The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, February 16 to 19

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE Samba Bom Mardi Gras will light up Joe's Cafe on Friday.

Thursday 02/16

Catch a Classic

Remember that time in the late '90s when director Gus Van Sant wanted to remake Psycho? Van Sant assured us he wasn't going to mess with it — he was going to do a shot-for-shot remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic from 1960. The public, understandably, asked, "Why?" As far as psychological thrillers go, the original film is iconic. Van Sant clearly thought the same thing, seeing as how he decided to reshoot the film exactly as Hitchcock did it (though Van Sant did add a scene of main character Norman Bates masturbating, which made critics clutch their pearls). Really, the only issue with the original is that you can't see it on the big screen nowadays because it's so old. But for this week, at least, Webster University has solved that problem and is presenting the classic film at the Winifred Moore Auditorium (470 East Lockwood Avenue, 314-968-7128) on Thursday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 to $8. More information at webster.edu/film-series.

Meet a Bishop

The Episcopal Diocese of Missouri got a new bishop in 2020: Deon Kevin Johnson. From Barbados, Johnson is also the first openly gay leader of the diocese. In this week's Thursday Nights at the Museum event at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599), Johnson will talk about his childhood, embracing his sexuality and the relationship between faith and activism. An Evening with Bishop Deon Johnson will begin at 5 p.m. with a chance to explore the museum's exhibits and check out the #1 in Civil Rights: The African American Freedom Struggle in St. Louis banner display in the Grand Hall. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase. Tours that explain local LGBTQ history begin at 5:45 p.m., and Johnson's talk starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is free. For more information, visit mohistory.org/events/bishop-deon-johnson.

Friday 02/17

Sword Show

We can all admit that looking at ancient armor and swords and the like is a bit macabre. After all, these are real weapons. But the realness of those hunks of metal is part of what makes them so interesting, insomuch as there's actual history in the room. It's not a painting of a pipe; it is the pipe. And the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072) is going to have one of the best assemblies of arms and armor in the nation on its grounds during its upcoming show Age of Armor, featuring the Higgins Armory Collection from the Worcester Art Museum. You could wait and see the exhibit during its regular run from Saturday, February 18, through Sunday, May 14, but why do that when you could duck in early during SLAM's public preview? The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 17, and admission is free, though tickets acquired on-site are required. More info at slam.org.

Beat the Band

What better time of year to get down to some Brazilian-Carnival-inspired beats than Mardi Gras season? This Friday, February 17, don your finest purple, green and gold (and your dancing shoes) and head to Samba Bom Mardi Gras at Joe's Cafe (6014 Kingsbury Avenue, 314-862-2541). Samba Bom plays a variety of danceable Brazilian styles of music, with a set that will include an epic all-percussion jam. The event will have the feel of a house party, but with a better band than any house party you've ever attended before. Bring your own food and drink. Tickets are $15 when purchased ahead of time via Eventbrite or $20 at the door.

Saturday 02/18

Release the Hounds

There is exactly one day a year when it is socially acceptable to let your sweater puppies roam free in public, and that's the day of the Bud Light Grand Parade. St. Louis is big on Mardi Gras celebrations — we're second in the country only to New Orleans, they say, and if you've been in Soulard for the Grand Parade you know that it's true. There are plenty of great parties leading up to the big event, but parade day is where it's at if you like to take your top off in public or barf into a dumpster. This Saturday, February 18, the parade rolls through Soulard from downtown on South Broadway and features dozens of floats, practically all of which will be loaded with beads and other treats to hurl at the huge group of partiers gathered along the route. If you want to experience real St. Louis Mardi Gras, this is the event you must attend. Just make sure to arrive super early if you're driving, though, because parking is a nightmare. The parade gets moving at 11 a.m.; for more information, visit stlmardigras.org.

Sea Bugs

Mardi Gras isn't just about getting drunk and stumbling through Soulard. At Narwhal's Crafted (1450 Beale Street #125, St. Charles; 636-395-7315), it's about the crawfish and shrimp. While the exurban Mardi Gras parade rolls through St. Charles from 12 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, February 18, you'll find the 6th Annual Al Rubin Memorial Crawfish & Shrimp Boil at Narwhal's. A $25 ticket will get you "batch after batch of all-you-can-eat crawfish flown in fresh from Louisiana." The sea-bug feast is named after Al Rubin, who founded the event before passing away in 2018 from prostate cancer. Appropriately, a portion of the money from each ticket sold will go toward the Prostate Cancer Foundation in honor of Rubin. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/573630704625046.

Brass Bash

As you can surely see, there are a lot of ways you could celebrate Mardi Gras in St. Louis. Even though St. Louis has drifted relatively far from its French roots these days, we still like to go all-out. But maybe you've grown tired of all the hoopla in Soulard and need a new venue. In that case, we suggest checking out the esteemed Funky Butt Brass Band at the First Annual Mardi Gras Brasstravaganza at Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161) this Saturday, February 18. One of St. Louis' finest horn-centric acts, the Funky Butt Brass Band is sure to deliver on the bright and soulful music necessary for a good Mardi Gras vibe. The matinee festivities kick off at 5 p.m., and tickets to the party cost $15 via Ticketmaster. More info at delmarhall.com.

Dance! Dance!

Theater nerds and dance queens unite at the Broadway Rave at the Old Rock House (1200 South Seventh Street, 314-588-0505). This is probably the only rave where you're more likely to hear Kristin Chenoweth than Deadmau5 because this party is all about show tunes. This Saturday, February 18, sing along to Broadway's greatest hits while shaking that booty. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $20, with a $2 minor surcharge. Fore more information, visit broadwayrave.com.

Have an event you'd like considered for our calendar? Email [email protected].

