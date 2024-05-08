The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: May 9 to 12

Thursday 05/09

Too Good to Be True

If you're one of the hundreds of thousands (or should that even be millions?) of theater lovers who thrilled to the glorious falsettos in Jersey Boys, the showstopping Broadway musical that's barnstormed the nation more or less continuously since its 2005 debut, you really need to catch John Lloyd Young: Broadway's Jersey Boy at the Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue). St. Louis' only true cabaret venue is a terrific place to catch top talents in an intimate space, and Young didn't just play Frankie Valli in the original Broadway cast but won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk, an Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award for the role. So, yes, he has talent to spare — and we should all thank our lucky stars that Blue Strawberry impresario Jim Dolan puts in the work to bring luminaries like him to the Central West End. Catch him Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $115 at bluestrawberrystl.com depending on whether you want to pony up extra for a meet-and-greet.

Friday 05/10

Jump Up and Get Down

If you associate Sauget solely with strip clubs and heavy industry, prepare to be shook: This weekend, the East Side town originally christened Monsanto, Illinois, is going to be crawling with kids. The Big Bounce America is setting up at the home of the Gateway Grizzlies, Grizzlies Ballpark Field (2301 Grizzlie Bear Boulevard, Sauget, Illinois), beginning Friday, May 10. Unlike last year's lengthy residency in the Saint Louis Galleria parking lot, this stay lasts just one weekend, so plan accordingly. Big Bounce America includes seven inflatable attractions, including the self-proclaimed (but presumably verified?) World's Largest Bounce House, which alone clocks in at 24,000 square feet. There's also a "deep sea foam party inflatable" called OctoBlast, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, a "sports arena" and what promotional materials call a "space-themed wonderland." Suffice it to say, that's a lot of bouncing. Tickets start at $22 for toddlers, $35 for kids and $45 for adults. Full details at thebigbounceamerica.com. Note that hours don't begin until noon, so by then all the party people should be long gone from Sauget's usual attractions. Unless they decide to stick around for a nice hungover bounce session.

Date of the Art

This Mother's Day weekend, Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, take mom to enjoy Laumeier's 37th Annual Art Fair at the Laumeier Sculpture Park (12580 Rott Road, Sappington), featuring handmade artwork from 150 artists from across the country; local food vendors such as Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 4 Hands Brewing Co., Mission Taco Joint and more; live music and entertainment from Samantha Clemons, Brothers Lazaroff, Saint Boogie Brass Band and others; and a Creation Location (open Saturday and Sunday) with family-friendly entertainment from Babaloo and the Circus Kaput Jugglers. Guests of the Creation Location can also take part in several hands-on art activities such as collaborative murals and nature-inspired art projects. Laumeier's 37th Annual Art Fair is $10 for ages 11 and older and free for the little ones. For a full schedule, visit laumeiersculpturepark.org.

Saturday 05/11

What's Up, Doc?

Your favorite Looney Tunes characters are getting backing by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra this Saturday, May 11, at Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street). Starting at 7 p.m., the one-night-only concert presented by Warner Bros. Discovery will feature Bugs Bunny at the Symphony. The evening includes 16 Looney Tunes animated shorts projected on the big screen, including "What's Opera, Doc," "The Rabbit of Seville," "Baton Bunny," "Zoom and Bored" and "Corny Concerto." There will also be five new animated shorts that screen while scores by Carl Stalling, who played the grand theater organ for silent movies in the St. Louis Theater in the 1920s, are played live by the symphony. Bugs Bunny at the Symphony will bring back memories of beloved Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner (beep beep!), Michigan J. Frog and many more. Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased at slso.org or by calling the box office at 314-534-1700.

All True Scotsmen

Everyone will have a bit of Scot in them this Saturday at Schroeder Park (359 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester), which will be the site of a day-long celebration of all things hailing from the land that gave the world Sean Connery, Ewan McGregor and seminal 1990s rock band Garbage. The St. Louis Scottish Games will include plenty of Scottish athletic events, including tug of war, competitive sheep herding and the caber toss — which involves very strong people throwing what is essentially the very tall trunk of a very thin tree. Additionally, there will be bagpiping, Celtic dancing, a whole bunch of great bands (the Mudmen are coming all the way from Canada) and plenty of delicious things to eat. Whether you love the history and culture of Scotland or know virtually nothing about it beyond having seen Braveheart, we promise this will be a terrific way to spend a Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. More info at stlouis-scottishgames.com.

The Grip of the Grape

Does anything go together more naturally than wine and Italy? (Don't mention Bordeaux.) We'd certainly recommend heading to the airport and then pretty much anywhere in Tuscany to get your fix, but if travel is not an option, don't sweat it. Instead, head to our very own Little Italy on Saturday, May 11, from noon to 4 p.m. for the Hill Wine Walk. The annual event sees the charming tricolor-bedecked neighborhood open the door to its many stores and restaurants for a plethora of wine tastings and discounts, with plenty of entertainment along the way. Tickets to the Hill Business Association event are $45, but for $100, you can get a fancy tasting glass, Lorenzo's fare and access to its bathroom. The event tends to sell out, so make sure to head to Eventbrite to pick up a ticket ahead of time.