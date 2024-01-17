The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: January 19 to 21

click to enlarge REUBEN HEMMER The Loop Ice Carnival returns to Delmar this week, complete with a new drone show.

Friday 01/19

Family Jewels

While it may lack some of the magic of its fellow Jim Henson-penned Labyrinth — specifically, the magic introduced to us by David Bowie's massive hog as it tests the tensile strength of the fibers struggling to hold the crotch of his tights together — The Dark Crystal is not without its charms. The 1982 film follows the Mystic-raised orphan Jen, the last survivor of the Gelfling race, as he seeks out a shard of a powerful crystal that was damaged 1,000 years ago, ushering the world into an age of chaos. An evil species of lizard-birds known as the Skeksis have ruled Jen's planet since that time — but if Jen can just find the remaining shard and repair the crystal, perhaps he can restore balance to the universe and bring forth an era of peace. This Friday, January 19, the Arkadin (5228 Gravois Avenue) will host a showing of the film preceded by a Jim Henson Happy Hour that will feature snack and drink specials as well as curated, Muppet-centric entertainment on the big screen. The happy hour is free to attend and runs from 5 to 7 p.m.; The Dark Crystal showing costs $9 to attend and starts at 7:30 p.m. Pick up your tickets at arkadincinema.com. No refunds will be issued due to a dearth of enormous on-screen bulges, so adjust your expectations accordingly.

Isn't it Iconic?

Named after Alanis Morissette's seminal 1995 album and penned by Morissette herself, the musical Jagged Little Pill tells the story of the Healy family living their seemingly buttoned-up lives in Connecticut when suddenly they become undone by a hefty dose of reality. The less said about the plot, the better — so as to avoid spoilers, of course — but suffice to say that much of the praise that has been heaped upon the production since it premiered in 2018 has centered on its disposing of the saccharine leanings that so often imbue musicals and instead focusing on harder truths that are relatable to everyday people. How appropriately Gen X. The New York Times called the production "redemptive, rousing and real," and Jagged Little Pill secured two Tony Awards out of a staggering fifteen nominations in 2021. The show opens at the Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard) on Friday, January 19, and runs through the 21. Showtimes vary by day and tickets start at $30. More info at fabulousfox.com.

Saturday 01/20

Spill the Tea

Sure, the Boston Tea Party was a seminal moment in the birth of the United States of America, a casting-off of the yoke of our British oppressors and their tyrannical taxation sans representation — but you have to admit that it wasn't a very civilized affair. For all that delicious tea to simply be yeeted into the sea when it could have made for a lovely pairing with some fresh-baked crumpets? It's a crime, quite frankly. And don't just take our word for it; heed the 18th century Brits, who by all accounts reacted rather poorly to the whole thing. This week, experience the more regal celebration that could have been, had the colonies not been so uppity, with the Boston Tea Party Tea Party at the Heritage Museum (1630 Heritage Landing, St. Peters) in St. Charles County. Held some 250 years after the namesake act, this event will feature tastings of all the teas that starred in the historical event, alongside lectures relating to the Revolutionary War. One lucky raffle winner will even take home a basket containing all of those historic teas, to be tossed patriotically into the body of water of their choosing (whether that's the mighty Mississippi or their favorite coffee mug is up to them). The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, and runs through 4 p.m., and the cost is only $5 per person. Pre-registration is required; attend to that at bit.ly/stccparks_ticketed-events.

Nice Ice, Baby

Winter is a dark time. That's literal — but it's also figurative. And once the holiday season has passed and all the festivals that involve lights are done, the gloom can really set in. If your only joy these days is consoling yourself with the knowledge that we're actually getting incrementally more daylight daily, even if we can't tell, then it's time to focus on something else. Might we suggest the Delmar Loop's 17th Annual Ice Carnival? The event, which has the puntastic tagline "snow much fun," promises to extend the holiday season into January, which is something that is sorely needed. This year's iteration brings more than 50 ice sculptures as well as live music, snowflake ballerinas, hay wagon rides, fire performers, live ice-carving demonstrations and all sorts of additional winter fun to the Loop on Saturday, January 20. As if that wasn't enough, this year the event is adding an Ice Carnival Drone Show, in which 160 drones will light up the sky in a festive display. The entire event is free to attend, but there's a $75 VIP viewing area for the drone show at the top of the Moonrise Hotel (6177 Delmar Boulevard) that includes everything from snacks to warm blankets to two free drinks from the bar. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the Loop. For more details, visit visittheloop.com/events/17th-annual-loop-ice-carnival.

Room for Improv-ment

Upstart improv troupe Some Black People is finally making its debut at the Improv Shop (3960 Chouteau Avenue). The six-person, all-Black group specializes in long-form improv that brings together what each individual player learned during their time taking classes at the Improv Shop, and according to troupe member Jessica Silas, attendees can expect to see several "realistic pause moments and emotional connections" with "scenes between husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, mothers and sons." The team consists of Silas, Charles Harris, Brandon Bowers, Kendall Bennett, Donovan Crowder and Aaron Moore. Opening the show will be the notable allies and fellow funnymakers of Touch Baseball. It all goes down this Saturday, January 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at theimprovshop.com