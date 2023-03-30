The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, March 30 to April 2

click to enlarge REUBEN HEMMER Pregame with the Saint Louligans before this Saturday's soccer match.

Thursday 03/30

Wing Heaven

Grab $7 wing specials from 22 area restaurants for St. Louis Wing Week now through Sunday April 2. You can earn rewards by checking in on the app anytime you buy a special. If you go to five participating locations, you will be entered in a grand prize drawing that includes swag and $250 in gift cards. All of the restaurants are mapped out and listed on the app, along with the specials, so you can plot your journey through wing heaven. Participating restaurants include Alamo Drafthouse, Alpha Brewing Company, Crafted, Felix's Pizza Pub and more. Some of the restaurants have crafted wing recipes special for this week, so don't miss out. But keep in mind that supplies are limited and restaurants can run out.

Friday 03/31

No Kids Allowed

It seems like the hottest spot in town lately is Slick City (17379 Edison Avenue, Chesterfield; 636-229-9899). Local children are obsessed with the giant slides, air courts and other exciting amenities that can be enjoyed at the indoor action park. But why should kids have all of the fun? If you're an adult who gets annoyed when ankle-biters take over any area, we have good news for you: Slick City is hosting an Adults-Only Night on Friday, March 31, from 8:30 until 10:30 p.m. That's right, you can enjoy two full blissful hours of fun without children crowding you out. The kids can take their millions of questions and their sticky hands that always smell like peanut butter somewhere else for the night because you, friend, are going to go down those slides, and you won't even have to worry about crushing a child with your adult-sized body at the end. This event is strictly for the young at heart but not for the young. People under 18 years of age will be turned away. Tickets are $15.99 and are good for 60 minutes of sliding, or $19.99 if you want to enjoy the full two hours of kidless joy. Visit slickcity.com to secure your tickets.

Saturday 04/01

Party in the Streets

Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street, 314-241-2337) is leaning into being so close to the new CITYPARK stadium by hosting tailgates before every CITY SC home match. This Saturday, April 1, the Soccer Pre-Match Street Party kicks off at 4 p.m. and takes place on the street next to the Tap Room, now known as Louligan Street after the St. Louis CITY SC supporter group the Saint Louligans, who will also be on hand for the event. Schlafly even has a deal on parking: If you pay $25 for a space in the restaurant's lot, you get a $25 gift card for the Tap Room. Other than that the event is free, and is a great opportunity to talk soccer and get hyped before the game (and hopefully another win).

Dog Days

This Easter, don't let the folks with kids have all the fun. Take your dog (or cat, if your cat gets down like that) out to the gazebo at Des Peres Park (12325 Manchester Road, Des Peres; 314-835-6100) for the Dog Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1. The eggs will be filled with dog treats and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for Fido to pee on him — er, pose with him. At least one human must be registered with every dog. Tickets are $16 to $18 per dog (humans are free) and proof of vaccination for your dog is required. The hunt starts promptly at 10:30 a.m., so arrive early for check in. For more info, visit desperesmo.org.

Cave Rave

First, let us lead by saying that, in a way, the entire damn world is one big Man Cave Extravaganza. But in this man's world, the Man Cave Extravaganza in Belleville, Illinois, looks like a genuinely fun event that could be enjoyed by all — men, women, or anyone in between — as long as they like beer. Vendors from multiple states will crowd into the Belle Clair Fairgrounds (200 South Belt East, Belleville; 618-235-0666) with their breweriana, collectibles, lighted signs, decor and more this Saturday, April 1. So in other words, there will be thousands of items for you to choose from to spruce up your home bar, man cave or she shed. What's the non-binary version of this? Just a cave/shed? Perhaps the way we need designated spaces to comfortably flaunt the supposed wills of our genders is indicative of a larger problem? You do you! Shit, get a neon beer sign for your front window or office. No one cares. Admission is $3, and the festivities run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public, with early bird access at 7:30 a.m. for $10. Tickets available via Eventbrite.

Sunday 04/02

Good Boy!

In Metro Theater Company's Go, Dog. Go!, our four-legged friend is the master of his domain. The dogs play musical instruments, swim, skate and even drive cars. Based on P.D. Eastman's children's book, this show celebrates Metro Theater Company's 50th anniversary and revives one of its most popular productions of the last five decades. The show includes music, movement and furry pooches who like to ride bikes and go on boat rides. Go, Dog. Go! will be at the Big Top (3401 Washington Avenue, 314-533-0367) in Grand Center starting Sunday, April 2, through Sunday, April 16. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Fridays, 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 to $36. For more information, visit metroplays.org/go-dog-go.

Game On

Remember that scene in the second season of Bridgerton when the lustful tensions between leading lady Kate Sharma and old-school hunk Anthony Bridgerton boil up as the two face off on the croquet (called pall-mall after the Italian word pallamaglio) field? Something about the competitiveness of the game really got the spirits moving. If you try to recreate that moment for yourself during the Gin Room's 4th Annual Gin & Croquet: A Seersucker & Sundress Summer Kickoff Affair, we can't promise that you'll fall head over heels in love with the kind of man you never pictured yourself with (but now know you can't live without). But you might! But even if that doesn't happen, it should still be an afternoon to remember, with spirits and amaro tastings, cocktails, a makers market, live music and other fun. People will be dressed in seersucker with giant summer hats. There will be food trucks. And it will all go down at the really beautiful Wild Carrot (3901 Shaw Boulevard, 314-696-2474) space. The 21-and-up shindig begins at noon, and tickets are $10 to $35.

Have an event you'd like considered for our calendar? Email [email protected]times.com.



Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

