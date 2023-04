click to enlarge ALBUM COVER ART Rapper Lil Jon will perform at the Armory on Thursday.

Thursday 04/27

Which Witch

What if Dorothy wasn't the star of The Wizard of Oz, but rather a side character who comes in at the end and messes things up for everyone? Viewers of the touring Broadway show Wicked can experience this alternative version of the story, which centers on Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda the Good. Written by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman and adapted from a novel by Gregory Maguire, the story follows the ups and downs of the two's relationship, families and station in life. The show is now the fourth-longest-running musical in Broadway history, and for good reason: As RFT theater critic Tina Farmer says, "It's excellent in every respect." It's showing daily at the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111) through Sunday, May 7. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $55 to $249. For more information, visit fabulousfox.com.

Yeah! OK!

The Armory (3660 Market Street, 314-282-2720) will have the whole crowd bending over to the front to touch their toes this Thursday, April 27, when rapper and DJ Lil Jon brings his crunk-tastic live show to St. Louis. The beloved East Side Boyz rapper will have the crowd getting low and going from the window to the wall, even as sweat drips down their... uh, foreheads. Yeah, OK, enough Lil Jon song puns. When the show was first announced, some onlookers wondered if the old-school Lil Jon would show up with his early hits such as "Bia Bia" and "Put Your Hood Up," or if the later-career Lil Jon better known for collaborating on pop tracks would perform. What fans didn't consider is that Lil Jon is also now a DJ in Las Vegas, so maybe the EDM version of Lil Jon will be on stage. But regardless of how Lil Jon designs his set list, it's sure to get you to "Snap Yo Fingers." The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $35 to $95. More info at armorystl.com.

Friday 04/28

All Takin' and No Givin'

Have you ever had a job where you're barely getting by and your company keeps asking you to give more? Where the idiot boss just uses your mind and doesn't even give you credit? Where you spend endless hours stuck in an office full of snakes and backstabbers with coffee as your only comrade? It's enough to drive you crazy if you let it, isn't it? Well, don't worry, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical is singing your song. Literally. Based on the hit 1980 movie of the same name, this story depicts true friendship (and sweet, sweet revenge) in a system that is stacked against the workers. There's a better life, and you dream about it, don't you? Let Dolly Parton and her messengers show you the way as you follow one wild plot twist to the next before finding the happy ending. This week's performances of 9 to 5: The Musical are presented by Gateway Center for Performing Arts and will be showing at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood; 314-759-1455) at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Tickets are $15 to $25. Visit gcpastl.org/9to5 for tickets and more information.

Spells and Potions

The STL Mystic Fair is coming to Bridgeton this week. But if you're a psychic, you probably already knew that, huh? Well, for the rest of us, we finally get the opportunity to access the special powers of our enchanted neighbors at Machinists' District 9 Hall (12365 St Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton; 314-739-6200) from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30. The fair will offer all manner of mystical entertainment and interventions, including mediums, healers, psychics, herbalists, energy workers, spiritual guides and numerologists. Visitors can opt in to energy healing, have their portrait taken by an aura camera or buy crystals and other powerful paraphernalia. The event also offers hourly workshops, door prizes and more. Tickets to the STL Mystic Fair cost $8 for daily admission, $15 for a two-day pass and $20 for a weekend pass. Kids age 12 and under get in for free. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets and more information.

Nun of Your Business

If you're a fan of psychological dramas, sexual themes and/or lesbian nuns, it will be well worth your time to head over to the Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) this week to check out Benedetta, the most recent film from celebrated Dutch director Paul Verhoeven, who decades ago brought you Robocop and Showgirls. The 2021 French language film stars Belgian actress Virginie Efira as Benedetta Carlini, a nun in a 17th century Italian convent who is experiencing visions of Jesus as well as a desire for one of her fellow sisters of the habit. Having premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the international hit has since seen an impressive run of screenings at festivals in Hong Kong, New York, Brussels, London, Busan, San Sebastian and more. Arkadin's screening this Friday, April 28, starts at 8 p.m. and is a part of the theater's month-long Nuns Having Fun series. Tickets are $9. More info at arkadincinema.com.

Saturday 04/29

Sandwich Kingz

Fifteen years ago, the Gramophone (4243 Manchester Avenue, 314-531-5700) opened its doors and quickly established itself as a stalwart of Forest Park Southeast's burgeoning bar scene. Nowadays that section of Forest Park Southeast is better known as the Grove, but the Gramophone still keeps the hits coming with all that lured thirsty patrons to it in the first place: great beers and cocktails, diverse musical acts and a laid-back atmosphere. In 2015, after seven years of service, the Gramophone decided to change gears and become what it's best known for now — a sandwich pub with lunch and late-night options. The beloved purveyor of bread-based eats will ring in its birthday this Saturday, April 29, with the Gramophone's 15th Anniversary Lot Party, which promises drinks, food and music by Uncle Lucius, Hazard to Ya Booty, Saint Boogie Brass Band and more. The party is free and lasts from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., but you'll definitely want to bring enough money to get yourself something tasty to eat. For more information, visit gramophonestl.com.

Sunday 04/30

Rhythm Nation

There are superstars, and then there's Janet Jackson. The global icon of pop and R&B is among the most celebrated artists living today, with a career spanning nearly 50 years and 11 studio albums. During that time, she's been honored with five Grammy Awards, eleven American Music Awards, eleven Billboard Music Awards and even eight entries in the Guinness World Records. She's been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. In short, when she took to social media to announce a new North American tour this spring, with a stop in St. Louis, there was much rejoicing across the land. The Together Again tour is Jackson's first in four years, and celebrates several milestones. Jackson will be celebrating her 50th year in show business, plus the 30th anniversary of her album Janet and the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope. And Jackson isn't coming alone. Sweetening the pot, Atlanta rapper and top-tier wordsmith Ludacris will be joining the "Rhythm Nation" singer on tour. The Together Again tour will stop in St. Louis on Sunday, April 30, at Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400). Tickets range from $36.95 to $496.95 and are available at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

