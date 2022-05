click to enlarge Danny Wicentowski Cinco de Mayo celebrations are back in St. Louis.

It's a busy weekend — celebrations for two holidays take hold in St. Louis. Cinco de Mayo celebrations will hit Cherokee Street, while Mother's Day activities also take up space over the weekend. The Laumeier Art Fair is also returning to an in-person format for its 35th year. There's plenty to do this weekend, but if you need more to do throughout the week, check out our picks here:

Friday 05/06

Beer Buds

Beer aficionados, rejoice — the St. Louis Microfest is making its return after a pandemic hiatus. At this beer-tasting festival, attendees can sample craft beers, enjoy live music and taste local eats. More than 125 national and local craft breweries are slated to attend the two-day event. A concert featuring Sean Canan's VooDoo Players will kick things off, while a 5K MicroRun is scheduled for the following day. In its 25th year, Microfest returns Friday, May 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. with the concert at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, May 7, from noon to 4 p.m. and from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in Forest Park at the Muny's Upper Parking Lot (1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900, stlmicrofest.org). Proceeds will benefit Lift for Life Gym. Tickets cost $10, with VIP experiences available.

click to enlarge Vu Phong The 35th Laumeier Art Fair happens this weekend.

Arts and Parks

It's been two years since the Laumeier Art Fair was in-person, but that all changes this year. Produced in partnership with St. Louis County Parks, the art fair will feature 150 juried local and national artists, local food and beverage vendors and live music. The River Kittens, Steve Ewing Band and more hit the stage — and the art fair event coincides with the City of Sunset Hills Music Festival. Art on display includes jewelry, paintings, mixed-media work, photography, printmaking, sculptures, ceramics and more. Food and beverage vendors encompass local favorites like 4 Hands Brewing, Steve's Hot Dogs, Mission Taco Joint, Boardwalk Ice Cream and Beverages, Hi-Pointe Drive-In and many more. Activities for kids are also on deck. The event proceeds go to support Laumeier. Laumeier Art Fair at Laumeier Sculpture Park (12580 Rott Road, 314-615-5278, laumeiersculpturepark.org/artfair) kicks off Friday, May 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. and runs all weekend — Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 11 and up, and admission is free for those 10 and under.

click to enlarge Jessica Pons Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor of Pod Save America

Political Pods

Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer will be recording an episode of Pod Save America: (A)live And On Tour 2022 in the Lou. The show promises a "no-bullshit" conversation about the press, politics and impending threats to our democracy — in a fun way. Each tour date features live interactive tapings of the popular political podcast. The podcasters come to the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, 314-499-7600, stifeltheatre.com/events/detail/pod-save-america) on Friday, May 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50. Audience members will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours of the start of the performance.

— Jaime Lees

Saturday 05/07

Joyful Jamborees

click to enlarge Danny Wicentowksi The People's Joy Parade celebrates whatever you're happy about.

Each year, St. Louis residents celebrate coming out of winter hibernation by getting absolutely sloshed at the Cinco De Mayo festival on historic Cherokee Street.



Wine Win

If you love wine and walking (and stumbling drunk down sidewalks arm in arm with your pals), you'll want to attend the Hill Wine Walk.

— Jaime Lees

is back this year, celebrating amidst the Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Sunday 05/08

Mom in Mind

click to enlarge Courtesy Main Street in BLOOM Parades and decorations will happen on Historic Main Street for Mother's Day weekend.

Need a Mother's Day idea? Take Mom to the Historic Main Street in St. Charles this weekend and enjoy the views of Main Street in BLOOM. The merchants on Main planned the two-day event, which includes a parade, photo ops with butterfly murals, craft areas for kids, floral displays, singing quartets and a Maypole dance. The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. on Adams Street, pauses to perform at the OPO Startups building (119 S Main Street), moves to Berthold Square for the Maypole dance, and then finishes at Boone's Lick Road. Ribbon wands and flowers made of tissue paper will be passed out during the parade. Best part? While Mom is distracted by the parade, you can duck into a shop to buy her a gift. The event is free to attend, and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. You can also catch it Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mama Sings the Blues

If you're searching for something to do with Mom this year, Soulard is bringing a new option into the mix: the first Blues, Brews & Bites Festival. Soulard Heritage Arts Revitalization & Education Inc. hosts the party full of food, beer, art activities and some of the best Blues acts in St. Louis. Headlined by Boo Boo Davis, the B3 Festival will also include music from Hy-C and Fresh Start, Jeremiah Johnson, and Big Rich and the Rhythm Renegades. The arts experience doesn't stop there, with an art market featuring a dozen local artists and a timed competition that challenges artists to capture the spirit of the festival in an art contest. Food will be available from Scoops of Joy, Mad Mexico and Coffee Culture. There is also a limited-ticket beer-tasting festival from 1 to 5 p.m. with the craft beers of Perennial and Schlafly. Entry to the B3 Festival is free at Soulard Market Park (Lafayette Avenue and South Eighth Street, soulardb3fest.com). The festival is Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.