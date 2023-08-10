The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 10 to 13

click to enlarge PHILLIP HAMER Catch Clue nightly at Stages St. Louis through August 20.

Thursday 08/10

Mysteries Abound

Stages St. Louis shakes up its season this year with Clue, a hilarious comedy based on the 1985 movie by the same name, which was based on the popular Parker Brothers board game. A mysterious stranger has invited six guests to dinner at a mansion in the middle of nowhere, advising each to use the pseudonym he has provided them. Each guest has a scandalous secret that could destroy them and for which the host is blackmailing them. Tonight is their only chance to ensure their secrets are not revealed, but to do so, they must beat the host at his own game. Can the guests figure out whodunit before they become victims? Filled with slapstick, pratfalls and double entendres galore, Clue is 90 minutes of madcap laughs suitable for all ages, (though some effects may startle more sensitive people). Director Steve Bebout stays close to the film, and a strong cast gamely plays along to the loud and frequent laughter of an appreciative audience. Catch Clue nightly at Stages St. Louis in the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood; 314-759-1455) from Tuesday to Sunday through Sunday, August 20. Tickets are $36 to $82 and showtimes vary. Visit stagesstlouis.org for more details.

The Funny Pages

Leanne Morgan committed herself to comedy late in life, but she's been making up for lost time ever since. After a lifetime of being drawn to comedy, and after she'd finally finished raising her kids, the San Antonio-based comedian hopped on stage and started dropping bangers like she'd been doing it every day of her life. Indeed, Morgan took to the art form like a fish to water, and she quickly amassed a humongous following on social media. Nowadays her clips consistently spread like wildfire as her 1.5 million followers across social media dutifully rush to share her hilarious insights. Her comedy mostly consists of whip-smart observations about family life and what it means to be a woman her age, but be warned: Her material is definitely not for kids. Still, Morgan's prominent southern accent and slow, relaxed delivery keep her out of trouble when she's dropping adults-only jokes about motherhood, sex, sexism and everything in between. You can catch her this Thursday, August 10, at the Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500). Tickets range from $35.75 to $59.75 and will be worth every penny. Pick them up at thefactorystl.com.

Friday 08/11

Horny for Butts

If you're the kind of St. Louisan who does fun things — and let's face it, not everyone in this town is — you've undoubtedly danced at some point in the last dozen years to the big, horn-heavy sounds of St. Louis' most delightfully named funk and soul act, the Funky Butt Brass Band. It is a constant, welcome presence at St. Louis' many parties and galas, as well as outdoor festivals and the city's better clubs. In fact, the half-dozen musicians in this New Orleans-style party band have now been playing together for 15 years. So, why not celebrate that milestone in true Funky Butt fashion? Local promoter Jamo Presents is promising an all-ages summer classic this Friday, August 11, at the Big Top (3401 Washington Avenue, 314-533-0367) in Grand Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show kicking off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 via Metrotix and $20 at the door, though minors will pay a $3 surcharge. Rest assured, though, that they really mean "all ages" with this one: Kids six and under get in for free. Bring the whole family and introduce them to the soundtrack of their lives. Find more information at jamopresents.com.

Saturday 08/12

Tomayto, Tomahto

Each summer, there's an annual festival held in Spain that primarily involves hurling tomatoes at friends and strangers in public until the streets look like one big crimson mess. It's called La Tomatina, and up until the year of our Lord 2022, there has lamentably never been such an undertaking held in St. Louis. But rejoice, dear reader: That changes this Saturday, August 12. Join Gateway Garlic Farms for the first annual St. Louis La Tomatina at Steampunk Brew Works (231 Lamp and Lantern Village, Town and Country; 636-230-8277). Though the hurling of crimson edibles will be somewhat limited at this affair compared to the "seas of tomato sauce running down the streets" the event's description notes of the Spanish festival (baby steps and all), the St. Louis La Tomatina will feature tomato-throwing booths where you can hone your flung-fruit aim for charity. Outside of that, this event is mainly and blessedly about food. To that end, there will be wood-fired pizza, smoked tomato dishes, salsas and pretty much anything else you can think of that is tomato-based. There will also be contests for the ugliest tomato and the best bloody marys. The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more on everything Steampunk Brew Works, visit steampunkbrewworks.com.

Fun? And Games

Let's be honest: The Gamer Rave at Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue, 314-498-6989) could either be the greatest event in town — or the worst. But isn't that all part of the adventure? Presented by nationally touring pop-up party company You Had To Be There, this shindig will feature a DJ spinning a healthy dose of EDM bops and remixed video game theme songs derived from both classic games and the latest releases. While that theoretically and literally sounds like it could be all fun and games, it's also true that an improperly remixed version of the Wii theme music, for example, could easily be the soundtrack to one's eternal damnation in the depths of Hell. Simply put, an EDM version of your average game muzak's bleeps and bloops simultaneously seems like a thing that could go hard or a heinous creation that should not exist — it's a toss-up. But we're going to keep a happy thought and give it the benefit of the doubt. In any case, come dressed up in your favorite gamer cosplay, and you'll at least up the likelihood of having a good time. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the venue. Doors open at 8 p.m. More info at uh2bt.com.

Sunday 08/13

Do You Guys Ever Think About Dying?

If you're one of the millions of people who have fallen under the spell of Barbie as the smash hit film from Greta Gerwig has overloaded theaters across the nation over the past few weeks, then there's a brunch just for you. Head over to the Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive, 314-561-0033), on Sunday, August 13, for a Barbie Brunch that will have you seeing pink. Hop in the Barbie box for selfies, and then grab a complimentary mimosa or mocktail served by a real-life Ken. There will be a DJ soundtracking the festivities with plenty of bubble–gum-sweet pop tunes that are sure to make your day absolutely perfect. The brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tickets are $54 per person or $324 for a table of six. For tickets and more information, visit angadartshotel.com.

