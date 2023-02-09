The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, February 9 to 12

click to enlarge KYLE FLUBACKER The Blue Man Group will host a kids' night this Thursday as part of its run at the Fox.

Thursday 02/09

Disaster Date

Do you like watching awkward gatherings? Well then you'll love Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, a classic of stage and screen from playwright Edward Albee. George and Martha are both connected to a university, George as a professor, Martha through her father and George. At a faculty party, Martha invites new professor Nick and his young wife Honey back to her and George's house for a nightcap. The night begins with George attempting to shoot Martha (it's all a joke, kind of) and ends with Martha making fun of Nick because he was too drunk to commit adultery with her. It will make you cast a gentler eye over all the bad parties you ever went to. Stray Dog is putting on the wild after-party at Tower Grove Abbey (2336 Tennessee Avenue, 314-865-1995) from Thursday, February 9, to Saturday, February 25. The showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There is an additional performance on Sunday, February 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30 and are available at straydogtheatre.org.

Let's Be Frank

There have been so many film interpretations of Frankenstein, the perennial classic from Mary Shelley, that it's hard to keep track of them all. But do yourself a favor and check out The Curse of Frankenstein at the Webster Film Series (Winifred Moore Auditorium, 470 East Lockwood Avenue; Webster Groves). This 1957 classic British film is the urvater of "Hammer Horror" because Hammer Film Productions, the folks behind the film, put out a string of bangers based on Dracula, the mummy and even more Frankenstein flicks. This was the film that started it all. Catch it on Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 to $8 and free for Webster University students. Visit webster.edu/film-series for more information.

Boys in Blue

The Blue Man Group is a collection of highly skilled, world-class percussion musicians who also have considerable talents when it comes to engaging with an audience. But they're also just dudes who paint themselves blue and bang on shit, which is why kids totally love them, too. The group is headed to the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111) and will be performing from Thursday, February 9, through Sunday, February 12. But the Fox is hosting a special Blue Man Group Kids' Night on February 9 at 7:30 p.m., where the wiggly little ones are welcome to come and be amazed by the magic of the blue dudes for free. That's right: A kids' ticket is free with the purchase of an adult ticket. The offer is for kids ages 17 and under, so even your elder munchkins can get in on the fun. Prices range between $45 and $75 for a pair of tickets with a kids' ticket (before service fee). You can't get these tickets online, though — they're only available through the Fox's box office or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111.

Friday 02/10

Naughti by Nature

Mardi Gras is the best time of the year to be a little bad, which is why the Koken Art Factory (2500 Ohio Avenue, 314-771-9000) is hosting Naughti Gras this weekend for all of you naughty little sinners to enjoy. The titillating art party is always packed full of some of the most deviant people in town, and the entertainment is top-notch. Stop in for sexy performances, eye-popping art and more than a little bit of nudity. Attendees often like to get in on the fun, too, with risqué clothing and face masks that hide their identities. The party happens on both Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11. Tickets are available at kokenartfactory.com and are priced at $50 per night or $60 for both nights.

SpongeBob Gets Lit

Grab your spongiest yellow shirt and your squarest pants because this Friday, February 10, a SpongeBob SquarePants party is going down at Red Flag (3040 Locust Street, 314-714-8678). Whether it's Patrick Star's flowery attire or the eyes bugging out of Mr. Krabs' head, the characters of this iconic cartoon always seemed destined to get the rave-attire makeover. Which is probably why, following the runaway success of the recent Shrek Rave, Red Flag is doing it again by hosting Bikini Bottom Rave. (Note: Turning Squidward Tentacles' bland brown shirt into a costume might require imagination.) Come dressed in swimwear, come dressed in character, just don't come thinking you're too cool for your surroundings. News flash: You're not. Doors are at 9 p.m., and tickets are $20 to $35 at redflagstl.com.

Saturday 02/11

Flavor Country

It's no secret that St. Louis is one of the great food cities in the U.S., even if it doesn't get as much press as the coastal elites. Many of our neighborhoods house great spots to grab a bite, but how many can boast having a distinct flavor of their own? Not many come to mind — except for Soulard. So it makes sense that the historical area hosts Taste of Soulard, a self-guided tasting tour and pub crawl that allows guests to experience the neighborhood's Cajun flavors. On Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12, guests can purchase a ticket that will allow them to sample from a plethora of delicious offerings (and get one drink) from six venues, including everyplace from Broadway Oyster Bar to the Wood Shack Soulard. Trolleys will even be around to transport attendees from spot to spot, in case those drinks start to add up too effectively. Tickets are $25, and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Loveless in the Darkness

If you can't get them to hold your hand because they love you, maybe you can get them to hold your hand because they're terrified. St. Louis' premier haunted house the Darkness (1525 South Eighth Street) is opening for one night only on Saturday, February 11, for a scary-special date night. The long-running house of horrors is always a destination spot for St. Louisans around Halloween time, but now spooky season is stretching into love season with the My Bloody Valentine haunted house event. Dinner and a movie is played out. If you want to give her a Valentine's Day date she'll never forget (even if she wants to), grab a couple of the 1,250 tickets they're selling at scarefest.fearticket.com — if you dare.

Sunday 02/12

Game Day

Looking for somewhere to watch the big game? This just might be your spot. This Sunday, February 12, the 24:1 Cinema (6755 Page Avenue, 314-721-2241) will host the Big Game Day Party as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. You won't miss a thing at this party, as this Pagedale-based movie theater will play the game over four large-scale screens. While watching the game, attendees can also enjoy football square games and food and drinks from Fields Foods. General admission tickets are $25 and cover admission, all-you-can-eat food and non-alcoholic drinks. VIP tickets, which include alcoholic drinks, cost $35. Doors open at 4 p.m., an hour and a half before the game. More info at 24-1cinema.com.

