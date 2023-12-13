The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 14 to 17

A Krampus Haunted Christmas, the Sleigh Shed, the Evil Prints Holiday Sale and more

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 11:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Le Meridien Hotel's Chalet pop-up bar affords you the opportunity to inject a little luxury into your holiday festivities. - VIA JASPER PAUL PR
VIA JASPER PAUL PR
Le Meridien Hotel's Chalet pop-up bar affords you the opportunity to inject a little luxury into your holiday festivities.

Thursday 12/14

Sleigh, Queen
Union Station is once more a bastion of Christmas cheer, as the Sleigh Shed has returned for the 2023 holiday season. In celebration of ol' St. Nick's impending arrival (oh, and some ancient dude's upcoming birthday, apparently), Union Station's Train Shed (201 South 18th Street, 314-923-3949) has been transformed into a magical Christmas retreat with wall-to-wall bling. The pop-up bar features creative cocktails such as the Sleighcation (double-aged dark rum, coconut rum, hazelnut liqueur, allspice dram, cream of coconut, lime and Angostura bitters) and the Just Beclaus (vanilla vodka, Aperol, Abricot du Roussillon liqueur, cream, simple syrup, lemon and egg white), alongside appetizers and desserts. With its traditional Christmas colors and dripping icicles, the Sleigh Shed is a full-on celebration of the merriest of holiday seasons. Admission is free and the festivities run through December 31. For more information, visit trainshed-stl.com.

Atta Boy, Clarence
What would the holidays be without the iconic Jimmy Stewart Christmas film It's a Wonderful Life? The perennial holiday favorite practically defines the season, and the TV marathons of the Christmas classic are as ubiquitous in some homes as coniferous trees and ceramic ornaments. This year, though, maybe switch things up and enjoy the timeless tale in a new way: performed live as a radio play at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves; 314-968-4925). You no doubt already know the story, but see and hear it again through fresh eyes and ears as George Bailey and the town of Bedford Falls are re-imagined as an old-time radio drama — very fitting for a film made in 1946. It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs until December 23, with times varying by day of performance. Most weeknight shows start at 7 p.m., with earlier start times on the weekends. Tickets are $30 to $155. More info at repstl.org.

Christmas Knights
Sure, Christmas is great and all, but you know what would make it better? Pairing it with a nearly 600-year-old game of wits and strategy, of course. Enter Jingle, an over-the-top, holiday-themed pop-up with a chess twist at the Saint Louis Chess Club (4657 Maryland Avenue, 314-361-2437). And this affair truly brings something for everyone, regardless of where you fall on Santa's list. During "Nice" hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), families and kids can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and hands-on activities and projects. At night, during "Naughty" hours (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.), adults can sip on chess-inspired drinks and small bites from the neighboring Kingside Diner. The World Chess Hall of Fame, too, will be converted into a frosty fantasy with floor-to-ceiling decorations, themed chess sets and an illuminated, color-changing bar. Tickets during "Nice" hours are $5 per person and $10 per person during "Naughty" hours. The pop-up runs through December 30. Tickets and more info at worldchesshof.org/visit/jingle.

Friday 12/15

Santa's Lap (of Luxury)
Introduce a little extravagance into your holiday festivities this year with a visit to the Chalet pop-up bar. It's perched on the sky deck at Clayton's ultra-swanky Le Meridien Hotel (7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton; 314-863-0400), where you'll find exclusive indoor and outdoor experiences creating the ultimate winter escape in the city. The outdoor pop-up bar is $15 to enter and offers curling for $50 per hour, savory seasonal bites and sips, cozy fire pit seating, live music, s'mores kits, wooden pergolas, heated lamps, twinkling lights and blankets. Looking to take the Chalet experience indoors? You're in luck. There's an indoor private room for up to 10 people with an outdoor patio and direct access to the Chalet pop-up bar for $500. This one-hour and 45-minute experience comes with private outdoor seating with a firepit, curling rink rentals and concierge services. The Chalet is open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December; times vary by day. Visit cafelaviestlouis.com for tickets and more information.

Saturday 12/16

Prints of Darkness
This year, why not include a bit of evil in your holiday gift-giving? World-class St. Louis printmaker Tom Hück, well-known for his large-scale satirical woodcuts, has seen his wildly demented but thoroughly awe-inspiring works land in the public and private collections of many an art aficionado and esteemed institution — we're talking everywhere from the Library of Congress to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to, of course, the Saint Louis Art Museum and many points beyond — and now they can grace the walls of your friends and family as well. With the annual Evil Prints Holiday Sale, Hück invites the public to snag some of his art at affordable prices, just in time for the holidays. And it's not just his work that will be available. Joining Hück at the Witt Building (2929 South Jefferson Avenue) this Saturday, December 16, will be 14 fellow artists of similar sensibility peddling their wares from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Skip the long lines at the Galleria or Target or wherever the normies do their shopping in 2023 and give something truly unique that your giftees are sure to love. For more information, visit evilprints.com.

Scary and Fright
What if Christmas wasn't so merry? This Saturday, December 16, watch in terror as St. Louis turns into a winter horrorland for a Krampus Haunted Christmas inside the Darkness (1525 South Eighth Street). Starting at 6 p.m., Santa's asshole buddy Krampus and his evil sidekick Jack Frost will ring in the holiday season by wreaking havoc on everything merry and bright. Experience a horrific Christmas with Krampus photos ops, free candy and more. This one-night-only holiday tradition is limited to the first 1,250 guests. Tickets start at $34.95 and can be purchased online at scarefest.fearticket.com — if you dare.

Slideshow

15 St. Louis Holiday Traditions You Don't Want to Miss

Reuben Hemmer
15 slides
St. Charles Christmas TraditionsSt. Charles (discoverstcharles.com/events/christmas-traditions)Every year, Main Street in St. Charles transforms into a holiday wonderland with St. Charles Christmas Traditions, a festival that allows visitors to step back in time and experience the season the old-fashioned way. We're talking chestnuts actually roasting on the fire, Santas from all around the world, carolers, carriage rides, beloved holiday characters and more. It&rsquo;s on offer every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 24. Garden GlowMissouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, mobot.org)This annual favorite is better than ever this year, with elevated s&rsquo;mores from the S&rsquo;more Shack and a giant dance floor that lights up and makes noise when you step on it. Rest assured the classics are back, too, with tunnels of candy cane-colored lights and some terrifically lit trees. Rent a s&rsquo;mores pit to up the fun factor. The Way of LightsOur Lady of Snows Shrine (442 South DeMazenod Drive, Belleville, Illinois; snows.org/wayoflights)If you like your Christmas traditions old school &mdash; meaning both charmingly low-key and with a heavy dose of religion &mdash; you&rsquo;ll love the Way of Lights at Our Lady of Snows Shrine in Belleville. The Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate offer a driveable loop of lighted displays perfect for younger kids, which culminate in a manger scene. It&rsquo;s free (though donations are encouraged), as is the petting zoo at the end. Why not splurge for an $8 camel ride or some concession-style eats? Anheuser-Busch Brewery turns on the holiday lights this weekend. The NutcrackerThe Touhill (1 Touhill Circle, stlouisballet.org/thenutcracker)The St. Louis Ballet mounts a full roster of performances of The Nutcracker, with numerous options to accommodate the younger ballet lover in your life (think: 2 p.m. matinees, 6 p.m. evening performances). Wisely, the ballet is also a briskly paced two hours including intermission &mdash; so even the non-ballet lovers roped into joining you for the Sugar Plum Fairy can manage their annoyance. Not into driving to UMSL? On December 22 only, you can also catch a traveling production making a two-show stop at the Fabulous Fox. Details at nutcracker.com. Ice Skating in Forest ParkSteinberg Rink (400 Jefferson Drive, steinbergrink.com)Strangely enough, the &ldquo;largest outdoor ice skating rink in the Midwest&rdquo; isn&rsquo;t located in some godforsaken place that&rsquo;s always freezing like Milwaukee or Minnesota but rather right here in balmy St. Louis. General admission is just $6 with skates another $10. And if you&rsquo;re too busy before Christmas, never fear &mdash; this tradition runs all the way into early March.
Click to View 15 slides
Related
John Sharvin (left) in Netflix's Blown Away is one of two stars from the show who will soon be in St. Louis.

Meet Netflix's Glass Blowing Stars at Third Degree on Friday: MiNHi England and John Sharvin will give a demo and an artist talk

Related
Two travelers make a connection despite their vast differences in "Walter Cronkite is Dead."

2 St. Louis Theater Companies' Latest Productions Sparkled: West End Players Guild and St. Louis Actors’ Studio offer quality, intimate theater


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Get a Sneak Peek of New Chain of Rocks Park Opening in 2024

By Paula Tredway

Chain of Rocks Park

Meet Netflix's Glass Blowing Stars at Third Degree on Friday

By Jessica Rogen

John Sharvin (left) in Netflix's Blown Away is one of two stars from the show who will soon be in St. Louis.

Scott Alexander Hess' New Novel Was Inspired by His Time in India

By Chris Andoe

Scott Alexander Hess is a St. Louis native.

2 St. Louis Theater Companies' Latest Productions Sparkled

By Tina Farmer

Two travelers make a connection despite their vast differences in "Walter Cronkite is Dead."

Also in Arts & Culture

2 St. Louis Theater Companies' Latest Productions Sparkled

By Tina Farmer

Two travelers make a connection despite their vast differences in "Walter Cronkite is Dead."

Stray Dog Theatre Delivers Dark Comedy With a Bite

By Tina Farmer

Tommy Pepper and Sarajane Clark in Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You at Stray Dog Theatre.

Cirque du Soleil's ‘Twas the Night Before... Flies High at the Fox Theatre

By Tina Farmer

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil.

New Line Theatre’s Pot-Infused Musical Is Surreal, Nostalgic Fun

By Tina Farmer

Tawaine Noah as Harry's Dead Twin in Jesus and Johnny Appleweed’s Holy Rollin’ Family Christmas.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us