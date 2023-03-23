The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, March 23 to 26

click to enlarge NORA CANFIELD John Crist will bring his comedy to the Factory on Saturday.

Thursday 03/23

One Thing We've Got

Classic film, Truman Capote, Audrey Hepburn, breakfast for dinner — if you're a fan of any of those things, this is your lucky week. This Thursday, March 23, Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-2251) will screen the 1961 Blake Edwards film Breakfast at Tiffany's. In keeping with the theme, the kitchen will be open, with breakfast fare on the menu. And fitting for the film's protagonist, cocktails will be, too. The classic rom-com is generally considered a top film of Hepburn's, who in turn is generally considered one of the best American actresses of all time. Breakfast at Tiffany's is a film so iconic that even if you've never seen it you'll recognize aspects of it right away, owing to its massive influence and its status as a wellspring for parody in the decades since its release. But if you're only familiar with the film and its literary source material through the 1993 Deep Blue Something pop-rock hit, then for the love of God, go watch the actual movie. Tickets are only $5. The kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the show starts an hour later.

Friday 03/24

Dinner Plants

You know those illustrations on the back cover of every issue of Cook's Illustrated? The prints of different varieties of heirloom apples or teas? Clipping them out and using them as wall art is a thing among a certain sect. If you have one of those illustrations on your wall, or if you are now thinking, "Hey, what a great idea," then the latest exhibit at Webster University is for you. Jimmy Fike: Edible Botanicals surveys photographer and artist Jimmy Fike's photos of North American wild comestible flora — in other words, more than 150 photos of edible plants. The images feature those edibles pressed flat and photographed. The plants are sharp against the high-contrast black background and exquisite in their detail. Fike intends for the images to "serve as a historical archive of botanical life during an era of extreme change" and touch upon the oft-fraught connection man has with nature. Regardless of the heavy subject matter, the plants sure are a pleasure to look upon. You can do so through Friday, April 28, at the Kooyumjian Gallery (8300 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-246-7673). The exhibition is free and open to the public each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit events.webster.edu.

Saturday 03/25

Fiesta Grande

This Saturday, March 25, Chaifetz Arena (1 South Compton Avenue, 314-977-5000) won't be full for a basketball game or a concert. Instead, the party will be poppin' for something that is arguably better: tacos and margaritas. That's right, this week St. Louis sees the launch of the inaugural Taco & Margarita Festival. The event, which begins at noon, will not only offer tasty eats and boozy drinks but a plethora of other enticing attractions, including live DJs and professional wrestling. Local vendors will also be present selling items. And for those who really want to prove their love for tacos, the festival will host a taco-eating contest, along with a hot-pepper-eating contest. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. A VIP package costs $49. For more information, visit chaifetzarena.com.

A Stitch in Time

Elizabeth Keckley's incredible story begins in slavery and ends in the White House. Keckley was born in bondage and owned by her father, Colonel Armistead Burwell in Virginia. Keckley eventually bought her and her son's freedom and moved to St. Louis, where she became a seamstress for wealthy women — eventually moving to Washington, D.C. to work as a dressmaker for then-First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln. Keckley became Lincoln's close confidante, and subsequently had a lot of stories to tell. Her stories are still being told today. This Saturday, March 25, living history performer Kathryn Harris will present Keckley's story from a first-person perspective for an event titled Elizabeth Keckley: Dressmaker and Confidante to Mrs. Lincoln at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site (7400 Grant Road, 314-842-1867). You can catch the show at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call ahead for free reservations.

IRL Comedy

You may know John Crist from the shorts he posts on social media. In "If Football Coaches Were Honest" he pretends to be a football coach giving a post-game interview: "I did my part. I put in a great game plan. These players are horrible. My players are no good," he says. "Our offensive coordinator is terrible. He gets half of his plays off of Madden rookie mode. I mean the guy is no good," he adds. "Do we have a chance next week? No, we're 0 and 8. We're not good at football." Crist also made the "Rich People During Covid" video, during which he complained on his iPhone while driving around a golf course. "No, I'm not waiting in line for a COVID test with the public. Gross. Get somebody to come to the house," he jokes. This Saturday, March 25, Crist brings his wholesome (and often church-oriented) humor to the Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) for his Emotional Support Tour. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $29.75 to $149.75. For more information, visit thefactorystl.com.

Cannon Fodder

TV host, comedian and father of a small army Nick Cannon will be at the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161) this Saturday, March 25, with the Future Superstar Challenge Tour 2023. The show will include three stages for people to discover new talent from the Black Music Action Coalition. Local act Big Boss Vette will perform along with Symba, Pop Money, JD McCrary, Traetwothree and Klondike Blonde. Tickets are $36, and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. More info at thepageant.com.

Ladies in Repose

Women's History Month marches on this Saturday, March 25, with the Women's History Trolley Tour at Bellefontaine Cemetery (4947 West Florissant Avenue, 314-381-0750). Instead of just wandering around the grounds without knowing anything about the beautiful things you're seeing, let this guided tour teach you the secrets and cool details of the local history underfoot. They'll tell you all about the various intriguing women resting on site and highlight other interesting elements on the grounds related to Women's History Month. And since these tours are volunteer-guided, you know the person giving you the information is passionate about the subject, too. The tour runs from 10 a.m. to noon. The trolley is climate-controlled, and tickets are a suggested donation of $5 per person. Visit bellefontainecemetery.org for more information.

