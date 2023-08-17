The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 17 to 20

click to enlarge COVER ART Break out those bellbottoms for the ABBA Brunch this Sunday at the Arkadin Cinema.

Thursday 08/17

Old Habits Die Hard

Surely you've seen the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg classic that serves as the source material for the Sister Act musical, a riotous romp that features Goldberg's Deloris Wilson joining the witness protection program and hiding out in a San Francisco convent after seeing her gangster boyfriend kill an informant. In keeping, there's not much else we need to say to get you to this production, which will be the season finale for the Muny (1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900) this year. The musical, like the movie, features songs that draw their inspiration from disco, soul and Motown. And if you're thinking that Sister Act, which is more than three decades old at this point, might feel a little dated on a rewatch, just know that you couldn't be more wrong. (In fact, a second sequel to the original film is currently in the works for Disney Plus.) Meanwhile, the Muny musical runs nightly at 8:15 p.m. through August 20. Tickets start at $19, but of course you can (almost) always get into the Muny for free if you show up early. More info at muny.org.

On the Fringe

If your idea of theater is limited to people with British accents making overly serious speeches, or (even worse) Broadway-style blowouts with full chorus lines of fake felines, you really need to get to St. Lou Fringe. Inspired by the massively popular Fringe Festival begun in Edinburgh in 1947, St. Louis' annual DIY theater festival is both edgy and experimental, racy and riotous, sobering and silly. It all depends on which production you catch — and there are plenty of options. This year, no fewer than 42 productions make up the schedule for a seven-day sprint through Grand Center and its neighboring environs through Sunday, August 20. Perhaps even more impressive? A full 85 percent of casts are local. That leaves you with a whole lot of options — which is kind of the point. You don't need to choose just one. Shows are typically just an hour, and you can get a three-show pass for just $43. Or go big and binge the whole damn festival for an all-access "Binge the Fringe" pass, priced at $105. For those planning their own personal Fringe journey, tickets are on sale now at stlfringe.org.

Friday 08/18

We Just Want You to Watch

Pete E. Parisi, known affectionately as "Pep," charmed the St. Louis area in 1985 with the first episode of his public-access TV show, World Wide Magazine. Parisi's humor and his oddball cast of characters, including the Feeney Brothers and the Mad Russian, exposed a side of St. Louis that hadn't been depicted before. World Wide Magazine released an episode once a month for 15 years, and its legacy lives on today thanks to the dedicated diehards who refuse to let the memories fade. On Friday, August 18, join journalist Devin Thomas O'Shea and Jim Varagona, archivist of the Pete Parisi Archives, for An Evening of World Wide Magazine at the South Broadway Athletic Club (2301 South Seventh Street, 314-776-4833). Varagona will present a special cut of the show and cast members will join a Q&A. You'll need $5 cash at the door, but there's an ATM inside if your money is of the digital sort. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit peparchives.com.

Saturday 08/19

Up Jumps the Boogie

Hip-hop celebrates half a century in existence this year, and the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072) is joining the celebration with a whole exhibit based on the emceeing, DJing, breakdancing and graffiti that make up the four elements of the art form. Its exhibit The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century looks at the history of hip-hop worldwide, and includes paintings from artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Bradford, Julie Mehretu, Carrie Mae Weems and more; fashion from Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton collection and streetwear brand Cross Colours; and plenty of other "music ephemera," as it's described in promotional materials. The exhibit opens at noon on Saturday, August 19, with the SLAM Block Party, a free festival that will be held in SLAM's parking and will feature performances by a bevy of St. Louis' finest hip-hop artists, including Run the Jewels DJ Trackstar, who will be joined by the likes of Rockwell Knuckles, Daemon & T-Dubb-O; Preacher in the Trap, a collaboration between Blvck Spvde and Tef Poe; the Beat Street DJs and many more. Additional attractions will include graffiti demos, food trucks, dance battles and a school supply drive. Attendance is free. For more details, visit slam.org/event/slam-block-party.

Sunday 08/20

Watch That Scene

Mamma mia, it's time for brunch again — and ABBA Brunch, how can we resist you? You read that right: This week brings an early afternoon foodstravaganza celebrating everyone's favorite bell-bottom-clad Swedish supergroup to the Arkadin Cinema (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173), and you're invited. You know the entertainment will be top-notch, because they'll be showing ABBA: The Movie and ABBA music videos on their movie screen throughout the proceedings. They'll also have food for sale from Mister's Hand Pies (serving both sweet and savory options), and your $5 admission fee gets you a complimentary brunch cocktail such as a bloody mary, a mimosa or even a faux-mosa for those who don't want alcohol. Glittery disco attire is encouraged, so bust out your sequined Eras ensemble and your platform shoes, and shuffle on down to Arkadin. The fun runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head to arkadincinema.com to get your tickets.