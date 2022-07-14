The Best Things To Do In St. Louis This Weekend, July 15 to July 17

click to enlarge Courtesy Emo Nite / @acaciaevans Emo Nite comes to St. Louis this weekend.

It's the time of the week where you inevitably must make your weekend plans, and it's a packed weekend. What will you choose: An artsy stroll or channeling your inner-Emo? An art auction or art performance? It's all there for you, you just got to make the decision. And don't forget about your weekday plans:

Friday 07/15

Art For Our Sake

Bread and Roses Missouri hosts its festive Art For Our Sake Auction Preview Reception this weekend featuring inspiring works of art and fun activities. Food, drink and live music will be on deck as guests peruse the objects that will be auctioned the next day. Notable among the auction items are two 20th-century Regionalist paintings. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres, wine, beer and champagne will be served. The reception is located at Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers (555 Washington Avenue, 314-380-0174, breadandrosesmo.org/2022/06/22/art-for-our-sake/) from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 15. RSVPs are required. The auction takes place the following day at 10 a.m. in person and online at selkirkauctions.com.

Climate Control

Climate change's existential threat hangs over the entire world. A recent Supreme Court ruling restricting what the government can do to tackle the issue has helped it stay in the headlines. But what if we can't stop climate change in its tracks? What will our future look like? See World imagines just that. Set in the future, See World is a performance art piece that grapples with both capitalism and climate change using burlesque, pole dance, contortion and aerial forms. Cities have moved underwater and their inhabitants are forced to survive as the elite have taken the technological advances that would enhance their survival for themselves. Those not wealthy enough to afford those advances consumed radioactive waste and hoped to pass down altered genes to the next generation. A tale of a late-stage climate crisis, See World is the story of those children, living in spite of it all. There will be humor, joy, sensuality, sadness, grief and perseverance as the story progresses. See World takes the audience along for the journey. Aurora STL hosts See World (7413 S. Broadway, aurorastl.com/events/see-world) on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. General admission costs $25.

Saturday 07/16

Not a Phase

Maybe you once uttered the phrase, "It's not a phase, Mom," and then the phase ended mere months later. That's OK. Emo phases come and go, but the music remains. Emo Nite, a tour dedicated solely to the genre, makes that abundantly clear. The event isn't a band or DJs but rather a traveling tour dedicated to "playing music we love," according to organizers. Emo artists curate playlists of favorite songs, and the party begins. Take in the music of your angsty phase (or maybe you still really enjoy the music — that's cool, too!) and let go for a night. Bust out the eyeliner one last time. Dance the night away. Relive the best parts of your emo phase, this time without the teenage hormones. The goal is to remember emo has impacted every aspect of culture, and as it makes its re-entry into the mainstream, that it is worth a party. Visit Red Flag (3040 Locust Street, emonite.com) for Emo Nite and reminisce on the good old days on Saturday, July 16. Tickets begin at $16 for general admission, and the show is 21 or older. Doors open, and the show begins at 9 p.m.

North St. Louis Eats

Historic North St. Louis is on display with the Taste of North St. Louis this weekend. Enjoy food, entertainment and history as the festival hits the streets. Vendors include Just Pastas, Pretty Pop Gourmet Popcorn and more. Visit Taste of North St. Louis (Crown Square Plaza at 14th Street and St. Louis Avenue, saintlaaafab.com) from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Admission is free; all ages are welcome.

Central Viewing

A stilt walker, balloon twister and artist walk into a bar ... OK, no they didn't; they actually walked into the Central West End for the monthly Art Stroll. Live music and artist demonstrations fill the streets as attendees walk around the neighborhood. DIY art workshops are also available for the kiddos, courtesy of Perennial. Don't miss the balloon twister or stilt walker touring around McPherson — and there's also word of a magic house. The Art Stroll (McPherson Avenue, cwescene.com/artstroll) runs from noon to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. Live music from Jason Garms ends at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday 07/17

Steampunk Summer

With gadgets and gizmos aplenty, the Soulard Art Gallery plans to host a Steampunk St. Louisan Summer in its newest gallery. Aptly named, Steampunk Summer is a juried art exhibit that allows local artists to transform widgets, gears and fantasy into steampunk-themed art. The art gallery has hosted this exhibit for the last several years. Visit Steampunk Summer at the Soulard Art Gallery (2028 S. 12th Street, 314-258-4299, soulardartgallery.com) from Sunday, July 17, until Friday, August 12. Hours of operation for the gallery are Sundays 1 to 5 p.m., Thursdays 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays noon to 8 p.m.