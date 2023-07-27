The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 27 to 30

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Novice gardeners and pros alike will find plenty to love at the Henry Shaw Cactus and Succulent Society Show and Sale this weekend.

Thursday 07/27

Feed Me, Seymour

The cult classic play Little Shop of Horrors plants its roots this summer at the Muny (1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900). The musical tells the tale of a skid row floral shop — occupied by Seymour, a meek clerk smitten with his coworker — that takes a turn towards the gaudy when an unusual plant starts pulling profit. While everything seems to be coming up roses, this bud has a thorn — the plant has an insatiable appetite for human blood. Seymour, entrapped by his desire to keep generating revenue and impressing his coworker, goes to extreme lengths to feed the bloodthirsty botanical. What will this carnivorous plant sink its teeth into next? Check out the "comedy worth dying for" each night this week through Monday, July 31, with performances starting at 8:15 p.m. Tickets and more info at muny.org.

Down with Dolphins

The Discovery Channel celebrates Shark Week this month — and more importantly for our purposes, so does the St. Louis Aquarium (201 South 18th Street, 314-923-3900). This week, through Sunday, July 30, celebrate mankind's favorite dead-eyed maritime teeth factories by heading over to the aquarium to touch a shark in the Touch Pool. Kids can make a shark hat and walk the rope bridge across the top of Shark Canyon, which shakes as you cross the 250,000-gallon shark habitat. (Don't worry; they'll probably be fine.) All this and more, and all in the name of nature's wettest murderers. The St. Louis Aquarium is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $18.57 to $32. For more info, visit stlouisaquarium.com.

Circus of Horrors

When an event's website has an immediate bright red warning against the prying eyes of minors, you just know that it's going to be good. So it is with the Paranormal Cirque by Cirque Italia, an undertaking that is so "wicked, dangerous and sexy" that no one under 13 will be admitted, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Paranormal Cirque promises a thrilling experience that will expose viewers to a macabre combination of theater, circus and cabaret, but with "European-style" flair. Whatever that means, it's apparently not fit for young ones. Interestingly, the show is taking place at the St. Louis Galleria (1155 St. Louis Galleria Street, 314-571-7000), so you may wonder, "How scary could something be if it's at a mall?" Never (or maybe "ever") fear: Reviews of past Paranormal Cirque performances say the experience is truly frightening — attendees even have to navigate a maze just to find their seats. The show runs from Thursday, July 27, through Sunday, July 30, and showtimes vary. Ticket prices range from $15 to $60. For more information, visit paranormalcirque.com.

Friday 07/28

Fest On

St. Louis' finest festival featuring barbecue, whiskey and live music is returning to Maplewood. Presented by the Riverfront Times in partnership with Schlafly Beer, the second annual Pig & Whiskey Festival will feature barbecue samples from a host of local heavy hitters, as well as three days of national and local acts, including Murphy Lee and Kyjuan from the St. Lunatics, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Grace Potter, 40 Oz to Freedom and Everclear. Parents: No need to get a sitter for this one. The kid-friendly festival even features a kids area, along with cooling zones and a vendor village. The fun runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 28, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and Noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood; 314-241-2337). Tickets are free, but VIP tickets ($100 and up) will get you access to an open bar, free appetizers, better views of the stage and even meet and greets with the performers. More information and tickets at pigandwhiskey.com.





Furry Friends

If you're feline frisky this weekend, get your tail over to the St. Louis Area Cat Show. Running from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, at the Purina Farms Event Center (300 Checkerboard Loop; Gray Summit; 314-982-3232) this kitty party will have more than 100 cats on display. Representing more than 60 breeds, these four-legged furballs will be competing to see who is the prettiest and who is the most talented. Get a close-up look at all of your favorites, including Japanese Bobtails, Persians, Devon Rexes, Rag Dolls, Maine Coons and more. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday cost $8 for adults, but on Friday all ages can get in for $5 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. All kids four and under get in for free, and the first 50 kids through the door get a free coloring book. And don't forget your wallet, as there will be plenty of cat-themed goodies to buy at the Meow Mall, too. Visit tinyurl.com/28y8pnay for more info.

Saturday 07/29

Succ 'Em Down

Cacti and succulents might be the perfect plants. If you're a beginner to gardening this is doubly true, because they are generally low-maintenance plants that don't require much attention besides adequate sunshine and not too much water. If you're advanced, well, you can get wild with the box-shaped Pseudolithos cubiformis, or a spiral aloe, or one of the other unique offerings that can be found at the Henry Shaw Cactus and Succulent Society Show and Sale, held at the Jost Event Center (8195 Lackland Road, Overland; 314-919-1800). Society members will be showing crazy succulents from around the globe, many of which you won't come by anywhere else. For beginners or advanced growers, there will also be a plant sale with both easy-to-grow specimens and more unusual ones. But no matter what you purchase, the vendor will have a care sheet to send home with you. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. For more details, check out hscactus.org/events/show-sale.

They're Grrreat

What does a tiger celebrating its own special day look like? No idea, but you can find out for yourself on International Tiger Day at the Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary (19620 Crown Ridge, Ste. Genevieve; 573-883-9909). The celebration will feature food, games, face-painting, and, of course, our big, striped, Frosted-Flake-peddling friends. Have you always wanted to meet a tiger keeper? This Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the purrfect time. Best of all, 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Global Federation of Animal Welfare-approved sanctuary's mission to care for the big cats. Tickets are $10 each, and kids ages three and below get in free. More info at crownridgetigers.com.