pieces by local artists Martha Valenta, Dan Dorsey, Terry Hinkle and more. All will showcase work inspired by the "disappearing scent and aesthetic of smoking." Complimentary "smoke-themed" appetizers and beverages will be available — in addition to chocolate cigars and packs of candy cigarettes doled out by a cigarette girl. The show will run until Saturday, April 29, and will be on view during regular gallery hours from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit ineedthatart.com.

It's Only Natural

Earth Day is for everyone, even people who DGAF about nature. Case in point: the Martinis in the Meadow Earth Day Celebration. Held at Fletcher's Kitchen & Tap (1524 Clinton Hills Parkway, Swansea, Illinois; 618-239-3317) and hosted by the Exploration Garden at Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Park, this event gives you the opportunity to "immerse yourself in the beauty of nature while sipping on specialty martinis." Yes, nature is even more amazing when tipsy. (They'll also have fancy non-alcoholic options on site, too.) Even if nature isn't really your thing, your girlfriend is probably into it, so you can get relationship credit without having to go take selfies with her in a sunflower field. This is a high-class charity event, too, so said girlfriend will appreciate having a reason to wear her fancy dress. Win-win. Your $75 ticket includes two drinks, appetizers and lots of entertainment, including an auction and music by the Jazz Troubadours. Visit heartlandsconservancy.org for more information.

Saturday 04/22

First to Fall

Ken Ellingwood's 2021 biography First to Fall: Elijah Lovejoy and the Fight for a Free Press in the Age of Slavery isn't just a journey through some of the St. Louis region's most tumultuous times — it's also one hell of a read. A former L.A. Times reporter, Ellingwood keeps his pacing swift, which is necessary when dealing with a story this riveting. Born and raised in Maine, Presbyterian minister Lovejoy became a staunch abolitionist after witnessing the horrors of slavery in St. Louis, and then turned to publishing a newspaper in Alton for the cause. Pro-slavery forces weren't having it; in 1837, they made him the first American journalist to be murdered for his work. Fittingly, Ellingwood will discuss the book at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site (7400 Grant Road, Grantwood Village; 314-842-1867) on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. Admission is free. Details at nps.gov/ulsg/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Veggie Season

In St. Louis, you might know that it's spring because of the flowers — or because you can't stop sneezing. Actually, that's kind of the same thing. But you might also know that it's spring because of all the farmers' markets popping up, including the OG: the Tower Grove Farmers' Market, which first reemerged on Easter weekend. But if you were too busy hunting eggs, don't fuss. Just take yourself and your reusable shopping bag to Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679) on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and get in on the fun. Right now veggies such as asparagus, peas and rhubarb are in season, but we're betting that the regional farmers who attend with their goods will have a veritable bounty available for your perusal. Plus, the market has crafts, eggs, food trucks, kimchi and pretty much anything else you can dream up.

Sunday 04/23

Fungus Among Us

From The Last of Us becoming a hit show to morel-hunting season being upon us, mushrooms are all around us these days. If you're keen to learn more about mushrooms and how to find them, check out the Mushroom Festival and Hunt at Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center (13653 Lodge Blvd, Grafton, Illinois; 618-786-2331) this Sunday, April 23. This free event is open to the public and will teach you all there is to know about morels. The educational festival is great for all ages, and it will also be offering live music, locally made wines and opportunities to buy handmade keepsakes from craft vendors. Then at 1 p.m. there will be a group mushroom hunt in the woods. Hunters can win a free overnight stay at the lodge if they find the smallest morel, the biggest morel or the most morels. Even if you're new to mushroom hunting, fear not: The event will be supplying two experienced hunters to help guide you to the fungus among us. Visit pmlodge.net for more information.

