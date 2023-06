click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / DAVE HERHOLZ Webster Groves' Lions Club Carnival and BBQ is the perfect place to celebrate America's birthday.

Thursday 06/29

Sea Bugs, Thai Style

If you love a good seafood boil as typically prepared (seafood, potatoes, corn, cajun flavoring) and have a palate open to adventure, we have just the event for you. The beloved Grove Thai spot Chao Baan (4087 Chouteau Avenue, 314-925-8250) will be celebrating its fifth anniversary this Thursday, June 29, with a Thai Seafood Boil. Chao Baan's iteration will include muscles, shrimp, crab and crawfish, all made with a spicy Thai "Poh Tak" broth that is flavored with lemongrass, ginger, chili, coriander and more. The restaurant will also be serving a specialty cocktail that night. Chao Baan will be open for normal service as well, and the boil will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on the outdoor patio and inside bar. A plate of seafood is $27.

Ignite the Air

Rent is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Broadway, gracing theaters in Manhattan from 1996 until 2008, and the show has been staged countless times around the world as well. This Thursday, June 29, Adam Pascal, who played the role of Roger Davis in the show's original Broadway cast, will grace the stage of Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue, 314-256-1745) "for an intimate evening of songs and stories, just him and his guitar." Rent will no doubt be a topic of conversation, and possibly the source of some of the tunes, but Pascal's career includes plenty of other notable credits worth performing selections from and reminiscing about. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. More info at bluestrawberrystl.com.

Grab Bag

If you're down to roll the dice on your evening entertainment, drop into Mystery VHS Night at Arkadin Cinema & Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) this Thursday, June 29. Here's how it works: You bring any random VHS tape and it gets you in for free. That tape could contain your home movies, a quality classic film, a bargain-bin horror flick, whatever. Then the organizers play a bit of the tapes that everybody brought in for the crowd and they choose which VHS tape gets picked to be the entertainment that night. Best of all, if your tape is the chosen one, you get free drinks and concessions all night. The show starts at 7:15 p.m. and they collect tapes right up until 7 p.m., so stop in after work for some (likely hilarious but also possibly terrifying) weeknight fun. More info at arkadincinema.com.





The Great Wide Somewhere

In a tale as old as time, the Muny (1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900) presents the romantic and colorful story of Beauty and the Beast. In it, an enchantress converts an arrogant young prince to a hideous Beast until he learns to love and be loved by another. Years later, with the help of his spellbound servants, the lively village girl Belle stumbles upon his castle and begins to pull the Beast from his isolation. Showings occur nightly at 8:15 p.m. through Friday, June 30, and tickets start at just $19. For more details, visit muny.org.

Friday 06/30

Paint Party

Yoga can be a fine time in and of itself. Bending your horrible body into whimsical shapes is apparently a health-conscious thing to do, and it can prevent said horrible body from betraying you in increasingly painful ways as the ceaseless march of time degrades your overall structural integrity. But you know what would make it even more fun? Weed, pizza and blacklights, of course. Enter the Glow Yoga Pizza Party, coming this Friday, June 30, to Elevate Well STL (3206 South Grand Boulevard), St. Louis' premier cannabis-friendly health club. Dubbed "Glowga," this event kicks off with the slathering of neon body paint on oneself before the blacklights kick on and the Glow Yoga Rave begins. After the workout, replenish those spent calories by indulging in some eats from Pizza Head and some cannabis-infused beverages from WYNK Seltzer. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own weed from home, and the party starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and include food and drink as well as mat and towel rental. Purchase them through Eventbrite.





Robot Overlords

The dawn of a new era or the death of art? THTHNG: Desolation Unknown — which is alleged to be the first film created solely using AI — asks that very question as we humanoids march steadily toward the singularity. Filmmakers Robbie Martin and Kelly Porter swapped the typical crew of writers, actors, cinematographers and musicians for a fleet of AI-based softwares to manufacture each scene of the film. Early audiences hail THTHNG as everything from "a technological breakthrough" to simply "unhinged," yet the trailer leaves us somewhere in the uncanny valley. Once the robots finally oust humans for good, this film will surely be heralded as a triumph of cyborg cinema. Check it out this Friday at Arkadin Cinema & Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) at 7 p.m. for $9. A filmmaker Q&A will follow the screening; no word on whether the robots will participate in that. More information at arkadincinema.com.

Saturday 07/01

Happy Birthday, America

Webster Groves' Community Days is what the Fourth of July is all about. The community gathers for a parade on Tuesday, July 4, with relish, often setting out lawn chairs and blankets the day before to reserve a primo viewing spot. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Lockwood and Selma avenues and ends up at Elm Avenue and Glendale Road by Hixson Middle School. But the parade is only part of the Community Days events, which also include the Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival and BBQ, on the grounds of Eden Seminary (475 East Lockwood Avenue, 314-961-3627). The carnival runs from Saturday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 4. Hours are 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday and 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Webster will also set off some fireworks at 9:45 p.m. on the actual Fourth. Check webstergrovesmo.gov/194/Community-Days for more information. All of the events are free.





High Art

Sure, getting high and painting are both fun activities in their own right. But why pick just one? This Saturday, July 1, head to the Cola Private Lounge (2834 Cherokee Street) and do both at the same time in a good-vibes atmosphere with fellow cannabis users and painters of all levels of experience. Puff, Pass and Paint is a cannabis-friendly art experience open to weed enthusiasts and artists of all levels. Follow along with step-by-step instructions or let your creativity take hold. This is one of multiple Puff, Pass and Paint sessions in St. Louis planned for the next few months, and there's even two more sessions in July (on July 15 and July 29). Don't worry about bringing paint supplies, but do BYOC (bring your own cannabis). Festivities start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49 each; purchase them at puffpassandpaint.com.