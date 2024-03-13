The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: March 14 to 17

Thursday 3/14

From the Lou and Proud

The Gateway City's very own homegrown holiday, 314 Day, is finally upon us — and St. Louis is ready. Terrell "Young Dip" Evans and Tatum Polk created 314 Day back in 2006 with the hopes of bringing the city together and showcasing the positive things happening here, and the now region-wide holiday is increasingly a big deal, celebrated by individuals, organizations and businesses throughout the metro. And the city has already been celebrating, in fact, with festivities having kicked off on Saturday and continuing through the week. The holiday brings a plethora of deals from a wide variety of local shops and restaurants, as well as a number of special events. They're even lighting up the planetarium with a special 314 Day illumination created by local artist Marley Billie D that will be visible from March 13 to 14. To celebrate, throw on your St. Louis gear — Cardinals, Blues, SLU, Arch Apparel — and grab a slice of St. Louis-style pizza, some delicious gooey butter cake and top it off with a Vess soda or a Schlafly beer. Looking for a full STL-inspired day? Head on over to the Gateway Arch for a group photo, spend the day enjoying deep discounts on attractions at Union Station (1820 Market Street) and check out the Made in STL 314 Day Short Film Exhibition at the Arkadin (5228 Gravois Avenue). If none of that is your speed, you're in luck, as there are scores more options for ways to champion the Lou. To view a complete list of events, celebrations and special deals from local businesses, visit thestl.com/314day.

Never Confide in a Journalist

On Thursday, March 14, novelist and St. Louis native Jeff Hoffmann will be at the Novel Neighbor (7905 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves) reading from and talking about his new book, Like It Never Happened. The novel centers on a group of high school friends who commit an unspeakable act of violence (you'll have to read the book to find out what it is), and all agree to swear themselves to secrecy. But decades later, one of the friends dies in a motorcycle accident, and at his funeral the other three find out that their deceased friend spilled the beans to his wife — and his wife is a journalist! Sounds to us like these guys are screwed. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and Hoffmann will sign books after the reading. The event is free. More info at thenovelneighbor.com/events.

Friday 03/15

St. Paddy's Pre-Party

How better to kick off what looks to be a wild St. Patrick's Day weekend in St. Louis than with a little low-key culture? The Delmar Maker District hosts its Third Friday event on Friday, March 15, and that means fun for the whole family. People with kids will want to orient themselves to the Magic House's Made for Kids (5127 Delmar Boulevard), a spinoff of the popular Kirkwood children's museum that normally costs a few bucks to access but is totally free tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. People less interested in dodging snot-nosed brats or making their own rocketship or jigsaw puzzle can instead head to Third Degree Glass Factory (5200 Delmar Boulevard) from 6 to 10 p.m., with promises of a cash bar, DJ Cole Coleman and the first annual "Stein Grab": "Buy a ticket, surround the table full of unique steins. Set your eyes on your favorite. When we say go, grab it!" Sounds great for grabby people! The first of two rounds kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. And since you've parked anyway, why not mosey over to the Craft Alliance (5080 Delmar Boulevard) or the adult version of Made (5127 Delmar Boulevard) to see what they have cooking? More details at delmarmakerdistrict.org/thirdfriday.

Saturday 03/16

Puff, Puff, Paint

Show your love for St. Louis by enjoying a relaxing Puff N' Paint with Introspectrum Events on Saturday, March 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Conflux Co-Learning Space (8221 Minnesota Avenue) — and yes, the "puff" in that name means cannabis is involved. Participants, who must be 21 and older, will be guided through a fun evening of painting specially selected St. Louis cityscape designs (the theme, after all, is STL Love). Tickets are $60 and include all materials — a 16-by-20 canvas, easels, aprons, paint, brushes, a light charcuterie spread, fun music and your choice of an edible or pre-roll to really get the party started. Feel free to BYOCannabis as well. Vaping and dabbing are allowed inside, and there will be designated smoking areas outside. There will also be beverages for purchase including coffee, bottled water, beer and wine — or BYOB. Come experience your not-so-typical Paint N' Sip with a little puff, puff, pass. Tickets can be purchased at introspectrumevents.com.

The Wearing o' the Green

St. Patrick's Day starts early this year, as the 55th annual Metropolitan St. Louis St. Patrick's Day Parade begins at noon on Saturday, March 16. Organizers promise marching bands, floats, huge cartoon-character balloons and 5,000-plus marchers making their way from Market and 20th Street to 8th Street. This year, for the first time, you can view the excitement from an all-inclusive, 21-and-older tent dubbed the Leprechaun Lounge. The VIP lounge will offer live entertainment, food by Salt + Smoke, beverages and a climate-controlled tent. The lounge will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets are $95. Details at irishparade.org.

Sunday 3/17

Doggone It

Perhaps your liver is not yet ready for this news, but this year, both of the city's longstanding Irish parades take place on the same weekend, and the wilder of the two goes down on Sunday. That's because the Dogtown St. Patrick's Day Irish Festival is committed to March 17 whether it falls during the weekend or not — and when it's a weekend, everybody just parties even harder. This year, the festival will start at 9 a.m. with food and drinks from numerous vendors, live music, family-friendly activities and games, as well as the annual Ancient Order of Hibernians parade, which will include more than 90 floats with Irish dancing, music and salutes to Irish history and culture. The festival offers three zones: the Bud Light Party Zone, located at Clayton and Tamm, offers live music from 1 to 5 p.m.; the family zone at Oakland near Tamm, with Irish music, family-friendly activities and games; and the Irish Culture Zone, with traditional food and Irish music at St. James the Greater. Full details at dogtownunited.org.



