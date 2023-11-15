The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 16 to 19

click to enlarge MATT MURPHY Tina: The Tina Turner Musical brings audiences an arresting look into the life of the Queen of Rock & Roll.

Thursday 11/16

Simply the Best

Described as an "uplifting comeback story like no other," Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is a fittingly rockin' tribute to one of the greatest musicians to come out of this city, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 83. The musical tells the story of Tina Turner's rise, fall and comeback, with much of the first act set in St. Louis. In addition to Turner's hits, the show features other great music of the era, making for a can't-miss affair honoring one of the finest ever to do it. The show opened this week on Tuesday at the Fabulous Fox Theater (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111) and runs Tuesdays through Sundays until November 26. Showtimes vary, and tickets start at $33. More info at fabulousfox.com.

Friday 11/17

Drag the River

In St. Louis, we often take for granted that we live at the confluence of the two largest rivers in the United States. Part of that is city government's fault — seriously, we can't make it a priority to build up the Mississippi riverfront into the destination location it was born to be? — but another key piece of that puzzle is the fact that many of us rarely take advantage of what opportunities we do have to get out onto the water. What we're saying is: Why not catch a ride on a riverboat this week? There are always river cruises launching off of the riverfront by the Gateway Arch, but Decked Out Divas: A Floating Drag Show might be the most fun. Once a month through December, St. Louis' most enduring form of old-timey waterway transportation transforms into the area's hottest drag club, with a series of performances helmed by host Jade Sinclair on the open water. Grab a cocktail and cheer on your favorites during a two-hour celebration of the Mighty Mississippi and the many colorful characters who live just beside it. This week's event takes place at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17, with tickets priced at $29. Be sure to bring cash for the food and beverages — and, of course, to tip the entertainers. For tickets and more information, visit gatewayarch.com/experience/riverboat-cruises.

Saturday 11/18

The Light Fantastic

Summer, which for probably ominous reasons seemingly stretched well into overtime this year, with fall temperatures hitting the 80s, is finally over. The days are getting shorter, and the temps have finally dropped. If you feel the beginnings of seasonal sadness welling up in your soul, do not despair: Garden Glow is back. That's right, the annual extravaganza of light at the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100) officially opens this very week. Starting Saturday, November 18, you can again wander the paths of the garden as gorgeously colored lights provide a reprieve from the despair that grips the Midwest every winter. The 11th annual event runs all the way to January 6 this year, and MoBOT is promising added attractions. That includes a S'more Shack, which will offer "elevated s'mores" (which is either the snack you've been craving or a sure sign that "elevated" cuisine has jumped the shark!). Other new offerings include, per the Garden, a chance to dance on "interactive tile floors as they change color with movement" and "flurries from a new snow machine" at the exit through the Ottoman Garden. Also! You'll be able to spy six- to ten-foot dandelions that light up in sync to the music in the "Springtime" display — precisely the joyful sight your sun-deprived soul will be craving. Tickets that allow you to choose the time and date are on sale now — and MoBOT strongly encourages you to book in advance because, let's face it, every single person in the St. Louis metro is also counting on Garden Glow to get them through November and December. The fun starts on kickoff night at 5 p.m. and runs through 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $8 for children and $19 for adults, and can be purchased at missouribotanicalgarden.org.

All Grown Up

With adult-use cannabis now legal in Missouri, growers don't have to keep their operations under grow lights in their basements anymore. It's not like you can grow cannabis in your front yard, but state law now allows weed enthusiasts to display their buds in most indoor spaces. That's what makes an event like the St. Louis Home Growers Canna Expo all the more exciting. This Saturday, November 18, at the Steel Mill Event Space (6189 Minerva Avenue, Wellston; 314-917-5436), local growers and vendors will showcase their illest canna goods. Whether you're curious about cannabis or a longtime stoner, whether you're a regular Dr. Green Thumbs or a homegrown novice, the event's organizers promise you'll have a good time. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission costs $10. For more details, visit stlhomegrowers.com.

Banned Together

Seeking to uplift and provoke discourse around the subversive elements of history and self, the St. Louis Women's Chorus brings you Censored: Banned Books and Forbidden Stories. Through the power of live music, this vocal performance at Kirkwood High School's Keating Performing Arts Center (801 West Essex Avenue, Kirkwood; 314-213-6100) offers a new perspective on some of the most famous banned books in history. The concert will pair songs such as Willie Wonka's "Pure Imagination" with Eric Carle's controversial children's book, Draw Me a Star. Attendees will be able to purchase banned books from bookstores including Left Bank and the Novel Neighbor. The show takes place Saturday, November 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door. More info at charischorus.org/events.

Winter Is Coming

We know it's been hard to think about winter in St. Louis in recent weeks — it's felt more like spring or even summer with those temps in the 70s and even 80s. But ready or not, Old Man Winter steadily approaches, and the time has come at last to ditch your sandals and tanks for cute boots and chunky sweaters (or fur-lined trapper hats; you do you). Instead of mourning the end of pleasant temps, we invite you to embrace the changing of the seasons and head downtown to Winterfest at Kiener Plaza (500 Chestnut Street, 314-289-5300). There, from Saturday, November 18, to Sunday, December 31, you'll find a celebration of all the best things about the chilly season: ice skating, s'mores, igloos where you can sip on a hot drink between ice-skating breaks and thousands of holiday lights, as well as special events including a 5K, a chance to play hockey with the Blues, visits from princesses and superheroes, and even a fireworks display for New Year's Eve. Pricing and timing varies per event. Visit archpark.org/events/winterfest for all the details.