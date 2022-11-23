The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 24 to 27

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR/PHILIP LEARA The Saint Louis Zoo’s Wild Nights display promises holiday fun for all the wild animals in your family.

Thursday 11/24

Trot, Turkeys

Nothing says Thanksgiving more than getting up early in the morning and running until you can run no more. If that's your thing — or if you're looking for a new way to curb holiday calories this year — you're in luck: Several turkey trots will take place throughout the St. Louis area this week. Bucking a tradition of races in downtown St. Louis, the St. Louis Turkey Trot will be held at the St. Charles Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway) in tandem with a virtual race people can participate in from anywhere. Kirkwood will also host in-person and virtual races with three- and six-mile options as part of the 40th Annual Kirkwood-Webster Turkey Day Run, and the Olivette Turkey Trot will kick off at 8 a.m. at Stacy Park (9750 Old Bonhomme Road).

Friday 11/25

Having a Ball

Instead of trampling your neighbor to get a cheap TV at Walmart, why not support Black artists at the Black Friday Ball at the Contemporary Art Museum (3750 Washington Avenue)? Hosted by Qu'art, this free event is more than a ballroom competition. The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with a holiday marketplace featuring Black queer artists. At 5 p.m. is a panel discussion featuring Miyonnee Hickman, the community outreach lead for the Mo Ho Justice Coalition; state Representative Rasheen Aldridge (D-St. Louis); and artist Yetunde Janski-Ogunfidodo. There will also be free HIV testing, monkeypox vaccinations and COVID-19 boosters on hand, because everyone stans a health-conscious queen. The event will conclude with performances and a ball competition with cash prizes for categories that include Vogue (Black Panther), Runway (Artistic Couture), Hands (No Glove, No Love), Sex Siren (Leather and Lace) and Realness (Gender Euphoria). The performances start at 6:15 p.m. and the competition is at 7 p.m.

Dive and Dash

St. Louis loves a pop-up bar, and Dasher's Dive Bar at POWERPlex (5555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard, Hazelwood) promises to be one to remember. The space will shower you in Christmas spirit, from the decorated ceiling on down to the festive tables. They'll be offering Christmas-themed snacks and cocktails and "wall-to-wall Christmas decor" along with holiday music and cheer. In addition to the snacks and welcome cocktail that is included with the price of your ticket ($19.95), you'll also have an opportunity to take a picture with Santa. Dasher's Dive Bar will keep you engaged with Christmas karaoke, comedy games and more. The bar is open this Friday through Friday, December 23, and you can visit powerplexstl.com/dashers-dive-bar to secure your tickets.

Wildin' Out

It's hard to improve on the Saint Louis Zoo (1 Government Drive), but the Wild Lights display each holiday season really tries. In addition to seeing gorgeous lights and all of the usual animals, the Wild Lights nights also offer themed areas (like the Cozy Cave and the Holly Jolly Hangout) and winter-themed treats. You never know what you'll find around each corner, from carolers to free activities to a 4D theater featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. And if you have a sensitive kid who would love to participate but might sometimes need space to decompress a bit from overstimulation, you can take them on Sensory-Friendly Night, which returns on Monday, December 12, and for which the zoo offers sensory maps, quiet areas and trained staff to assist people. They'll even have a limited number of headphones and fidget toys for your kids to borrow if it helps them. Tickets range from $10 for a zoo member to $16 for non-members. Visit stlzoo.org/wildlights for more information.

Saturday 11/26

Let's Get Crackin'

Many moons ago, Tchaikovsky disguised E.T.A. Hoffman's nightmarish story about a little girl's fever dream into a tale of Christmas joy, one that we are now bound by fate to reanimate every year as soon as the Halloween decor hits the Walgreens clearance rack. Question the tradition, we might, but there is no doubt that the Saint Louis Ballet puts on a stunning Nutcracker show filled with such an abundance of tulle, glitter, fake snow and tiaras you feel as if you've raided Billy Porter's closet. These undeniably talented dancers create a magical fairyland that, for just a moment, whisks you into the season's spirit quicker than a life-sized, animated nut-shelling device can whisk away Clara to a land of enchantment. The ballet runs this Saturday through Friday, December 23, at the Touhill Performing Arts Center (1 Touhill Circle). Tickets are available through Metrotix.

Fun Guys

Looking to learn more about functional magic mushrooms or microdosing? V.L.'s Urban Farm (3232 Ivanhoe Avenue) has a class for you! Mycologist Mike Crabtree will lead Exploring Functional Mushrooms from 4 to 6 p.m. Sip on a cup of mushroom coffee and stimulate your mind while you learn about the functional fungus among us. The class will discuss the many benefits that these mushrooms offer, where to get them and how to incorporate them into your daily life. As a bonus, attendees get to take home one of the farm's exclusive functional mushroom products for free! Tickets for the event are $75. For more information, visit fb.me/e/2r68HHivsf.

Curl the MO

It's getting cold outside. That means no baseball. No outdoor basketball. Running might be a little brutal. But at the Creve Coeur Ice Arena (1400 Olde Cabin Road, Creve Coeur) the sports aren't slowing down — they're speeding up. This weekend, the Creve Coeur Ice Arena is handing out curling lessons through the St. Louis Curling Club. The one-day session Learn to Curl lasts from 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. Visitors will learn how to sweep the floor, deliver stones and try on their own grippers. This is only one part of what the curling club offers, with everything from kids' leagues to adult leagues to doubles leagues to skills clinics to private lessons to bonspiel curling tournaments. With this club, it's all curling, all the time. Only 40 people can participate, so grab your tickets in advance at a cost of $30, or $35 the day of. To find more information, visit stlouiscurlingclub.org.

Sunday 11/27

Light It Up

You have to appreciate the restraint that Grant's Farm (7385 Grant Road, 314-843-1700) has shown in starting its Holiday Lights show the day after Thanksgiving. Most holiday activity started up right after Halloween, but Grant's Farm waited for the actual Christmas season to begin the festivities. That means you can drive through the lights at Grant's Farm from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Friday, December 30, with additional dates starting Monday, December 26. Driving through the lights costs $39 per vehicle, or those who want a slower experience can walk through the lights on select Mondays and Wednesdays between November 28 and December 21. Tickets are $10 per person. More information can be found at grantsfarm.com/holiday-lights.