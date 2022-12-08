The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 8 to December 11

click to enlarge VIA STEFANO / FLICKR The Flyleaf Succulent and Tropical Plants pop-up will have a wide range of succulents on offer.

Take a gander at all the great things happening in the Lou this weekend.



Thursday 12/08

Big-Wig Bard

A living legend of the written word is headed to the Lou. Former United States Poet Laureate Billy Collins will be at the JCC of St. Louis' Staenberg Family Complex (2 Millstone Campus Drive, 314-432-5700) sharing poetry from his new collection, Musical Tables. Collins is the rare poet who has reached the highest echelons of the craft while at the same time creating work that is accessible and fun without wading into schmaltz. He's also a great live act. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 and come with a copy of the book (or $38 for two tickets and a book).

Friday 12/09

Shop and Snack

City Foundry (3700 Forest Park Avenue), home of local delicious eats and shopping, is now offering even more local goodness with a Night Market from 6 to 11 p.m. The market will include more than 40 local vendors with all the things you need for the gift-giving season, including jewelry, art, vintage and handmade clothes, and home goods. The event is free, but you can get a VIP swag bag for $25. A live DJ and drinks from 4 Hands will keep the party vibes going.

Saturday 12/10

Plant Life

House plants are definitely extra in right now, and who doesn't like a plant that is hard to kill, hence the succulents and cacti. Collecting a wide range of specimens is easier than normal right now since the Flyleaf Succulent and Tropical Plants pop-up (4205 Watson Road, 314-410-0589) is back this month with a special holiday event. In addition to its usual array of succulents and tropical plants, this month will feature a selection of pre-potted and ready-to-gift plants, soil amendments and pre-mixed blends, pots, plant hangers, gift cards and more. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free.

So Many Santas

You know those people who dress up like Santa Claus who go on pub crawls and just generally take over a whole corner of town with their white beards and their jolly spirits? That could be you! Get red-suited up for Santarchy '22 (that's "Santa" plus "anarchy"). This themed pub crawl offers not only merry adventures but also food options and drink specials. But it's not just about drinking until you'd pass out in a manger with Blitzen, it's about spreading the holiday spirit. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Santa bags full of treats and gifts to hand out to all of the good little boys and girls and nonbinary people that they come across on the streets. Check Facebook for route details.

Down Dog

Can you say that you really know your lover before you've squirmed your way into a double downward dog pose? Calm your dirty mind. It's not what you think — not exactly. In the yoga pose, one person positions themself into that standard, butt-to-the-air stretch. The other then places their feet upon the top of their partner's derriere and forms a similar triangle. The bottom gets a nice lower-back stretch, and the top works out those arm muscles. It's intimate, since you wouldn't trust just anyone (or want their feet) in such a pose. But who would even think to try this out? Very few, with the exception being the attendees of Urban Breath's Lovers Yoga. The partner yoga and Thai massage class from instructor Stacy Broussard is beginner friendly but unique in a world full of yoga classes. It's a great date night that promises to help attendees connect, strengthen their bond and enhance communication. The workshop runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and costs $60 per couple. Book tickets at urbanbreathyoga.com.

Sunday 12/11

click to enlarge Courtesy photo COCA expanded Little Dancer into a full-length production.

On Pointe

There's a beloved St. Louis holiday tradition of going to COCA (6880 Washington Avenue, 314-725-6555, cocastl.org) to see The Little Dancer and the story of Mary, who awakens one morning in a Paris museum, the Musée d'Orsay, with her replica of the Edgar Degas sculpture "The Little Dancer Aged Fourteen" — who has come to life. The story returns this year reimagined as The Little Dancer: Moments in Time, a full-length ballet conceptualized by COCA's young artists and performed by members of Ballet Eclectica, a student dance company. The expanded version tells not only the tale of Mary but also that of multiple dancers whose stories are drawn from the students. The show is open Thursday, December 8, through Sunday, December 11. Showtimes vary by date, and tickets run $25 to $30.

Rudolph on Stage

The claymation magic of the animated TV movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer gets a reinterpretation as a live stage production at the Fox (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111). The live show captures the spirit and aesthetics of the original movie, the longest running in history, with cute costumes and a childlike set. Rudolph is an ostracized reindeer who has to embrace what makes him different to find his way in the world. The musical includes all the popular characters from the original such as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Yukon Cornelius and Clarice. The show is one day only at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $80.

Goal!

Need to scratch that World Cup soccer itch but can't afford a plane ticket to Qatar? Get your fix locally at the St. Charles Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, 636-896-4200, familyarena.com) and watch the Lou's very own Ambush take on the Baltimore Blast. Indoor soccer is faster paced and higher scoring than what they're playing in the World Cup. Crucially, there is an allowance for overtime and a shootout so that no game will ever end in an oh-so-unsatisfying tie. Sunday's game kicks off at 4:05 p.m., and tickets start as low as $20.

