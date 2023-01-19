The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, January 20 to January 22

click to enlarge Courtesy International Shaolin Wushu Center Catch a Lion Dance for the Lunar New Year.

Plan out your best weekend ever with these events:



Friday 01/20

Slasher Flick

The 13th year of Late Night Grindhouse at Marcus Des Peres 14 Cinema (12701 Manchester Road, Des Peres; 314-471-2239, marcustheatres.com) kicks off with the 1986 film Chopping Mall. It's the 1980s, and all the cool kids are hanging out in the shopping mall. That includes three teen couples who are partying after hours in a furniture store. This isn't just any mall, though. It has new security features including three robots designed to catch thieves. So the kids are safe, right? Wrong. A storm rolls in, and a lightning strike turns the robo-security into deadly killbots. The party quickly breaks up when one of the teens' throats is slashed, and then the night becomes a fight for survival. The show is Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Rock Show

Those New Year's resolutions may have already been thrown to the wind, but it's not too late to reset your energy for 2023. Gateway Yoga and Freya's Haven have you covered with their Intro to Crystals Workshop and Happy Hour, a metaphysical event guaranteed to raise your vibes. The get-together, which will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Yoga's Kirkwood studio (935 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood; 314-582-5930, gatewayyoga.com), will set you up to be able to choose and care for your own crystals and create a sacred space in your home. Cost of attendance is $30 and includes a crystal bundle, drinks, snacks and a personalized crystal prescription that will help you shine on like the crazy diamond you were meant to be. For more information and to register, visit Gateway Yoga's events page.

Saturday 01/21

Ice Parade

Sometimes it seems like there is so little fun to be had each year during these dark winter days. With gray skies above us and Cardinals baseball still months away, it can feel as though we'll never get to have fun outdoors again. But not only is that not true, that's only part of what makes the Loop Ice Carnival the must-attend event of the season. This festival celebrates everything icy and cold while bringing the community together and getting us out of our houses. This year marks the 16th annual carnival, so they're pulling out all of the stops. Stop by the Delmar Loop anytime between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to see over 40 ice sculptures, strolling musicians, stilt walkers and more. They're even giving away $1,000 hidden in ice cubes. Visit universitycityloop.com for more information.

Winter Sustenance

During the cold months of the year, one doesn't necessarily think about fresh, local produce. But Missouri growers are crafty people who can pull edible gold from the ground, and maybe the greenhouses, year round. You can get your hands on those goods, plus a host of things made by local craftspeople, at the Tower Grove Farmers' Market Winter Market in Tower Grove Park (4256 Magnolia Avenue, tgfarmersmarket.com). There are only six dates for the Winter Market, and this is the second, so make haste. Grab a sweater and a reusable shopping bag and head over between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Sunday 01/22

Bit of a Stretch

Looking to shed some holiday pounds but also loath to leave the house if there's no booze involved? Don't worry: The aptly named Yoga Buzz has you covered. This Sunday, the historic mill Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-225, dasbevo.com) will play host to a yoga class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and your $15 admission comes with a free beverage of the alcoholic variety. Get your stretch on in the windmill bar built by Anheuser-Busch beer baron August Busch, then reward yourself the way the man himself surely would have: with a sudsy brew. Guests are welcome to take a tour of the storied and unique space once the class is over, and those who'd prefer a nonalcoholic option will have plenty to choose from as well. Space is limited, so make sure to purchase your tickets in advance on Eventbrite.

New Year, New Luck

The Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the lunar calendar, which is based on moon cycles. In Chinese culture, the day is celebrated with festivities that include celebratory food, decorating with red items such as lanterns and the lion dance, which is supposed to bring good fortune and ward off evil spirits. The International Shaolin Wushu Center will host a Lunar New Year Lion Dance at the iconic Olive Supermarket (8041 Olive Boulevard, University City; stlouissupermarket.com). The dance begins at 9 a.m. and only lasts 15 minutes, so don't run late. Then you can hop over into the market and pick up some snow-pea tips, tofu, coconut jellies and other favorites you can't find anywhere else. If you can't make this date, there are also lion dances on Sunday, January 29, and Sunday, February 5.

Controversial Comedians

Some ugly stuff has come out of Dave Chappelle's mouth about trans people and the LGBTQ+ community in the last few years. There was SNL, and he had that awful Netflix special. Chris Rock got clocked at the Oscars and then compared himself to Nicole Brown Simpson. A lot of people won't want to see either comic perform live. But a lot of other people will — even people who otherwise condemn hate speech and tasteless jokes. They are two giants in the comedy world, after all, and that cannot be denied. So if you're in that latter camp, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400). The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets will run you $76.50 to $296.50.

