The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, April 6 to 9

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO My Posse in Effect will perform at Delmar Hall as part of Mission Taco Joint's 10-year anniversary party this Thursday.

Thursday 04/06

Mission Accomplished

Mission Taco Joint is throwing itself a birthday bash this Thursday, April 4, at Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161). The iconic West Coast-style taco spot has been around for a cool decade now, and this week brings a celebration of the occasion just down the street from where the restaurant's original location first opened in the Delmar Loop. The party promises "a night of tacos and entertainment" with tunes courtesy of My Posse in Effect, St. Louis' premier seven-piece Beastie Boys tribute band. Of course there will be tacos, too, with the Mission Taco Joint food truck parked outside Delmar Hall all night long. Tickets are $10 and are available at delmarhall.com, with proceeds going to Maplewood-based nonprofit Friends of Kids with Cancer. The bar opens at 7 p.m. and the event kicks off an hour later.

Glow Up

This Thursday, April 6, grab your flashlight and your hard-cider-loving friends and head out to Eckert's Farm (951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, Illinois; 618-233-0513) for a little grown-up Easter fun. In addition to a daytime egg hunt geared for kids, the farm is hosting its first-ever Adult Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt that is just for people who are 21 and up. Everyone kicks off the evening in the Cider Shed with a signature cocktail; from there, you'll take a wagon ride out to the farm and try to track down some of the 3,000 glow-in-the-dark eggs (flashlights encouraged). Not only will gathering the most eggs give you bragging rights, but each egg has a prize inside. When you're done, head back to the Cider Shed for live music, a cider flight and snack pack. The holiday event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at eckerts.com.

Something New

If you're like most New Girl fans, you are currently deeply distressed by Netflix's plans to take the beloved show off its platform this April. But here in St. Louis, you don't have to weather this storm alone. This Thursday, April 6, Chill Trivia Company will celebrate all things New Girl with New Girl Trivia at Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-2251). Who brakes for birds and rocks a lot of polka dots? How old was Winston when he pierced his belly button? Only the most hardcore New Girl fans will prevail. Even if you've touched glitter 24 hours beforehand, you're still smart and tough and strong! You can sign up your team of four to eight at chilltrivia.com or send Chill Trivia Company a message on Facebook or Instagram. Tickets cost $15 per person.

The Constitution, Personally

When she was 15, Heidi Schreck traveled the country competing in Constitutional debates. Eventually, it earned her a scholarship to college. Years later, she reflects on what the Constitution meant to her at 15 and what it means to her now, as well as how it impacted four generations of women in her family. The autobiographical play What the Constitution Means to Me was a sensation as an off-Broadway production and was even nominated for two Tony Awards on Broadway. Catch it from Max & Louie Productions at the Marcelle Theater (3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, 314-549-9990) from Thursday, April 6, through Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $15 to $50; showtimes vary. More info at maxandlouie.com.

Friday 04/07

The (Smokin' Hot) Body of Christ

If biblical bodies give you the tingles, you'll want to check out the Sexy Jesus Pageant this week at Aurora STL (7413 South Broadway). The South Broadway establishment describes itself as an "intimate performance space," which makes sense because not only is it sized just right to be cozy, but many of the events there are also of the barely clothed variety. And with the Sexy Jesus Pageant on Friday, April 7, Aurora STL is making sure that you have not just a Good Friday this year, but a Great one. The pageant will feature dreamy long-haired children of God, all competing to be crowned the first "Sexy Jesus of St. Louis." The event will include a talent show, and contestants will be interrogated by judges while wearing their Sunday best. Any competitor who could turn water into wine would get our vote, but maybe the winning Jesus will be really good at stripping or pole dancing or something fun like that. The fun starts at 7 p.m., seated tickets are $25 each and a standing-room ticket is $20. No word yet on how much it costs to be hung from the cross. For more information, visit aurorastl.com.

Springtime Sip and Stroll

There are few better ways to celebrate what makes St. Louis spring so glorious than by strolling around the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard) to see the cherry blossoms in their vibrant bloom. And early April is the best time to view the trees, according to MoBot. This Friday, April 7, get real St. Louis with it and add a little alcohol to the mix with the Sake and Sakura event. Sake experts will be on hand to help guide your taste buds where you want them to go, and admission comes with a generous offering of five different samples. Walking through the garden with a drink in hand will surely make winter's dreariness feel like a thing of the past. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for the general public. For more information, visit missouribotanicalgarden.org.

Have an event you'd like considered for our calendar? Email [email protected].



Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

