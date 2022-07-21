The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 22 to July 24

click to enlarge Courtesy Enterprise Center / John Mulaney: From Scratch Tour John Mulaney will be at the Enterprise Center this weekend.

St. Louis events are heating up, following the weather's suit. Comedian John Mulaney comes to town this weekend,will be on stage once more and unique finds are waiting at the GeekCraft Expo in Webster Groves. With so many things to do, it'll be hard to not try to squeeze everything into one weekend. As always, don't forget to check out weekday picks:Let's get to it.

Friday 07/22

Mulaney Takes the Stage

"This is an on-fire garbage can, could be a nursery," John Mulaney joked in his Netflix special The Comeback Kid, when he talked about how his real estate agent kept dropping hints for him and his then-wife to have children. Expect more humor from awkward situations at John Mulaney: From Scratch at the Enterprise Center. He will have a lot of material. Earlier this year, the comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer divorced his wife Anna Marie Tendler (from the house-hunting joke), and late last year had a son with actress Olivia Munn. (Awkwardly enough, the punch line of the house-hunting joke was that Mulaney and his wife didn't want kids.) Reportedly, Mulaney has been candid in his show about his turbulent year.

The event is a phone-free experience, and upon arrival, guests will have their phones, smartwatches, AirPods and cameras secured in a pouch that can be opened at the end of the event. Guests can only use their phones in designated areas.

John Mulaney: From Scratch comes to the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, enterprisecenter.com/events/detail/john-mulaney) on Friday, July 22, at 8 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $46.50.

Saturday 07/23

Weirded Out

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo is returning to St. Louis, and local weirdos couldn't be more thrilled. Read more here:

Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to America's Center Convention Complex (701 Convention Plaza, odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com) on Saturday, July 23, and runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance ($15 on the day of the event) and kids under 12 get free admission. — Jaime Lees

Adult Prom

If you want to relive the days of high school prom minus all the hormones, embarrassing moments and worries about whether your date actually likes you or the limo will show up, this is your chance for a redo. Dress to the nines and dance the night away with people you actually like at the Adult Prom this weekend.

With the theme "Carnival," the night offers drinking, eating, gaming and, of course, dancing. Purchase a prom photo to replace the one you took all those years ago or campaign for prom king or queen. In order to win prom royalty, you'll have to donate to one of two charities — Urban Sprouts Child Development Center or Show Me Arts Academy — and have friends donate in your name as well. (Specify in the donation note that it's for Adult Prom.)

The evening will include a cash bar, photo booths, an open food bar, entertainment and more.

Adult Prom is at Live! By Loews (799 Clark Avenue, eventbrite.com/e/2022-adult-prom-tickets-351962518367) on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $75.

Greek Life

Sample another culture this weekend with Taste of the Greek Festival. There will be eats, drinks and dancing so authentic, you'll swear you're in Santorini. Not only will the food include Greek pastries and bites, but live Greek music and dance performances will entertain the masses. Drink some Greek wine and peruse the olive oils available by Olea Estates, a Maryland Heights business that produces olive products from a family-owned Greek orchard. There will also be a gift shop.

Admission and parking are free. Visit the St. Nicholas Family Life Center (12550 South Forty Drive, facebook.com/events/438230981496932) on Saturday, July 23, for the Taste of the Greek Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fest will continue on Sunday.

Sunday 07/24

click to enlarge Courtesy GeekCraft Expo / Lots-O-Design These miniatures are just one example of the handmade items for sale this weekend.

Geeked Out

Nerds, you're gonna wanna sit down for this: Traveling GeekCraft Expo hits the St. Louis suburbs this weekend, providing the perfect opportunity to geek out over locally crafted trinkets. Created "by nerds for nerds" in 2016, GeekCraft hosts multiple expos throughout the U.S. to showcase the talents of dorks everywhere. Miniatures from popular TV shows, blankets, paintings, posters and more will all be for sale.

GeekCraft Expo is coming to Webster University's Grant Gym (175 Edgar Road, geekcraftexpo.com) on Sunday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you can't make the Sunday event, there is also a Saturday date. Advance tickets are $2 until Friday, July 22, and $5 after. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Matilda

click to enlarge Courtesy COCA Riley Carter Adams stars as Matilda Wormwood.

Even if you're little, you can do a lot, and that's the message the Center of Creative Arts' Matilda is bringing to the stage this weekend.

Matilda, a musical based on the book by Roald Dahl, is a story of a young girl with a passion for reading and powers worthy of her storybook characters. Matilda (Riley Carter Adams) has disengaged, abusive parents who send her off to a school with a cruel headmistress. A tyrant, Trunchbull (Will Bonfiglio) punishes the kids when they don't keep to her strict rules. There's a light in the darkness for Matilda in the form of her teacher Miss Honey (Alicia Like), who encourages Matilda to embrace her uniqueness. Matilda uses her powers to seek fairness for her friends and herself, making the tiny-but-mighty story one about justice.

Matilda takes the stage one last time at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre (6880 Washington Avenue, cocastl.org/calendar/matilda-the-musical) on Sunday, July 24, at 1 and 5 p.m. The show opens on Friday, July 22. Run time is two and a half hours with an intermission. Tickets are $15 to $25. Masks must be worn at all times inside the theater.

Christmas in July

We're six months out from the most wonderful time of the year. But you can celebrate the holiday season a bit earlier — and a bit differently — by attending Christmas in July. The annual drag show that doubles as a fundraiser for the St. Louis Queer+ Support Hotline — a nonprofit that offers confidential and identity-affirming emotional support by and for the St. Louis LGBTQIA+ community for free.

The show features drag stars such as Desire Declyne, Cheyenne Devereaux, Becca Diamond and Master of Seating Aiden Control. There is a special guest, Chasity Valentino, scheduled as well.

Tickets cost $20. Christmas in July will take place at Tropical Liqueurs (4104 Manchester Avenue, eventbrite.com/e/christmas-in-july-tickets-31157974239) on Sunday, July 24, at noon. The show begins at 1:30 p.m.