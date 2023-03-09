The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, March 9 to 12

click to enlarge VIA JANUS FILMS Godland will show this weekend as part of the Webster Film Series at Winifred Moore Auditorium.

Thursday 03/09

Full Circle

Join six-string aficionados Chris King and Tom Hall as they present the Guitar Circle at Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street, 314-241-2337) this Thursday, March 9. It's not a jam session or open mic but instead a chance to join a circle of fellow musicians and lead them in a song. (Don't worry, you can bring some other instrument if you don't have a guitar.) Poets are also welcome to share their work in the circle, and if you don't want to get up and show your stuff, you're also welcome to just listen. The Guitar Circle goes from 6 to 9 p.m. and is free.

Friday 03/10

More Like Godforsakenland

It's the late 1800s and Lucas, a Danish priest, is tasked with building a church in the remote hinterlands of Iceland in Godland, the 2022 film from Hlynur Pálmason. Things quickly fall apart, people start dying and no one trusts anyone anymore. The church is getting built, but Lucas is praying to return to Denmark and not at all behaving like a man of the cloth. The affecting drama has a powerful impact; catch it this Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. each night as part of the Webster Film Series at Winifred Moore Auditorium (470 East Lockwood). Tickets are $6 to $8. For more info, visit events.webster.edu/event/godland_2022.

Otherworldly Art

Jacolby Satterwhite's artworks draw inspiration from video games, historical artwork, mythology and contemporary pop culture. They evoke surreal other worlds and are more than a little trippy to look at, a kind of cross between a better Avatar, Van Gogh's paintings and the inside of your eyelids. In other words, they are fun to behold and think about — though one doesn't need to be an art history buff to get into them. However, for those that want a deeper understanding of Satterwhite's processes and intentions, there's always the Artist Talk with Jacolby Satterwhite in conversation with Sasha Bonét that the Contemporary Art Museum (3750 Washington Boulevard, 314-535-4660) is hosting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10. It also serves as the opening for the exhibit Spirits Roaming on the Earth, so if you just want to see some cool artwork, drop by anytime from then until August 13. The event is free, but reservations are required and can be made at camstl.org.

Saturday 03/11

Tear It Up

The Gallery at the Kranzberg (501 North Grand Boulevard, 314-533-0367) is now presenting a new clothing-based art exhibition. Torn Mixology represents the final project for Kranzberg Arts Foundation visual artist in residence Felia Davenport, who is also an associate professor of communication and media at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The display features clothing that "explores the journey of identifying as a multi-racial female." The five pieces correspond to different phases of life, from childhood through adulthood. "Each design will be quilted to map out the evolving journey and struggle with identity," according to a press release. Davenport has served as an artist in residence for the Kranzberg Arts Foundation since 2021. She is one of 15 throughout the St. Louis area. Davenport holds a BFA and an MFA in costume design and has created costumes for theater and dance companies across the world, including in St. Louis, New York, London, Nigeria and South Africa. "Clothing is one of the best visual communicators and growing up it allowed me to verbalize my emotions and beliefs in connection to the world," Davenport says in the press release. "Clothing became one of the first ways that I could express my identity in a world that made me feel displaced." The exhibition runs through Saturday, March 25. Davenport will also hold a talk about her work this Saturday, March 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The exhibit is free. More info at kranzbergartsfoundation.org/torn-mixology.

Open Season

Everyone knows that St. Louisans love to hear praise of St. Louis, and now that we literally have a day in honor of our city, you're damn right it's time to celebrate. At the Arkadin Cinema & Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue; 314-221-2173), located in Bevo Mill, it's all things St. Louis on (close enough to) 314 Day. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, March 11, the movie theater will show a slew of short films by local artists in its new indoor screening room as part of its 314 Day STL Films Open House. But it's about more than just supporting local artists — it's supporting a local theater that has navigated through a wall of roadblocks in its first years. The cinema opened during the pandemic, and the owners were forced to move its operation outside. It worked, and it was named the RFT Best Movie Theater in 2022. But now it's time to move inside. Here's your chance to check out the new digs — along with some St. Louis creators. Admission to the event is free. For more information, visit arkadincinema.com/event/314-day-stl-films-open-house.

Pole Position

When something is described as "'90s nostalgia with a throwback dance party and pole show," as with the All That & a Bag of Chips event going down this Saturday, March 11, you know the party is going to be poppin'. What else could you want, really? First of all, we as a society are deep into '90s nostalgia lately. Have you seen the jeans on the kids out there? Fashion these days is all about straight-legged mom jeans from the 1990s and oversized Nirvana T-shirts. Now we move to the second aspect of the description: dance party. Yes, dance party. We love it. Everyone loves it. And third: pole show. Yeah, people like those, too. And since this shindig is being held at Aurora STL (7413 South Broadway), you know it's going to be on point. The space is fast becoming well-known for hosting its intimate (sexy) shows in its intimate (small) space. And best of all? This party is B.Y.O.B., so you won't be spending an arm and a leg at the bar, either. Visit aurorastl.com for more information.

Sunday 03/12

Happiness in Bloom

As previously noted, for the first two years of its life, the Arkadin Cinema & Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue; 314-221-2173) screened films outdoors due to the pandemic. But now that the indoor theater is open, it is showing some gems of movies unlikely to be on the average filmgoer's radar, French director Agnès Varda's 1965 flick Le Bonheur is among them. Le Bonheur is filled with gorgeous shots of floral settings that belie its shocking and subversive themes, and it's no wonder numerous film and literary icons have named it as a favorite. Check it out for yourself this Sunday, March 12. Tickets are $9 and the show starts at 2 p.m. For more information, visit arkadincinema.com/event/le-bonheur-1965.

