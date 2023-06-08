The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, June 8 to 11

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / EMIL KEPKO The Jefferson County Rodeo is worth the drive.

Thursday 06/08

Suck Fest

The Charles Busch-penned Vampire Lesbians of Sodom tells the hilarious tale of two staunch blood enthusiasts whose rivalry is as ancient as it is petty. The feud, in fact, starts in Biblical times, and stretches all the way until the silent film era of Hollywood. As the New York Times succinctly wrote in a 2008 review, the play has "costumes flashier than pinball machines, outrageous lines, awful puns, sinister innocence, harmless depravity." As one of the longest-running shows in the history of Off Broadway, first premiering in 1984, it's as tried and true as it is hilariously camp. You can catch the show at Stray Dog Theatre (2348 Tennessee Avenue, 314-865-1995) each week, Thursday through Sunday, through June 24. Tickets start at $30. Showtimes vary by day. More info at straydogtheatre.org.

A Painful History

In coordination with the Missouri Humanities Council, the Steelville Area Historical Society will play host this week to historical researchers William Ambrose and Chris Dunn to retrace the path the Trail of Tears took through Steelville, Missouri, about an hour and a half southwest of St. Louis. Beginning in 1837, more than 10,000 Cherokee women, men and children passed through Steelville in a forced displacement out west, ordered by the United States government under Andrew Jackson's Indian Removal Act of 1830. In the 800- to 1,000-mile journey, migrants faced starvation, exhaustion and disease. Four of every ten Cherokee died over the course of the trip. Rediscovering the Trail of Tears in Missouri answers questions surrounding the Cherokee route through Steelville and looks at the suffered experiences on the Trail of Tears that continue to negatively impact indigenous communities today. The event is free and open to the public, and takes place on Thursday, June 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wildwood Springs Lodge (125 Grand Drive, 573-775-2400). Find more info at steelvillehistoricalsociety.com.

Friday 06/09

Ride 'Em, Cowboy

St. Louis has no shortage of fun summer events, but some things you can only find if you yee-haul your ass at least 30 minutes out of the city. The Jefferson County Rodeo in Hillsboro, Missouri, is one that's completely worth the drive. This "old-fashioned rodeo" includes music, concessions, vendors and, of course, the thrill of watching cowboys try their darnedest to not get thrown off the back of a bull. If that's not your thing, don't fret: There's plenty more to do throughout the day, as the rodeo is just one small part of the Jefferson County Fair. Rodeo festivities start early and end late, running from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds (10349 MO-21 Bus, Hillsboro). Ticket costs vary by age, with entrance for anyone older than 16 set at $15. Cowboy hats and boots are encouraged but not required. More info at jeffersoncountyfair.net.

Dearly Beloved

In life, Prince didn't like to celebrate his birthday — he was a Jehovah's Witness, and they don't play that. But now that His Royal Badness has gone on to the big purple cloud in the sky, we're free to celebrate him and that magical date he arrived on this planet all we want. If you're a fan of Prince Rogers Nelson of Minneapolis, u will want 2 get in 2 That Purple Stuff: A Prince DJ Tribute Party. Held at Hot Java Bar (4193 Manchester Avenue, 636-888-5282) on the eve of Prince's birthday (Friday, June 9), this party is gonna freak you all night. Entertainment will be provided by Rockwell Knuckles, Umami and James Biko (formerly known as DJ Needles), and the music will range from Prince-affiliated tunes (songs from Vanity, Apollonia, Sheila E., the Time) to straight-up Prince mega jams such as "When Doves Cry," "1999," "Little Red Corvette" and more. The party kicks off at 8 p.m. and guests are encouraged to wear purple, of course. Tickets range from $7 to $20 and are available through Eventbrite.







Into the Groove



If you spent school lunches secretly dreaming of a

-esque breakout number, then ready your sack lunch for Karlovsky & Company Dance's

event. Inviting audiences to chow down as dancers get down, the show serves the repertoire of contemporary dance pioneer Isadora Duncan, with sides of tap, aerial and improvisation for good measure. You can pull up a chair to Dine on Dance this Friday, June 9, at Strauss Park (3534 Washington Avenue, 314-445-7511) from noon to 1 p.m. and next week on Friday, June 16, at the Old Post Office Plaza (801 Locust Street), also from noon to 1 p.m. The show is free, family friendly and no registration is required. For more information, visit

.

Saturday 06/10

Chow Down

St. Louis sure loves its outdoor drinking and eating festivals, often centered on consumables that are delicious but a bit messy to eat from a paper plate while standing in a park (looking at you, barbecue). If you like the idea of an outdoor food fest but just feel like you haven't found your version — the classy version — yet, then the Clayton Music & Wine Festival may be for you. Held in Carondelet Park (100 Block Carondelet Plaza, Clayton), the festival promises an "elegant" evening of wine, music and entertainment. There will be sips from regional wineries such as Noboleis and the Wine and Cheese Place, and eats from restaurants including 801 Chophouse, the Ritz-Carlton and a variety of food trucks. The Usual Suspects, Retro Boogie and the Fabulous Motown Revue will provide entertainment. Admission is free but drinks and food are for purchase. The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m.



Sunday 06/11

Eco Neighbors

If you're always peeping your neighbor's yard to critique their landscaping and curb appeal, or if you're interested in getting some eco-friendly ideas for your own yard, then the St. Louis Sustainable Backyard Tour is for you. (Pardon us if we fall more on the nosy side of the equation.) This event allows you to head into people's backyards to learn about their eco-friendly practices. Dozens of yards are open and will showcase organic gardening, beekeeping, foodscaping and naturescaping, according to the tour's website. The tour is entirely self-guided and free and will include more yards than you can possibly see in the 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. timeframe. However, you can curate what types of yards you want to see — be they ones in your neighborhood or ones that focus on something you're interested in doing yourself. Visit sustainablebackyard.org for more information and to register, which is required.

