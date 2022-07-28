The Best Things To Do In St. Louis This Weekend, July 29 to July 31

click to enlarge Courtesy Open Highway Music Festival The Open Highway Music Festival hits Chesterfield Amphitheater this weekend.

It's a big weekend here in St. Louis. We've got dinosaurs, the World Naked Bike Ride, a music festival and a hot air balloon glow. What more could you ask for? Shake off the heat and flood with some fun activities, St. Louis. Don't forget your weekday plans, as well:

Friday 07/29

Hold On to Your Butts

Thankfully, we will never walk alongside dinosaurs (have you seen Jurassic Park?), but visiting Jurassic Quest provides an opportunity to satiate the curiosity of what exactly that would be like. During the three-day event, adults and children can walk among animatronic dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest also offers a chance for kids to ride a few of the dinosaurs, explore bounce houses and a crafts table, become archaeologists and dig up some fossils, or even meet some baby dinos.

Jurassic Quest comes to the St. Charles Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles; 636- 896-4200, jurassicquest.com) on Friday, July 29, and stays until Sunday, July 31. Hours are Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets begin at $22.

Life Is a Highway

A homegrown music festival returns this weekend as live music is still in the process of ramping up post-COVID-19 shutdowns. The three-day Open Highway Music Festival has music from the Funky Butt Brass Band, Margo Price, the Drive-By Truckers and more. Local vendors — such as Sugarfire, Narwhal's Crafted and more — will be on site with food. Parking is free, and guests are welcome to bring in blankets and small chairs.

Open Highway Music Festival is scheduled to hit the Chesterfield Amphitheater (631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield; openhighwaymusic.com) on Friday, July 29. Additional dates include Thursday, July 28, and Saturday, July 30. Tickets for Friday's show cost $45, and weekend and three-day passes are also available. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to St. Patrick Center.

Saturday 07/30

click to enlarge Reuben Hemmer The World Naked Bike Ride celebrates body positivity and protests oil dependency.

Bare It All

If a naked cyclist rides past you later this month, don't worry about it. The World Naked Bike Ride is coming back to St. Louis with the same rules — go as bare as you dare in the name of body positivity and cyclists' rights.

At 4:30 p.m., the event will include a costume contest with categories such as grooviest moves, cutest crew, hairiest human and more. The ride starts at 6 p.m. sharp, and festival activities will follow at 8 p.m. The night closes out around 11 p.m., but attendees can hit the Grove's bars if they want to continue partying.

Some hot tips: Bring lots of water, a bag to put your clothes in (you strip down when you get to the ride) and your own paint. Pace yourself during the 10-mile ride; it's not a race, though if you absolutely need to, you can cut out early — but you'll be riding back by yourself.

Organizers ask that riders be vaccinated and wear a mask while in close contact with others. No photos can be taken without consent, as well as no touching others (just don't be creepy, in other words.)

The bare bike ride happens on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 4 p.m. in the Grove (Manchester Avenue between Sarah and Talmage streets, wnbrstl.org). No registration is required.

Cabaret Clique

Hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas, the Bombay Cabaret is coming to St. Louis to bring sexy back. The cabaret has burlesque roots from its founder, Bastet Dafoe, and centers around her appreciation for live music and burlesque. A traveling showcase, Bombay Cabaret features musicians and "burly babes." Organizers say you'll want to bring some singles and maybe a change of shirt for all your inevitable drool.

The show will be hosted by Miki Gaynor and performers include Dafoe, Jolie Noir and Sunnie Dazed.

Catch the Bombay Cabaret at the Crack Fox (1114 Olive Street, bombaycabaret.com) on Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $15 on Eventbrite and admission is open to those 21 and older.

Going Up

This weekend marks the annual Balloon Glow at Brookdale Farms (8004 Twin Rivers, Eureka; 636-938-1005, brookdalefarmsinc.com). Over a dozen glowing balloons will light up the night, though the gates open at 4 p.m. for other events, such as inflatables for kids, pony rides for an additional cost, a petting zoo and an outdoor concert by Shotgun Creek Band. Bring chairs, blankets and cameras and watch the balloons create a magical glow in the sky that's followed by a beautiful fireworks display.

Catch the Balloon Glow on Saturday, July 30. Admission costs $25 per vehicle, so grab your van and squeeze in all the friends and family you can. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, though it's cheaper to buy them earlier online. —Julian McCall

Margaritaville

Live la vida loca downtown this weekend as Ballpark Village hosts its inaugural Margarita Fest. Margaritas will be flowing at every venue, drink specials will be offered, live music will fill the stages — it will be a full-on fiesta. There will even be a taco alley with local vendors serving up some grub as well as taco-eating contests.

The fest hits Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue, stlballparkvillage.com/events/2022-07-30-margarita-fest) on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $14.99, and the event is for those 21 and older. VIP upgrades are also available.

Sunday 07/31

Wands at the Ready

July closes out with a celebration fit for a wizard — one wizard in particular, actually. Fans of Harry Potter can put their knowledge to the test at Global Brew Tap House's Wizarding Weekend. Choose a house and join your fellow Slytherins, Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs or Ravenclaws to battle it out over who knows the Harry Potter movies and the Fantastic Beasts series best.

Not only will the weekend have a trivia game to remember, but there will also be Quidditch Pong and a chance to decorate your own pint glass — registration is required for the crafts. Specialty cocktails will grace the bar's menu in celebration of the event. The Frog Choir won't be there, but live music will be playing.

Visit the Global Brew Tap House (455 Regency Park Drive B, O'Fallon, Illinois; 618-632-1818, ofallon.globalbrew.com) to participate in Wizarding Weekend. Quidditch Pong happens on Saturday, July 30, while the trivia event happens on Sunday, July 31. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. on both days.

Broadway and Brunch

This weekend, musical lovers can enjoy brunch and a show — one that tells the story of Henry VIII's wives in the form of a pop concert. Six: A Drag Broadway Review features drag performers singing the popular tunes. A brunch buffet is served as the performance takes place, and bottomless mimosas are available for purchase.

Experience the musical brunch at Little Bevo (4751 Morgan Ford Road, 314-833-8889, eventbrite.com/e/six-a-broadway-musical-review-drag-brunch-tickets-375007125407). Doors open at 11 a.m., showtime is noon. Tickets range from $15 to $30.

Birthday Bash

Come celebrate the birthday of the late Jerry Garcia, lead songwriter and guitarist for rock band the Grateful Dead. Local St. Louis musicians Neil Salsich, Brad Sarno, Dave Grelle, John Hussung and Cannon DeWeese will perform at Jerry Garcia's Birthday Bash. This event is hosted by Jamo Presents, an independent concert promoter based in St. Louis.

The party happens Sunday, July 31, at the Lot at the Big Top (3401 Washington Avenue, jamopresents.com/thelot) from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online for $15 in advance, $20 on the day of the event. — Julian McCall