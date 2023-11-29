The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 30 to December 3

click to enlarge DMITRI JACKSON The Cherokee Street Print Bazaar has the perfect gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

Thursday 11/30

Get Lit

One of St. Louis' most beloved holiday traditions is back this month, as Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch Brewery (1200 Lynch Street, 314-577-2626) brightens the night sky. This year, St. Louis' premier purveyor of sudsy intoxicants is promising some exciting new features, including a 50-foot digital tree (there's also a 22-foot tree if that's more your speed). A new "dazzling light show" will take place multiple times each night and last for 10 minutes at a time, and Yule Groove performances take place twice nightly. Also, naturally, a new "state-of-the-art light display" extends the length of the brewery. But who are we kidding? New features, old features — the true joy of Brewery Lights is participating in the same 38-year tradition that you enjoyed as a kid, marveling at the million colorful lights and the impressive brick buildings of one of America's historic breweries. And here's the kicker: Now that you're an adult, you can drink while you're doing it. The fun runs through December 30 with hours from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $12 for adults 21 and older, and include one free beer. Kids under 5 get in free; attendees from ages 5 to 20 pay only $5. Parking is included with your ticket. And if you'd rather drive through the brewery, that's totally free. You can do that every Monday through Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m. (Note that the drive-through is closed on November 29, December 4, 6, 12, 13 and 25.) Tickets and more info at brewerylights.com.

Slay Belles

Nothing says "let's celebrate the birth of the babe born from a virgin" more than a drag show. Right? Alright, granted, a certain Missouri candidate for governor whose name starts with "Bill" and ends with "Eigel" would definitely disagree. But if he comes after this event again this year (as he did last year, the scrooge), you're at least guaranteed a seat if you're 18 or older. So fear not the inscrutable whims of authoritarian state actors and grab yourself a ticket for this week's A Drag Queen Christmas, hitting the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161) this Thursday, November 30. The St. Louis stop is part of the longest-running drag show in America and features some of the country's biggest queens, including host Miz Cracker and special guest Todrick Hall. The show starts at 8 p.m., and ticket costs vary depending on where you sit, ranging from $43.50 for general admission to $350 for the super close-up views. For more details, visit thepageant.com.

Fly Like a Flash

The world's highest-flying, most extravagant circus is coming to one of our best venues just in time for the holidays. 'Twas the Night Before is Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show, kicking off this week at the Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111). Based on Clement Clarke Moore's famous poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," from whose first line it takes its name, the show runs Tuesdays through Saturdays up through December 10 and features a "festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families." Showtimes vary by day; most start at 7:30 p.m., but there are also matinée performances on weekend afternoons. Tickets start at $30. More details at fabulousfox.com

Hip-Hoppy Holidays

If you enjoyed the Walking XMas Carol that St. Louis Shakespeare Festival mounted in the Central West End during the pandemic-plagued Christmas season of 2020, you're going to absolutely love this year's Q Brothers Christmas Carol. The walking version involved a self-guided tour of a series of evocative store window displays that included Q Brothers' tracks spitting the highlights of Dickens' classic novel. This time, the Shakespeare Fest is actually bringing us the Chicago-based Q Brothers in the flesh — the talented hip-hop duo's very first time taking its show on the road. The fast-moving 80-minute play kicks off at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday nights through December 23. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at stlshakes.org. This time, all the fun goes down at the National Blues Museum (615 Washington Avenue, 314-925-0016). Come early and have a drink at the special pop-up bar — Club Fezzy, named for Scrooge's jovial antithesis, Mr. Fezziwig, naturally — running alongside the show.

Saturday 12/02

Bizarre Bazaar

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, we're thoroughly in the frenzy of the holiday season, which means one thing for just about everyone: It's shopping time. Yes, you could wait until the last minute and pay a high delivery fee to order something generic online that your giftees could have picked up for themselves at half the price. Or, of course, you could get them a beautiful piece of art made by a St. Louisan at the Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street. The event, which is now in its 16th year, brings print artists of all stripes — as well as their woodcuts, etchings, letterpress, screen prints, lithography and printed fabrics — to St. Louis' most artful street. There will be more than 30 venues hosting 100-plus artists along the street, so you can pop into everything from a brewery to, say, a garden store, and walk out with a cool piece of unique art and also a monstera, making the day a double win. But the joy isn't just in the convenience. Walking down the street and popping in and out of stores is an event in and of itself, one that reminds you that you're blessed to live in a city affordable enough to draw a large artist population but big enough to support nifty neighborhoods. The event begins at 11 a.m. this Saturday, December 2, and runs until 6 p.m. Admission is free. More information at cherokeeprintbazaar.com.

Sunday 12/03

(Warm) Welcome to the Jungle

Whether it is the existential threat of current global wars or the very real anxiety of the holiday season, there is a lot to be stressed about right now. Lucky for all of us, the Center of Creative Arts, a.k.a. COCA (6880 Washington Avenue, 314-725-6555), is hosting a group meditation event at its Eternal Jungle art exhibition to relieve us of the tension we're all surely feeling. If not for the immersive installation by artist Jasmine Raskas, come for the tranquil sounds of jungle life that will offer a unique opportunity for self-reflection and tranquility. Participants will also have a chance to meet Raskas before and after the meditation to further engage with this local artist. Raskas will be available to meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and meditation sessions will run from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, December 3, and the following Sunday, December 10. The event is free and open to all ages and experience levels. For more information on Raskas and her COCA exhibit, visit jasmineraskas.com/eternal-jungle.