The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 28 to 31

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Mrs. Doubtfire will run at the Fox through January 7.

Thursday 12/28

A Run-By Fruiting

Given that staging Mrs. Doubtfire is, perhaps, now a crime in some states thanks to the transphobic culture warriors who insist on clogging up the gears of our politics, the production coming to Fox Theater (527 North Grand Boulevard) should present the rarest of rare fun: wholesome family entertainment that also may be on the wrong side of the law, depending on where you are in the country. The original 1993 film starring Robin Williams, Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan was a seminal film for many a Millennial's childhood, introducing a whole generation of kids to the joy that is House of Pain's "Jump Around" and the disguising effects of a pie pan filled with whipped cream. The musical version has gotten rave reviews and is the perfect show to take your kids or your parents or just yourself to this holiday season. The show runs Tuesday through Sunday until January 7. Show times vary by day of the week and tickets start at just $25. More info at fabulousfox.com.

Saturday 12/30

Invasion Evasion

If you have to work on New Year's Day, or you're just plain uninterested in taking your life into your own hands by driving the streets of St. Louis on Amateur Night, the End of the World Party at Heavy Anchor (5226 Gravois Avenue) is the New Year's celebration for you. The pre-New Year's Eve party is a costumed affair, with the theme being an invasion of robots and aliens that threatens to end all life as we know it. Accordingly, guests are encouraged to dress like the invaders in order to avoid detection. Any excuse for a costume party, amiright? This free event kicks off at 8 p.m., and will include musical entertainment by the one and only Tilda Sweatin'. For more details, visit theheavyanchor.com.

Sunday 12/31

Seize the Day

Those who would prefer to be tucked into their beds by midnight rather than let the Champagne fly have multiple chances to celebrate 2023 and ring in the new year at the Fountain on Locust (3037 Locust Street). First off, the Midtown retro soda fountain and cafe is throwing a Noon Year's Eve party in the afternoon for a truly family-friendly celebration. Each guest will get a flight of mocktails, three shareable appetizers for the table and a flight of ice cream, as well as a sparkling cider toast at the end of the meal. Additionally, each table will get some New Year's Eve goodies and a jar of hot fudge to take home. A two-person table is $100, a four-person is $200 and a six-person is $300. Festivities run from noon to 2 p.m. Rather get started a little later? The Early Bird New Year's has you covered. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. the Fountain's gorgeous Art Deco dining room will be filled with live music from St. Louis' own Vallie Golde as guests enjoy a flight of desserts, a flight of signature Fountain on Locust cocktails (or mocktails), three small-plate shareables per couple and one bottle of Champagne to take home. A two-person table is $150, a four-person is $300 and a six-person is $450 plus gratuity. Reserve a table for either event by visiting fountainonlocust.com.

Rollin' on the River

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch (50 South Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard) always offer a unique way to experience the gigantic waterway upon whose shores our city is nestled, but there's perhaps no better event to do so than the New Year's Eve Party Cruise. Here, you can leave all of the concerns of the mainland behind as you dress your best and enjoy complimentary domestic beer and house wine, hors d'oeuvres, dessert, a live DJ and dancing. At midnight, guests will also toast with Champagne, though if you find yourself prone to motion sickness you probably won't wanna overdo it with the alcoholic libations. This 21-and-older cruise runs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and boards 30 minutes prior to departure. Tickets are $110 each and can be purchased at gatewayarch.com/experience/riverboat-cruises.