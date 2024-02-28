The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: February 29 to March 3

Thursday 02/29

What the Hook Gon' Be?

We're all hooked on something: phonics, coffee, illicit substances, you name it. But this week, St. Louis art lovers can spend a little time getting hooked on works of the textile variety, thanks to an exhibition at the Green Door Art Gallery (21 North Gore Avenue, Webster Groves), a hidden gem of a fine art space just a block away from the heart of Webster Groves. Hooked on Fibers: The Art of the Stitch features four artists doing impressive things with materials such as wool, yarns and velvet. The exhibit features rug hooking textile art via Sheri Ahner as well as mixed media fiber art from Ana Sumner, Liz Davidson and Chris Burton. Hooked on Fibers runs through Saturday, March 2. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free. More info at greendoorartgallery.com/hooked-on-fibers.

In Your Dreams

Don't look now, but the circus is coming to town — the Circus of Dreams, that is. Through the beginning of March, Infinite Wonder Productions is presenting a brand new circus-themed pop-up experience at Lemmons Restaurant (5800 Gravois Avenue) in south city. With showtimes depending on the day, the 90-minute immersive and interactive adventure will offer a transportive experience featuring top-tier performances and a magical carnival atmosphere. The highly Instagrammable pop-up will also feature a mesmerizing starry sky, an illuminated mirror maze, a "wishing well of dreams" and countless more photo opportunities. Of course, no circus is complete without snacks — cotton candy, popcorn and themed cocktails will all be available for purchase. Bring the kids or enjoy the late-night, adults-only show, with admission starting at $30 for GA or $170 for VIP. Tickets and more information are available at infinitewonderproductions.com.

Friday 03/01

Nice Shot

Spanish documentary photographer and visual journalist Griselda San Martin is bringing the stories of the U.S.-Mexico border to St. Louis this week through a lens that focuses on the people and narratives captured in her photography. A new exhibit titled Griselda San Martin: Alternative Perspectives will be on display at Webster University's Kooyumjian Gallery (8300 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves) through April 4, with San Martin speaking at an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1. Her work in the past has focused on the plight of immigrants, inequality, deportation and human rights abuses. Her current projects focus on "the growing Hispanic community in the United States and the sociopolitical implications of reactionary narratives depicting immigrants and ethnic minorities." San Martin's work takes an in-depth look at a side of the story people don't typically see, challenging assumptions and biases about immigrant communities. The Kooyumjian Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission to the exhibit is free. Details at webster.edu/gallery.

Spring in Your Step

March is at last upon us, and spring is in the air! And you know what that means: The Saint Louis Art Museum's (1 Fine Arts Drive) annual celebration of flowers and fine art, Art in Bloom, is returning, with a collection of artwork imaginatively interpreted through floral design by some of the region's most talented florists. Though admission to the museum is always free, some special events require the purchase of tickets. The Art in Bloom Preview Party on Thursday, February 29, kicks off the flower-centered weekend with food, drinks and live music in the Sculpture Hall and will provide an exclusive first viewing of Art in Bloom. Tickets are $175 per person. On Saturday, March 2, Doan Ly, founder and artistic director of a.p. bio floral design and photography studio in New York, will discuss her multidisciplinary practice and demonstrate her creative process in floral design. Tickets are $25 ($10 for members). Also on March 2 is the Flowers After Hours 21-and-older event, a limited-capacity experience with live music by the Tommy Halloran Trio, cocktails and more. Tickets are $45 ($35 for members). Sunday, March 3, brings Art in Bloom Family Florals, a free event that allows families to explore the wonderful world of pollinators with hands-on art-making in the Sculpture Hall and a scavenger hunt through the galleries. In addition to the floral displays, the special ticketed events, family activities, dining and shopping opportunities, visitors will also have the chance to view the new <i>Matisse and the Sea exhibition. Art in Bloom will run through Sunday, March 3, and the museum will offer exclusive member hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on all three days of the festival. For a full schedule and more information, visit slam.org/event/art-in-bloom-2024.

