The Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 8 to July 10

Courtesy of the shortened week, it's already time to plan the weekend. With that small victory in mind, the holiday did not slow St. Louis down when it comes to planning out great events for just about everyone you can think of. Check out the picks for the weekend, and then plan the rest of your week here:

Friday 07/08

Bounce, Bounce, Baby

If you're missing the easier days of childhood and are itching for a bit of a relief from the nostalgia, the World's Largest Bounce House is coming to the area for big and small kids alike. There will be many bounce houses at the event. Options include a competitive sports arena, a giant obstacle course and a space-themed inflatable called airSpace that has slides, ball pits and a 25-foot inflatable alien.

A ticket gets you a three-hour jump session, and within the three-hour frame you'll have a timed entry for the world's biggest bounce house. The other bounce houses have unlimited access.

Jump around at Brookdale Farms (8004 Twin Rivers, Eureka, 636-938-1005, thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/st-louis) Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10. Different age groups have separate sessions. Toddler sessions (for children under three) cost $19, while junior sessions (seven and under) cost $32. There is also a bigger-kids session (15 and under) for $32, and an adults-only session (16 and up) costs $39. Parents who want to jump with their children must buy a ticket.

Summer Flicks

A summer tradition with over 10 years under its belt, the Art Hill Film Series returns. This year's installment has a sports theme in celebration of the upcoming art exhibition Catching the Moment. Assembled by Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted L. Simmons and his wife — publisher and fine art printer Maryanne Ellison Simmons. The series returns for four consecutive Fridays. The Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive) hosts the event on Art Hill beginning Friday, July 8, with A League of Their Own. The event starts at 6 p.m. with live music from Sarah Jane and the Blue Notes. The film starts at 9 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Marie Antoinette-esque

St. Louis' artiest suburb will host a festival in honor of the creatives of the community. Live art demonstrations, kids' activities and performances by regional musicians are promised for Let Them Eat Art in Maplewood. The event is meant to celebrate the arts and serve as a tribute to Bastille Day, the anniversary of when the French stormed the Bastille, kicking off the French Revolution. Food and drink will be available for purchase, as well as local shops open to browse and buy from. The shops are said to offer special event-only promotions. Let Them Eat Art is in downtown Maplewood (3520 Greenwood Boulevard, cms7.revize.com/revize/cityofmaplewoodmo) on Friday, July 8, from 6 to 10 p.m. It's free to attend.

Saturday 07/09

click to enlarge Photo by Andrea Petty, Courtesy WerQFest WerQFest celebrates the Black queer community.

Work It

Celebrate the Black, queer, trans and nonbinary community with a festival this weekend. WerQfest will be hosted by drag artist (and recent RFT ChangeMaker Award winner) Maxi Glamour and will feature performances from Frankie DoWop, Noah Fence, DJ Nico Marie, the Voice Season 16 contestant Julian King and more. Additional acts are scheduled for a satellite stage: Jay-Marie is Holy, A.M. Strings and DDare Bionic are performing on a livestream. In addition to being a safe space, the festival aims to amplify LGBTQ artists, organizations and voices within the Black queer community. A portion of the proceeds made at WerQFest will go to nonprofits THISTL and The Trevor Project. WerQFest hits The Lot at the Big Top (3401 Washington Avenue, werqfest.com) on Saturday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.). The event is 18 years or older. Tickets begin at $25.

It's a Vibe

Dutchtown is celebrating the season and is going the whole nine yards: Live music, community resources, kids' activities, shopping, and food and drink are all included in Dutchtown Summer Vibes.

The street festival will even have a misting tent, water and cold treats for the kids so you'll stay cool while enjoying the festivities. The Urban Eats Neighborhood Food Hall will have more treats in store: Crepes and Treats, Tacos la Jefa and All Rolled Up are going to be there, plus more food will be at other locations, including beer from Earthbound Beer. Plus, live music from local artists such as Eddie C, Leethal the Poet and other acts are going to hit the stage. Check out the vibes on Saturday, July 9, from noon to 5 p.m. The event spans downtown Dutchtown (Meramec Street, Michigan Avenue and Louisiana Avenue; dutchtownstl.org/2022/06/dutchtown-summer-vibes-2022) and is free to attend.

Green Living

The Missouri Botanical Garden's famous Green Living Festival is back this year and is being hosted as a series of pop-up events at your favorite St. Louis locations. Read more here:

—Jaime Lees

Sunday 07/10

Blast From the Past

Nostalgia wins this weekend at one of our beloved institutions: Laser Light Shows are back again. Once known as Laserium in the good old days, the popular 40- to 60-minute event features throwback music jams accompanied by laser artwork and 3D effects. This session goes beyond just classic rock, though: Lizzo is in the mix with hits like "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell," as well as rock band Fleetwood Mac. Visit the James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, 314-289-4400; slsc.org/event-overviews/laser-light-shows) for a show on Sunday, July 10. Additional showtimes are also available. Sunday's show features Lizzo or Michael Jackson, but different days have different offerings. Tickets cost $10.95 for non-members, while members pay $9.95.