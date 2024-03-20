The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: March 21 to 24

click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Popular YouTuber Ed Bassmaster will bring his character-based comedy to Red Flag this week.

Thursday 03/21

Glow Up

The Saint Louis Zoo (1 Government Drive) is hosting its first-ever Animals Aglow lantern festival this spring, with more than 60 larger-than-life lanterns depicting animals, plants and traditional Chinese elements. Zoogoers will be able to stroll through the Chinese Dragon Corridor tunnel, pose with dozens of giant glowing animals, play with interactive displays like the Moonlight Swings or color-changing Star Stepping Pads, and catch nightly Chinese cultural performances. Animals Aglow has partnered with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., an international event design and manufacturing company headquartered in Zigong, in the Sichuan province of China, for the special event. Artisans with Tianyu make the lanterns by hand by weaving thousands of LED lights over metal frames before covering the structures in colorful silks. The event will feature traditional handicrafts such as aluminum braiding and inner-bottle painting (hand-painted pictures created inside glass, crystal and other materials) for purchase at Tianyu's tent, which will be located in the center of the zoo near Ice Cream Oasis. There will also be a specialty menu including steamed pork buns, firecracker chicken, dumplings in chili crisp broth and the beloved fish-shaped pastries called taiyaki. The nighttime event will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through May 5. Ticket prices for Wednesdays through Thursdays are $16.95 for members and $19.95 for non-members, and for Fridays through Sundays tickets are $20.95 for members and $23.95 non-members. They can be purchased online at stlzoo.org.

Look At It

Philadelphia's Ed Bassmaster, popular YouTuber and star of the short-lived CMT prank show The Ed Bassmaster Show, brings his chameleonic brand of comedy off screen and onto the stage at Red Flag (3040 Locust Street) this Thursday, March 21. Bassmaster's comedy M.O. is to disappear into a character, not unlike Sacha Baron Cohen becoming Ali G, Bruno or Borat. And then he stays there, committing fully to the bit and baffling any unsuspecting members of the public unfortunate enough to cross his bath. Practically speaking, this means that for just one price of admission you will almost surely be getting a whole roster of entertainment, and half of the excitement will be in finding out just who shows up. Doors are at 7 p.m., with the show starting an hour later. General admission is $25, and there are meet-and-greet packages for $75 or $150. More info at redflagstl.com.

Show Me a Soul

The Crucible gets all the buzz thanks to the fact that witch hunts are never not in style, and it's hard not to be deeply moved by Death of a Salesman, but for our money Arthur Miller's greatest play is All My Sons. Premiering in 1947, at a time when World War II's V-Day parties were still raging, the drama focuses on two Midwestern families being forced to grapple with guilt and truth and the consequences of greed. Unsurprisingly, the whole thing was ripped from the headlines, with a real-life Ohio manufacturing scandal not so different from today's problems at Boeing cobbled onto a structure straight out of Henrik Ibsen. Miller, then a struggling playwright, vowed to give up his theatrical ambitions if this play wasn't successful — and so even if you prefer The Crucible, you have this heartbreaker of a play to thank for it. All My Sons opens at the Jewish Community Center (2 Millstone Campus Drive, Maryland Heights) on Thursday, March 21 and runs through April 7. Showtimes and ticket prices vary. See showpass.com/all-my-sons/ for more information.

Saturday 03/23

Dog and Bunny Show

Egg-cited for Easter? You know you are. But why should we humans have all the fun? This year, bring your fur babies on down to the Doggy Easter Bunny Photobooth at Lola & Penelope's (two locations including 7742 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton) for a chance to meet the holiest of holiday leporids. At the Clayton pet boutique, the Easter Bunny himself will take a break from hopping down the bunny trail to meet and take photos with pets and their families. Photos are $5 for one and $10 for two or more, with proceeds to be donated to Second Chance Ranch. Photo sessions last five minutes, and pets are asked to be kept on a leash or in their carrier. Before hopping off, the Easter Bunny will hide eggs throughout both the Clayton and Town & Country locations for your doggo to sniff out. Each egg will reveal coupons, treats and more, with one golden egg holding the lucky ticket to a free Easter basket and the chance to spin the Lola Rewards Wheel to win more prizes. All the holiday fun runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. To reserve your photo shoot, visit lolaandpenelopes.com.

Sunday 03/24

Buzz Off

Old Bakery Beer Co.'s ninth annual Buzz'd Beer Festival returns this month — and if you like beer, this one's for you. On Sunday, March 24, from 1 to 5 p.m., stop by Old Bakery Beer Co. (400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton, Illinois) to enjoy an expansive lineup of more than 50 craft beers from renowned local breweries, including this year's special dessert-themed beer: The Tiramisu ale, with a 7.5 percent ABV, is brewed with rum, barrel-aged coffee, vanilla and chocolate. To go along with the beer's unveiling, Sugarwitch will be selling Tiramisu ice cream sandwiches, and Old Bakery Beer's menu will be available at an additional cost as well. After Old Bakery added to last year's already extensive list, beer enthusiasts can expect to see beverages from a slew of area breweries including 2nd Shift Brewing, 4 Hands Brewing Company, Brick River Cider Co., Narrow Gauge, Schlafly and more. Each brewery has been asked to showcase a beer during the festival that includes a pollinated ingredient to help increase the awareness and importance of native pollinators. They will also be handing out free wildflower seeds and donating 10 percent of ticket sales to the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club. Each general admission ticket ($35), includes a commemorative glass, four-ounce pours from more than 50 different beers and the chance to see the Granite City band Lofty's Comet. Discounted designated driver tickets ($10) will also include a commemorative glass and two non-alcoholic beverages from the bar. Purchase your tickets for the Buzz'd Beer Festival at oldbakerybeer.com.