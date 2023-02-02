The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, February 2 to February 5

click to enlarge VIA CITY MUSEUM City Museum's Tunnel of Love is the perfect place for Valentine's Day pictures.

Thursday 02/02

Get Stumped

Are you tired of softball trivia with way-too-easy questions like, "In what city is Escape from L.A. set?" Then Impossible Trivia, written and hosted by Pancake Master Rob "Googz" Severson at the Crack Fox (1114 Olive Street) this Thursday, February 2, is for you. The trivia night bills itself as "designed to astound, gobsmack, flummox, baffle, bamboozle, and vex." In most trivia contests, the winning team is the one who only got one or two questions wrong. But with Impossible Trivia, the winning team is likely to have only gotten one or two right. It's like powerlifting for your brain. It's also a great chance for you and your friends to have a couple of drinks as you come to realize all the arcane knowledge you had no idea you didn't know. Admission is free, and the impossible questions start at 8:30 p.m.

Friday 02/03

Get Swifty

Celebrating Taylor Swift has practically become a national pastime. All across the country there are young fans locked away in their bedrooms worshiping at the altar of Miss Swift and dropping snake emojis in comments on Instagram. But local Swifties don't have to go at it alone for much longer because on Friday, February 3, the Hawthorn (222 Washington Avenue) is hosting Long Live: A Taylor Swift-Inspired Dance Party. At this event, Swifties can assemble to praise all of Swift's eras, from her innocent curly haired country days to her "Ready For It" vixen days and on through to the secrets spilled in Midnights. The event will include a costume contest, lip-synching, trivia and will offer plenty of selfie opportunities, too. Come together, gaylors and hetlors, and everyone can feel "happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time."

Use the (Tuning) Forks

One of film's greatest music scores in recent years is coming to St. Louis. This Friday, February 3, the St. Louis Symphony will perform the music of Star Wars: The Force Awakens under the direction of conductor Norman Huynh. The score will come from legendary composer John Williams, who is also known for the Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park and Jaws soundtracks. Williams' work on The Force Awakens earned him multiple awards, including an Oscar for Best Original Score and a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The concert runs at Powell Hall (718 North Grand Boulevard) through the weekend from Friday to Sunday. Tickets range from $50 to $93, depending on location. For more information, visit slso.org.

B as in Black Light

Combine your love of black lights with your passion for the gambling habits of the geriatric with Glo Bingo, surely the trippiest way to keep your mind from going soft in your twilight years (or otherwise). Indeed, as noted by its official website, Glo Bingo is "not your Grandma's bingo," and instead features glowing dabbers, hats and bingo cards, as well as plenty of music, dancing and sing-alongs. This Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4, the fun comes to Tribout's Belle Vegas Bingo Hall (517 South Illinois Street, Belleville, Illinois) to benefit the Belleville Area Humane Society. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and come with six cards for 10 games. In addition to the heated competition, the event will feature a cash bar, and guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Felt Dr. Seuss hats and glow-in-the-dark alien masks not provided but strongly encouraged. For more information, visit bahspets.org/event/glo-bingo.

Lift Your Voice

Out of all activities that could be made better with alcohol, most people already know singing is chief among them. But instead of your drunk ass singing in bars or other places where no one wants to hear you, Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue) will host you for a night for Beer Choir, where your slurred, drunken croons are not only tolerated but encouraged. Beer Choir is a no-talent, no-experience-required event where patrons lift their voices and glasses in song. Musical selections include German and Irish drinking songs from Das Bevo's Beer Choir Hymnal. Festivities kick off this Friday, February 3, at 7 p.m. More info at dasbevo.com.

Saturday 02/04

One Night Only

Damien Sneed has made his name by mixing the spiritual and the classical, bringing jazz and gospel together with genres previously dominated by dead (or very old) white Europeans. The result is nothing short of dazzling — and so when Sneed comes to town, music lovers pay attention. This Saturday, February 4, he comes for a one-night-only performance of his Our Song, Our Story: The New Generation of Black Voices. By paying tribute to his mentor Jessye Norman and the great midcentury contralto Marian Anderson, Sneed offers an evening of dazzling arrangements of both arias and spirituals, presented in conjunction with Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Sneed will be at the piano, with vocals from Jacqueline Echols and Justin Austin. (Fun fact: The talented Austin played the lead role in Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Metropolitan Opera — a show that debuted at, yes, Opera Theatre of St. Louis.) The bill at the Sheldon (3648 Washington Avenue) includes songs by Mozart, Handel, Puccini and Strauss, but also Gershwin, Henry T. Burleigh and Sneed himself. Tickets are $36 to $46. More info at thesheldon.org/events/our-song-our-story.

Dance of Death

If you like delightfully macabre, witchy-gothic vibes and belly dancing, then the Bleeding Hearts Ball is for you. The ball first started in 2008 and has been going strong for 15 years. The evening includes dance performances by numerous artists — including Mistress of the Night Ami Amore and the infamous Lunar Fusion Dance — as well as off-beat vendors, food and drink, with music courtesy of DJ Skeletal. Check out the fête at the Mad Art Gallery (2727 South 12th Street) this Saturday, February 5. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and up, and tickets are $25 to $70. For more information, visit amiamore.com/bleeding-hearts-ball.

Sunday 02/05

City Museum Is For Lovers

Not only is the City Museum (750 North 16th Street) one of the best places in St. Louis to have a little fun all year round, it also goes all-out for the holidays. This year, it's going to be all dressed up for Valentine's Day and ready to treat you and your lover right! They even have activities for kids planned, too, so that nobody feels left out. During the entire month of February, the museum's enchanting Tunnel of Love light exhibit inside the Vault at the City Museum will be open and functioning as the hottest spot in town for couples' photos. And the cozy little cabin bar outside will be transformed into Cupid's Cuddle Cabin, featuring themed cocktails, Valentine's Day decor and love songs on the playlist. Adorable. In addition to all of this, there's going to be even more Valentine's Day fun to be had at the City Museum, throughout the month. From craft time to a Galentine's Day brunch to a performance from "Elvis Presley," your favorite tourist attraction in St. Louis will become Love Headquarters until March. For a full schedule of Valentine's Month events, visit citymuseum.org.

Have an event you'd like considered for our calendar? Email [email protected].




