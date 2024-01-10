The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, January 11 to 14

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO John Mulaney will perform twice this weekend at the Fabulous Fox.

Thursday 01/11

Art for Arf's Sake

The Foundry Art Centre (520 North Main Center, St. Charles) has officially gone to the dogs, with an art exhibition curated and designed specifically for our favorite four-legged companions. With Wag: An Exhibition for Dogs, curious canines can enjoy artwork created by area artists with dog-friendly color spectrum palettes, all at dog height for easy viewing, as well as portraits of adoptable dogs at the St. Charles Animal Shelter, interactive sculpture and video installations, art activities, a community wall filled with visitors' artwork, and a bowl installation, which can be purchased through a silent auction. The exhibit features artists such as Greta Coalier, Justin King, Steve Jones and Laura Lloyd, and throughout its run, dogs will be able to participate in programs including Yappy Hours, pet portrait sessions, Puppy Yoga, an adoption event, Pawentine's Day and a donation drive. All proceeds go to benefit the St. Charles shelter. Wag will be showing each Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 23. Admission is free. For a complete list of events and programs, visit foundryartcentre.org/wag-an-exhibition-for-dogs.

Just Scraping By

This week, spend the evening of Thursday, January 11, rubbing elbows with the area's art crowd at the Green Door Gallery (21 North Gore Avenue, Webster Groves), a gem of a venue with reliably great events and consistently well-curated art on display. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the gallery will be hosting the opening reception for Upon Further Reflection, a collection of abstract paintings by Missouri artist Mark Witzling, who in this series works with oil and cold wax, a technique wherein the wax adds a layer of depth to the oil painting to which it is applied. Witzling utilizes unconventional methods to achieve his vision, typically eschewing traditional paint brushes in favor of using sticks, rollers, scrapers and even old credit cards to apply and move paint across the canvas, making for a striking interplay of color and texture. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. If you can't make the opening event, fear not: The collection will be on display Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 5. For more information, visit greendoorartgallery.com/upon-further-reflection.

Friday 01/12

Cider? I Barely Know Her

St. Louis has no shortage of great holiday pop-ups, but come the new year, suddenly nothing is going on. Frankly, it's a bit of a bummer, even if our livers appreciate the break. Now, with its Cozy Cider Cabin pop-up bar open from Friday, January 12, to Sunday, February 25, Eckert's Farms has stepped up to right this great wrong. It's pretty much perfect timing: The bar launches just when you've recovered from your New Year's Eve excesses. The pop-up takes place in Eckert's Cider Shed (951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, Illinois), which the farm will transform into something akin to "a cozy cabin nestled in the woods." That means rustic chic decor, such as a variety of woodland critters adorning the walls, fur rugs in front of fireplaces, blankets aplenty and string lights, because it's not a pop-up without string lights. Eckert's invites guests to come dressed in their finest flannel PJs and settle in. The Cozy Cider Cabin pop-up will offer hard cider, naturally, but also a host of specialty drinks, such as a Campfire Martini, the Chill Pill and more, as well as snacks such as chili and a bison burger. Part of the profits will go toward Heat Up St. Louis, a nonprofit that helps at-risk households pay for heating. To that end, there's a $5 reservation fee, which will also hold your spot. For more information, visit eckerts.com/event/cozy-cabin/2024-01-12.

The Comeback Kid

That tall child is coming to St. Louis! After a divorce, rehab and the birth of a child he said he'd never have, funnyman John Mulaney is realer than ever. And to all our benefits, Mulaney is the type of person to channel the misery of his struggles into comedic content. To the delight of his many local fans, he's bringing his latest tour to the Fabulous Fox (527 North Grand Boulevard) this weekend. The SNL alum will have two shows in St. Louis as part of his John Mulaney In Concert tour: one on Friday, January 12, and one on Saturday, January 13. Whether you're in a lifelong game show called "Do My Friends Hate Me or Do I Just Need to Go to Sleep" or you just need something fun to do post-holidays, Mulaney's performance will certainly lift your spirits. The Friday show starts at 8 p.m. and the Saturday one starts at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $57.50. Pick yours up at fabulousfox.com.

Saturday 01/13

Ready for It?

Just when you thought we were leaving the Swift One behind in the year 2023, in walks trouble: The Taylor Party is coming to St. Louis on Saturday, January 13, for a show at the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard). Starting at 8 p.m., Swifties 18 and older can shake it off through all of Taylor's Eras, with a career-spanning celebration of her biggest hits. This enchanting night will be filled with sparkle and magic as you dance and sing your way through the oeuvre of one of the most iconic artists of the modern age. Don't forget to shine in your favorite Eras outfit, make those friendship bracelets and grab your besties for a night you won't forget. Tickets are $20 and available through Ticketmaster; visit taylorswiftnight.com for more information.

Sunday 01/14

Throw the Ball

We dog people are weird. We talk about our pups like they're our kids (or better than our kids). We chase after strays with treats that we always keep in the car, we seek out the most adorable doggie Halloween costumes and we have even been known to push doggos around in strollers. We also never want to leave our four-legged furry friends out of anything, and that anything includes getting fancy and partying. That's where the Winter Formal at Bar K (4565 McRee Avenue) comes in. At 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, a.k.a. National Dress Up Your Dog Day, the beloved St. Louis destination for both dogs and their people is holding a red carpet event. There will be voting and prizes for the Winter Prince and Winter Princess, Best Dressed Dog, Best Dressed Human and Cutest Couple, with the winners crowned at 3 p.m. Directly following that will be a Doggie Slow Dance, which just sounds like the cutest thing ever. Naturally, there will be vendors, giveaways, punch and more. Entry is free for Bar K members and $10 for the first dog, $5 for the second dog for non-members. All dogs must be vaccinated appropriately and socialized for groups. More details at barkdogbar.com/event/bar-k-winter-formal.