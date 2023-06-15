The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, June 15 to 18

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Golf the Galleries returns to the Sheldon this week.

Thursday 06/15

Raise Your Glass

If you've been on the fence about attending the new Dale Chihuly exhibit at the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100), don't be. It's fantastic. The world-famous glass blower always draws a crowd, but the 18 large-scale installations in the garden are overpoweringly beautiful in person. Add to that the natural beauty of the garden itself, plus the live music, pop-up offerings and tasty cocktails on site during the after-hours Chihuly Nights events, and you've got the perfect recipe for an unforgettable summer evening. Hot tip: Visit around dusk and not only will you have the most magical lighting, your slow stroll through the garden will also be soundtracked by hundreds of croaking frogs. Chihuly Nights runs Thursdays through Sundays each week through August 27. Tickets range from $8 to $25 and can be purchased at missouribotanicalgarden.org.



What a Drag

Paris Is Burning is the definitive documentary of New York City's drag ball scene in the 1980s. The film takes a hard (but inspiring) look at the small but intensely devoted community that spawned a million spin-offs. Filmmakers catalog this legendary, landmark scene and the stars within it. Some make it big and win trophies; some can't handle their heels and end up with nothing. It's an insular community built by outcast kids who are, for the most part, just looking for a home where they'll be accepted. Paris Is Burning is all about young people building family in a world that couldn't give two shits about them — it should be required viewing for every LGBTQIA ally out there. The film will be shown Thursday, June 15, at Arkadin Cinema (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) and a portion of ticket sales will benefit St. Louis' Metro Trans Umbrella Group. For more information, visit arkadincinema.com.

The Food of Love

One of Shakespeare's greatest comedies, Twelfth Night follows the story of twins Viola and Sebastian in a tale brimming with romance, music and dramatic love triangles. Shakespeare in the Park sets the action in the glamorous and bustling city of Miami. Love is glorious and cruel in this story of loss and reinvention, and no one is who they seem. Grab your blankets and loved ones to watch the comedic Twelfth Night Thursday through Sunday evenings through June 25. The show starts at 8 p.m. but the Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park (6604 Fine Arts Drive, 314-367-7275) opens at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-show. Shakespeare in the Park is free to attend, and no reservations are required. More info at stlshakes.org.





Hole in One

Whether you view it as mini golf for the avant-garde, putt-putt for the creative class or just a way to swing a tiny club without setting your allergies off, Golf the Galleries is officially back at the Sheldon (3648 Washington Avenue, 314-533-9900) for the season. The nine-hole mini-golf installation is, every year, designed by a different set of St. Louis artists. This year's course was curated by artists Philip and Kelsey Jordan, who made some popular features last year. Some of this year's hole designs are Take the Factory Tour by Dave Kish, which is an industrial-themed affair in the form of a factory tour; MuseumCeption by City Museum and artists True Mead and Angelina Brown, which highlights some little-known aspects of City Museum exhibits; and A Trip to the Moon by Paul Casey and Sarah Frost, which includes two paths to the moon: Jules Verne's cannon or the 1969 moon landing. Experience all the creative obstacles each Thursday through Sunday through August 6. The event is family friendly and tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for those under 12. Hours vary depending on the day; check thesheldon.org for more information.

Friday 06/16

Inconceivable

Rob Reiner's 1987 fantasy-comedy masterpiece The Princess Bride is indelibly etched into the hearts of all who grew up with the film, and remains a classic to this day due to its pitch-perfect mix of comedy, adventure and heart. (Its stellar cast should probably get some of the credit as well, with the late, great Andre the Giant handily stealing every scene in which he appears.) The movie's score, too, is a key piece of the magic, composed by British songwriter Mark Knopfler of Dire Straights fame. This weekend, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will tackle the Oscar-nominated soundtrack for its The Princess Bride: Live in Concert event. Take in the beloved film in the scenic environs of Powell Hall as a symphony of world-class musicians helps transport you to a magical land far, far away. Just beware the shrieking eels. The Princess Bride: Live in Concert will show at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and Sunday, June 18. Tickets range from $45 to $75 and can be purchased at slso.org.

Drone On

If you're looking for some live music and a light show, Grant's Farm (7385 Grant Road, Grantwood Village; 314-843-1700) has got you covered not just this weekend, but pretty much every weekend this summer, with their Grant's Farm in the Sky series of events. Most Fridays and Saturdays (as well as a few select Sundays), Grant's Farm in the Sky kicks off at 5 p.m. Each iteration of the event features a different band taking the stage as well as free beer samples. Then at 9 p.m., the drones take flight for a drone show in which 150-plus illuminated aircraft fly in "a choreographed visual tribute to St. Louis and Grant's Farm." Tickets start at only $12. More info at grantsfarm.com.

Saturday 06/17

Bevo Bash

The Bevo Mill windmill has been spinning its blades in south city for 106 years (and it doesn't look a day over 99, we constantly reassure it). To celebrate, Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-2251), the restaurant and event space in the mill and adjoining building, will be hosting the Das Bevo 106th Birthday Bash, a party that would probably make your average centenarian crave a nap. The Biergarten will be open and offering live music from Three of a Perfect Pair, according to the event's website, and there might even be some cake. There will definitely be free ice cream for the kids and someone handing out balloon animals from 5 to 7 p.m. The birthday bash is Saturday, June 17, from 4 to 10 p.m. and entry is free. Details at dasbevo.com.

Furry Film Friends

The Hi-Pointe Theatre (1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-995-6273) heads into the dog days of summer this weekend with the 7th Annual NY Dog Film Festival and the 5th Annual NY Cat Film Festival. On Saturday, June 17, at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 18, at 5 p.m. the NY Cat Film Festival holds no claws with 16 feline feature shorts for a total run time of 96 minutes. On Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., the NY Dog Film Festival welcomes man's best friend to enjoy 17 Fido-themed flicks. These festivals are perfect for so-called "crazy cat ladies," owners of "I Love My Poodle" bumper stickers and anyone who pretends to post as their pets on Instagram. Tickets are $12 per festival, and full program descriptions can be found at cinemastlouis.org.

Sunday 06/18

Just for Kicks

Need something to do this Father's Day? Why not spend some quality time with your dad and raise money for a good cause at the same time? This Sunday, June 18, join Dutchtown STL at Marquette Park (3210 Osage Street) for its annual Father's Day Kickball Tournament. The day of competition raises funds for Marquette Community Day, an annual community outreach effort to bring the Dutchtown neighborhood together. Winners go head to head for the coveted Dutchtown Cup. To participate, you'll have to get family and friends together and register as a team of 13. Registration costs $65; contact Ben Robinson at [email protected] to sign up. Prefer to spectate? You're in luck: In addition to kickball, the tournament will have food and special activities for those on the sidelines.

