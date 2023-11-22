The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 23 to 26

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / JBLM MWR Olivette's Turket Trot affords calorie-concious St. Louisans a great excuse to throw caution to the wind at Thanksgiving Dinner.

Thursday 11/23

Gravy Boat

As much as we all love Thanksgiving, let's admit the truth: The holiday has some pitfalls. Do you really need to listen to your aunt debate your cousin about the culture war de jour? Even worse, do you really need to watch the Detroit Lions? This year, switch it up and take your family — or just you and your partner, or maybe just yourself — on a luxury Thanksgiving Brunch Cruise. That's right, this Turkey Day the 105-foot Skipperliner yacht Miss Augusta departs from Klondike Park (4600 Highway 94 South, Augusta; 636-949-7535) in Augusta, Missouri, for a pair of two-hour cruises on the Missouri River. Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, potatoes, pastries and, of course, roasted turkey are all on the menu. Tickets start at $66 and the ship sets sail at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets and more info at missaugustaboat.com.

Some Like It Trot

A lot of people probably view the annual Turkey Trot tradition as the last chance to burn some calories before consuming an inordinate amount of them, mostly in pie form, at the Thanksgiving table. However, we'd argue that it's actually the other way around, and that you need those calories at the end of the day to recover from the full-on athletic activity that is the Turkey Trot. Let's face it: If you're a semi-competitive runner this is a chance to test yourself in a hometown race where you can probably score a place or prize that will elude you in the Boston Marathon come April. If you never run, this is a chance to escape your extended family for 30 minutes and possibly get the most exercise you've had all year. And if you're somewhere in the middle, this is still a chance to go all out. Regardless of the specifics, you'll really, really need those third helpings later in the evening. The area has plenty of fine trots to choose from, but we'd argue for the Olivette Turkey Trot, which takes place in picturesque Stacy Park (9750 Old Bonhomme Road, Olivette; 314-993-0444), is very reasonably priced at $12 to $30, welcomes dog runners and donates part of its proceeds to the Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry. Plus, the race has Urban Chestnut's fine brews at its end, which is one of the best incentives to run fast that we've come across. For more info, visit olivettemo.com/511/Olivette-Turkey-Trot.

Friday 11/24

Hallelujah, Holy Shit

Going to see a movie at a regular theater can be such a chore, between the uncomfortable seats, the stale popcorn and the seemingly neverending cavalcade of green-screened, soulless superhero schlock. But catching a flick at the Alamo Drafthouse (3765 Foundry Way, Suite 275; 314-669-2079) is a different story. Not only do you get to watch the movie in your own personal cushy seat, you can also get (actually good) food and cocktails delivered straight to your chair at the press of a button. Perhaps best of all, the pioneering theater doesn't restrict its showings to the latest attractions, instead choosing to run cinema classics as a way to tap into the enduring moviegoing nostalgia of a certain handful of older generations. To that end, this holiday season the Drafthouse is putting 1989's indelible National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation up on the big screen. Join the Griswold family as they navigate a minefield of unexpected houseguests, full shitters, yuppie neighbors and exploding decorations in the noble pursuit of a merry Christmas. The John Hughes-penned holiday classic, the highest-grossing of the Vacation films and a cultural touchstone to this day, will show at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, and 5:30 p.m. Monday, November 27. Admission is $13 for the weekend showings and $18.99 for the prop-filled Monday night Movie Party. For tickets and more details, visit drafthouse.com/st-louis.

Holiday Spirits

What's better than getting drunk ... with the spirit of Christmas? At Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy, St. Louisans will have a chance to experience a true adult Christmas. From Santa's elves and tinsel to a Christmas-themed specialty cocktail menu, the Tinseltown pop-up is not wasting any time in getting to work celebrating the sparkle of the holiday season. Utopia Studios (3957 Park Avenue, 314-773-3660) in the city's Botanical Heights neighborhood will be decorated to the nines, with "baubles, bows, hanging trees, wreaths and just about every festive goodie ever," according to promotional materials. Although the event is 21-plus, family-friendly sessions will also be offered for those under the drinking age. The $15 admission fee also includes a complimentary Christmas-themed cocktail. The fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m on Friday, November 24, and will run through December 30. Times vary. Tickets and more info at viralventuresusa.ticketspice.com/tinsel-town-st-louis-.

Tits the Season

Nothing says "holiday shopping season" like a trip to an east side strip club. While all the suckers and rubes spend their post-Thanksgiving start to the weekend fistfighting over the latest in consumer electronics, you, a sophisticate, know that the smart play is to head across the bridge for Black Friday at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club (5420 Bunkum Road, Washington Park, Illinois; 618-874-9334). Here you'll find such holiday doorbuster deals as free couch dances, bed dances and hoodies from noon to 2 p.m., half-price happy hour drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. and a 20 percent discount on all VIP rooms until midnight. With inflation the way it's been the last few years, you simply cannot afford to allow some kind stranger to shake their uncovered flappy bits in your general direction without a discount involved. Luckily your late Uncle Larry has you covered. Admission to the club runs from $7 to $20, and the savings start at noon. For more information, visit stlouishustlerclub.com.

Saturday 11/25

Green Light

It's the same every year: Thanksgiving passes and stores instantaneously transition to your-Christmas-can-only-be-good-if-you-buy-a-bunch-of-shit mode. It's not like you can be a grinch and say no to the consumerist obligation to buy gifts — but we do know a way you can fulfill your holiday season obligations and not feel like another cog in the Earth-killing machine. The Green Gift Bazaar at Post Commons (300 Alby Street, Alton, Illinois; 618-433-8871) and Jacoby Arts Center (627 East Broadway, Alton, Illinois; 618-462-5222) has a variety of environmentally friendly gift ideas to keep your holiday festive and guilt-free. Each item is made from recycled or upcycled materials and was either fair trade or handcrafted in the U.S. The event celebrates Small Business Saturday and will bring more than 40 vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 25. Admission is free, and more information can be found at downtownalton.com/events/green-gift-bazaar. Depending on where you live, the drive to Alton may offset whatever carbon you saved by buying green. But hey, at least you tried.