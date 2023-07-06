The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 6 to 9

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / MIKE GOREN The Emo Night Tour comes to the Hawthorn on Friday.

Thursday 07/06

Wayback Machine

The first Thursday of the month is upon us, and you know what that means: It's time to throw it back once again with another '80s and '90s Night at South City's Golden Hoosier (3707 South Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-354-8044). This Thursday, July 6, bust out your body suits and blazers for a retro-themed night of bright lights, dance and chatter, all soundtracked by the vintage sounds of DJ Joe Bobnick and, perhaps most importantly, lubricated by $8 era-specific drinks. The fun kicks off at 7 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, visit thegoldenhoosier.com.

Nerd Alert

Plenty of laughs and maybe even a few gasps are in store for audiences taking in The Nerd at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood; 314-759-1455). The show, which opens Thursday, July 6, and runs through Sunday, July 23, centers on Vietnam War veteran Willum Cubbert, who since returning home has not been shy about telling his friends all about his fellow soldier, Rick, who saved Willum's life on the battlefield. But when Rick shows up in person, there's just one issue: Off the battlefield, the guy is a total nerd. From there, plenty of hilarity ensues in this comedy that, tonally speaking, is as far from Born on the Fourth of July as one can get. It's the perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day in Kirkwood's impressive arts center. Tickets start at $15, and the show runs Thursdays through Saturdays nightly at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more info, visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com.

Friday 07/07

Make Damn Sure

Dust off your Demonias and pull out the black box dye because the Emo Night Tour is stopping for a St. Louis show at the Hawthorn (2231 Washington Avenue, 314-887-0877) on Friday, July 7. Put the MO back in emo while you mosh your Missouri ass all the way back to the angst-filled aughts. Emo Night promises to be second to only the '08 Warped Tour, spinning hits from such era-specific sadboi luminaries as Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance. We recommend you start practicing your eyeliner now — because even if you left the side-swept bangs in 2008, it never really was a phase, was it? The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at thehawthornstl.com/tickets.

Higher and Higher

There are few movies more ridiculous than the 2001 cult classic Wet Hot American Summer. A delirious satire skewering the summer camp genre of the early '80s and the brand of sex comedy that was pushed on teen audiences of the era, the riotously funny film features a staggering ensemble cast of actors who would go on to be huge stars. (Paul Rudd, Christopher Meloni, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, H. Jon Benjamin, Judah Friedlander — the list goes on and on.) Penned by David Wain and Michael Showalter of The State TV show and the Stella sketch comedy group, WHAS featured the same style of hyper-absurd comedy featured in those previous efforts, with a talking can of corn featured prominently and an acceptance for the fondling of sweaters and the smearing of mud on one's ass passing for charter growth. It's appropriate, then, that this ludicrous film would be paired with the equally absurd concept of a BYO pool party. This Friday, July 9, head on down to the Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) for the 3rd Anniversary Screening of Wet Hot American Summer, and make sure to pack a kiddie pool. The good folks at Arkadin will supply the hose water and the drinks; all you'll need to do is plop yourself down in the tepid liquid and get ready to laugh. Tickets are just $7, and the show starts at 8:30 p.m., though you'll want to arrive a bit early to get your pool filled up. And just in case you want to sit in a chair like a regular person, you're free to do that as well — but where's the fun in that? For more information, visit arkadincinema.com.

Sunday 07/09

Moonage Daydream

There was once an alien that walked among us. His limbs were thin, his eyes were intense and he possessed powers to bewitch us with his magical sounds. Some called the alien "Davy Jones," but he soon came to be known across planet Earth as David Bowie. Adopting the identity of a rock star, Bowie forced his way into our brains, and then he never left. He had a whole alter ego that the people loved too, called Ziggy Stardust. One day he retired that alter ego and broke hearts across the globe before he was rebirthed again as Bowie. Lucky for us, that close encounter was filmed. Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars documents the farewell concert for that chapter of Bowie's career, and it has become an underground classic among humans who believe in his powers. This year marks 50 years since that fateful event; in keeping, the film is getting a special showing on the big screen this week. If you haven't yet been initiated, or even if you've seen it a thousand times, you can experience the magic yourself at Marcus Ronnie's Cinema (5320 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Sappington; 314-756-9325) on Sunday, July 9, and Monday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $14.93 per person. Visit marcustheatres.com for more information and to reserve your seats.

The Horror

There's a delightful thrill that comes with tucking into a scary book or movie. Without getting into the head-scratching psychology of it, it's fair to say that it: 1. Highlights we're alive by bringing up that mortality thing, 2. Gets the blood racing and 3. Is just fun, so don't spend too much time wondering why. There are plenty of horror movies out there to feed this strange but relatable inclination, but what could be more truly terrifying than the inside of your own head? To get a look at the depravities there, look to a good scary book. A great place to pick one up is at Left Bank Books' Jump Scare July Book Bazaar at the High Low (3301 Washington Avenue, 314-533-0367) this Sunday, July 9. Presented in partnership with Blueprint Coffee and the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, the pop-up book fair will feature horror books of the fiction and nonfiction varieties for readers of all ages. There will even be a horror expert on hand to help patrons pick out books, snacks and coffee. Admission is free, and the fun runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info at left-bank.com.