The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: March 28 to 31

Thursday 03/28



Off the Top Ropes

The tragic story of the Von Erich family was memorably chronicled in last year's Zac Efron film The Iron Claw, an A24 production that was a near-universal hit among critics upon its release, even being named one of the top 10 films of the year by the National Board of Review. The true story behind the arthouse film is just as gripping as the one on the silver screen, and this week Gateway City Slam is here to tell — and show — you all about it. The slam regularly hosts its Wrestling Night event, which brings free screenings of rare wrestling-related material to the fabulous Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue). This week's melange will be about the ups and downs of the wrestling family whose lives were marked by triumph in the ring and marred by tragedy outside it, with promotional material promising footage of some of their greatest matches as well as rare interviews and documentary footage. As with all Gateway City Slam events at Arkadin, admission is free. The bar will be open (and you might need a drink indeed). The show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28. More info at arkadincinema.com



Friday 03/29



Res-Erection

Looking to make this year's Good Friday a Great one? Hoping to spice up the story of the crucifixion of the Christian Messiah with a little skin this holiday season? Well, look no further, because the highlight of the horniest of all holy days (or is it the holiest of all horny days?), St. Louis' Sexy Jesus Pageant, is back for its second year. Hosted by last year's Sexy Jesus winner Andrew Genius, this event is truly one of a kind, and aims to entertain the most dedicated of Christ's disciples by proving the Son of God has it going on. Contestants will compete in a Show Us Your Good Side category, strut the runway in their Sunday best and will undergo an interrogation by a panel of judges for the ominously dubbed Inquisition. It all goes down on Friday, March 29, at Aurora STL (7413 South Broadway). Doors open at 7 p.m. and the fun starts at 8. Tickets are $21.25 and can be purchased at aurorastl.com/tickets/p/sexy-jesus-pageant. Can't make it to see Sexy Jesus strut the stage, but still feeling pious? Never fear: The Sacred Sluts will take the stage the next day.



Saturday 03/30



Eggheads Welcome

In a less enlightened time, St. Paul bragged about putting childish ways behind him once he hit adulthood. But these days we know better. We color in adult coloring books. We go to adult playgrounds (looking at you, Armory). We even compete in adult Easter egg hunts — like, say, the Adult Easter Egg Hunt at 2nd Shift Brewing (1601 Sublette Avenue) this Saturday, March 30. Beginning at noon, you can join your fellow grown-ups in hunting for brightly colored eggs all over the brewery and its garden, no doubt joined by handsome brewery cat Simon and a few adult beverages. And these eggs aren't just a diversion from the grave that awaits us all once we shed this mortal coil (hey, we're adults, remember? Death ain't all that far away — and unless you join St. Paul in buying into that whole resurrection-of-the-dead thing, we're not sure what kind of reprieve you're banking on). Some of the eggs also contain prizes, from candy to a percentage off your tab to maybe even this entire afternoon being on the house. No children's egg hunt would ever! The hunt is free, with no tickets required. Details at facebook.com/events/279310461926675.



Cave Cravings

Before we go any further, let us start with a question: In its own way, is not the entire damn world one big Man Cave Extravaganza? Assuredly the answer is yes. But in this man's world, the second annual Man Cave Extravaganza that hits Belleville this weekend should be a genuinely fun event that can be enjoyed by all — men, women, or anyone in between — as long as they like beer. Vendors from multiple states will crowd into the Belle Clair Fairgrounds (200 South Belt East, Belleville) with their breweriana, collectibles, lighted signs, decor and more this Saturday, March 30. In other words, there will be thousands of items to choose from to spruce up your home bar, man cave or she shed. (What's the non-binary version of this? Just a cave/shed? Perhaps the way we need designated spaces to comfortably flaunt our genders is indicative of a larger problem? You do you!) Get a neon beer sign for your front window or office. No one cares. Admission is $5 and the festivities run from at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the general public, with early bird access at 7:30 a.m. for $10. Tickets available via Eventbrite.



Bizarre Bazaar

Local weirdos rejoice, for your time is almost here — which is to say, the Show Me Oddities & Collectibles Expo returns to St. Louis this weekend. The convention is always a big hit locally, offering a place for "lovers of the strange, usual and bizarre" to congregate (and shop). This year, the traveling expo is due to set up at the District 9 Machinist Hall (12365 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton) on Saturday, March 30. Inside, art dealers, artists and vendors will be ready and able to supply you with all the weird little things that your heart desires. Think taxidermy, quack medical devices, funeral collectibles, skulls and bones, preserved specimens in jars and all other manner of the macabre that you can use to prove to guests at your home that you're a sick little freak. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and general admission is just $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/7738698196149138.



Sunday 03/31



The Three Bs

Delicious breakfast food, carbonated alcoholic beverages and adorable furry animals? Yes, please. This Easter Sunday, March 31, head to the Bullock (799 Clark Avenue) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Bullock's Brunch, Bubbles and Bunnies Easter extravaganza. An elevated buffet with classic brunch fare, carving stations, a raw bar and sweets will be available for guests to enjoy on the outdoor terrace, as well as unlimited Champagne. Adult tickets are $75 and include the full brunch menu, Champagne, access to a petting zoo, an Easter egg hunt, live music and complimentary parking. Children's tickets are free and include fruit cups, cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip pancakes and eggs and bacon for brunch, as well as the petting zoo and egg hunt. To reserve your spot visit resy.com.

