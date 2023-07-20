The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 21 to 23

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO The City Museum goes down the rabbit hole this week with its City Nights: Alice in Wonderland event.

Friday 07/21

Destroyer of Worlds

We're surprised no one's talking about this. Seriously, out of all the conversation around Christoper Nolan's highly anticipated release of Oppenheimer, no one's so much as broached the news that one can see the feature documentary in the coolest theater around. So let us be the first: This week, run, don't walk, to catch the film at Saint Louis Science Center's OMNIMAX Theater (5050 Oakland Avenue, 314-289-4400) — a venue that will surely display the horrific magnitude of an atomic bomb's mushroom cloud better than any old flat theater screen ever could. For the uninitiated, the OMNIMAX is one of only a couple handfuls of IMAX Dome theaters in the entire world. It's super sharp, mad colorful and, with five stories and an 80-foot-diameter dome as its canvas, its full-range view is absolutely capable of splitting the atoms in your brain. In other words, it's a perfect fit for a film as explosive as Oppenheimer. The show will play nightly at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, with a second weekend's worth of performances to follow next week. Tickets are $14.95 for adults and are available online at slsc.org, or by calling the theater's box office at 314-289-4400.

Down the Rabbit Hole

If the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, 314-231-2489) on its own is not chaotic enough for you (somehow), just add neon mushrooms, a DJ and a Mad Hatter, and you should be good to go. That's what you get for this week's City Nights: Alice in Wonderland, a themed night that brings whimsical projections and nostalgic installations you could find only from the deepest parts of the rabbit hole to the City Museum's rooftop. It's perfect fodder for a magical summer evening in St. Louis that will also feature a DJ spinning tunes, food offerings and beverages provided by 4 Hands Brewing Co. and 1220 Spirits. (The food and cocktails are pretty much the only parts of the experience there to reassure you that it is not all just a fever dream.) Honor your inner child with a night of peculiar adventure on Friday, July 21, from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and guests must be ages 21 or older for entrance. For more information, visit citymuseum.org.

Animal Style

Most of the time, the zoo is for kids — let's be real. And that's a great thing. But sometimes, the adults just want to run around and check out some exhibits sans the chaos of tiny humans. For parents, that's doubly true. There's a great opportunity to do just that this week at the Saint Louis Zoo's (1 Government Drive, 314-781-0900) Jammin' at the Zoo. The 21-and-up event is the ultimate moment to be children-free at the local animal jail while sipping two-ounce samples of 50 wines, local brews and cocktails from a complimentary zoo-themed cup. Check out the stingrays, sharks, seals and sea lions while simultaneously enjoying live music from an array of DJs and bands, all while scarfing down the wide selection of food available for purchase. The evening will benefit the Zoo's conservation programs and is hosted by the Zoo Young Professionals. It runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m. and tickets are $45, or $35 for members. If you can't make it this time, there will be another opportunity on Friday, August 18. More details at stlzoo.org.

Saturday 07/22

Let's Go Party

The anticipation for writer and director Greta Gerwig's Barbie has reached a fever pitch. Film critics who attended the movie's recent premiere immediately rushed to Twitter to breathlessly praise the flick, and some even suggested Ryan Gosling deserves an Oscar for his turn as Ken. The movie, which tells a tale about Barbie going into the real world, is campy and instantly iconic (the foot coming out of the shoe!), and the perfect film to go all-out to celebrate. So naturally, Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a series of Barbie-themed parties and costumed screenings for the movie's opening week. Most exciting is the Slumber Party Pajama Screening on Saturday, July 22, at 8:30 p.m., but if you want to show off your realistic Barbie fits, check out the Barbiecore dress-up screenings on Friday, July 21, and Sunday, July 23. There are also party screenings of the Margot Robbie film on Thursday, July 20, and Sunday, July 23. At the parties, you can buy Barbie merchandise, get a special on-theme pink drink, and play with props for some interactive fun. You can get your tickets, which are $15 each, at drafthouse.com.

Central Time

If you're looking for a fun way to liven up your Saturday afternoon while taking in the sights at one of St. Louis' most vibrant neighborhoods, why not head down to the Central West End (Maryland and Euclid avenues) for some free live music, street performances and games? The CWE Saturday Social turns the Central West End into a block party once a month to showcase the neighborhood's dining and shopping but also to let people check out local bands, get their faces painted or watch a juggling act while throwing back some complimentary popcorn or cotton candy. The free party starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and lasts until 6 p.m. For more details, visit cwescene.com/cwe-saturday-socials.

Sunday 07/23

Ill Side Slide

The St. Louis side of the Mississippi River is blessed with a bounty of top-notch farmers' markets, including Tower Grove's, Kirkwood's and the godmother of them all, Soulard's. But this Sunday, July 23, how about you switch up your farmers' market game and head over to Illinois to check out the Bethalto Farmers' Market? Taking place at Bethalto's Central Park (211 East Central Street, Bethalto, Illinois) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market features all the usual farm-to-table produce you'd expect at such an affair, plus you can pick up a vegan popsicle, some locally roasted coffee or even a great craft item created by one of the local vendors on site. Make a day of it and shoot some hoops or play some pickleball at the beautiful public park once you've loaded up your tote bags. Admission is free. More info at facebook.com/bethaltofarmersmarket.