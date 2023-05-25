The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, May 25 to 28

click to enlarge SARAH LOVETT City Museum kicks off its City Nights series this sunday.

Thursday 05/25

So Smooth

If you haven't been to a Twilight Thursday (or the previous iteration, Twilight Tuesday) event at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599), you're missing out. Not only do you get to enjoy a free concert from a really good local musician or cover band, you can also try out new food at food trucks, all in a very chill atmosphere. On Thursday, May 25, check out a tribute to Carlos Santana at Black Magic: The Santana Experience. The concert starts at 6 p.m., but you'll want to head over right after work to find parking and get a good spot. Bring a blanket, or better yet a chair, and if you want to save some money, you can bring your own food and drink. The event is free. For more information, visit mohistory.org.

Friday 05/26

Going Once, Going Twice

The good people at Selkirk Auctioneers and Appraisers (555 Washington Avenue, Suite 129; 314-696-9041) are always hosting some cool auctions, and the one coming up this Saturday, May 26, is sure to be one of its best yet. This event is one of their biannual auctions, with a modernist and contemporary theme. It will be auctioning furniture, lighting, fine art and collectibles from the mid-century modern era all the way through contemporary treasures. To get a better look at the brightly colored glass vases, the space-age lighting or the Knoll patio sets before you buy, stop into the Cocktails & Extended Preview Reception held at Selkirk the night before the big event from 5 to 8 p.m., where you can also enjoy a complimentary cocktail and some fellowship with your fellow obsessives. Visit selkirkauctions.com for more information.

Altogether Ooky

Leave it to Netflix to revive peoples' love for the Addams Family. The quirky, homicidal-yet-fun-loving bunch first captured America's heart as a sitcom in the 1960s, but we're here for any Addams Family antics. And now there's a way you can see them in person. This Friday, Saturday or Sunday, May 26 through 28, you can check out the Addams at the Florissant Performing Arts Center (1 James J. Eagan Drive, Florissant; 314-921-5678) for The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy. See what happens when Morticia does not approve of Wednesday's "normal" fiance and how Gomez gets caught between mother and daughter. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $22 for adults and $20 for seniors or students. More info at alphaplayers.org.

Saturday 05/27

Silence Is Golden

The Official St. Louis Silent Party found the perfect sweet spot. Let's admit it, even people who love the idea of going out to a club and dancing the night away are often frustrated by the loud music that makes it impossible to talk to your friends or meet new people. This party is the perfect workaround. Upon arrival you get a pair of headphones that you can sync to one of three DJs. If you don't like the tunes one is spinning, just change channels. Colored lights on the headphones make it easy to know who is dancing to what. If you want to chat with someone, just take off the cans and suddenly the banging nightclub turns into a laid-back lounge. Likewise, if some pest starts chatting you up, just put the headphones back on. It's a win-win. The Memorial Day edition of the silent party goes down this Saturday, May 27, at the Sip Spot Hookah and Cigar Bar (11750 Missouri Bottom Road, Hazelwood; 314-801-8233). Tickets start at $8. More info at facebook.com/carterproductionsevents.

For the Culture

Each Memorial Day weekend, the African Heritage Association of St. Louis holds a festival in Forest Park to celebrate the contributions of Africa and the African Diaspora. The year marks the 32nd annual St. Louis African Arts Festival at the World's Fair Pavilion (1904 Concourse Drive, 314-289-5344). In addition to a showing of the film Farewell Amor on Sunday, May 28, at the Muny, the festival includes a large vendor market overflowing with unique goods and delicious food. There will also be cultural and educational performances such as dance and music. The fest will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, and admission is free. Visit stlafricanartsfest.com for more information.

Go Ahead, Punk

Charge your hair and break out the studded vest: The St. Louis Punk Rock Flea Market is coming to Kiener Plaza (601 Market Street, 314-289-5300) this week, and this event is offering more than just tchotchkes — this flea market is also a concert. The festivities run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and will be offering a full day of entertainment alongside a wide variety of purchasable odds and ends. In addition to the dozens of vendors who will be on site, the Punk Rock Flea Market will host 10 live bands throughout the day, with performances by stalwarts Bastard Squad, Better Days, Direct Measure and many more on the schedule. It will also have food options on site courtesy of Terror Tacos and beer from 4 Hands for sale, so you could really spend an entire day at this event, which more or less amounts to a tiny outdoor music festival (with extra-great merch). The entire affair will be hosted by special guest MC Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship. Find more information at bit.ly/45eJ1Ql.





Sunday 05/28

Nighttime Is the Right Time

By day, the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, 314-231-2489) is swarming with tourists, school field trips and wild-ass kids. But nighttime at the City Museum is when the grown-ups can pop in and enjoy a little adult fun. The museum's City Nights series is a collection of seven events that take place over the summer on the rooftop of the City Museum at night. These 21-and-up affairs offer not just a great view of downtown but great entertainment, too. Each party has a theme and — as you'd surely expect from the City Museum — it goes all-in. The events run from 8 p.m. until midnight, and each event has its own unique look and vibe. This Sunday, May 28, is the kick-off, and future events include a rooftop drag show, '80s prom night, an Alice in Wonderland-themed party and more. Tickets to each event are $25 apiece, or you can buy a series pass for $125, which also gets you access to a VIP bar and lounge. Visit citymuseum.org for more information.

