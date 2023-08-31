The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, September 1 to 3

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / MIKE TIGAS The Japanese Festival returns to the Botanical Garden this weekend.

Friday 09/01

Back to the Movies

In addition to having a suggestively shaped sign (if you flip it upside down) and a name that spells I Lov It backward, the Tivoli (6350 Delmar Boulevard) was a beloved St. Louis institution during its time as an independent movie theater. So it makes sense that a whole lot of people were disappointed when Hawaiian shirt aficionado and "Duke of Delmar" Joe Edwards sold the storied building to One Family Church in May 2022. At that time, the church said it would eventually reopen the Tivoli and show movies again, and this week it finally makes good on that promise with its inaugural First Friday event, wherein the theater will open its doors for a pre-show performance and a film screening once a month. This being a church-operated affair, don't expect any grindhouse or R-rated features; in fact, the church won't be showcasing new releases at all but instead plans to show second-run films. So if you want to get back in the Tivoli, even if it is to watch a wholesome film you may have seen before, head on down this Friday, September 1, to catch Top Gun: Maverick, with a pre-show performance by local jazz artist Kasimu Taylor. The show starts at 7 p.m., tickets are $7 to $10 and all of the concessions will be $3. All profits benefit a local agency called the FAM, which aims to "eliminate race as a factor in home ownership throughout St. Louis," according to its website. Purchase tickets and see a full lineup of movies at onefamilychurch.com/tivoli.





Cover the Earth

St. Louis' annual celebration of graffiti art, music and all things hip-hop, Paint Louis, is the stuff of legend, a coming-together of dozens of artists of various mediums that showcases the best our fair city — and many others from around the globe — have to offer. Now in its 26th year, the event kicks off its annual gathering of graffiti artists this Friday, September 1, with the goal of covering the 1.9-mile Mississippi River flood wall between Victor and Chouteau avenues, just south of the Arch, in dazzling displays of artistic prowess. The stretch of art is so renowned and so consistently updated that it's been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as "the longest mural in the world." Paint Louis is a free community event, and you can catch it from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day from Friday through Sunday. Additionally, legendary Oakland hip-hop act Souls of Mischief will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a host of afterparties. A wide variety of additional programming, including a St. Louis hip-hop showcase, skate demos, dance battles and more, adds further incentive to check out one of the city's most unique events. For more information, visit paint-louis.com.

Go Ahead, Punk

Dive back into the era of 1980s punk rock this weekend with a slick double feature showcasing the work of director Penelope Spheeris, who will see two of her films showing back-to-back on Friday, September 1, at St. Louis' best mini-theater, the Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173). Start your night off with The Decline of Western Civilization, the iconic 1981 documentary chronicling Los Angeles' then-vibrant punk scene and featuring such legendary punk bands as X, Black Flag and Circle Jerks. Grab a drink at the bar after the first film, and then get ready for Spheeris' follow-up, 1984's Suburbia, which tells the story of a family of fellow punk rock travelers who "banded together against their bad parents and shitty authority figures," as summarized by the American Genre Film Archive. The first film starts at 7 p.m., followed by the second at 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $9 for each showing. For more info, visit arkadincinema.com.

Saturday 09/02

Look to the East

Though the Japanese Festival definitely celebrates a whole lot more than Japanese cuisine, it can be hard to focus on the history, culture and people of Japan while distracted by the barley tea, taiyaki (waffles shaped like fish and filled with custard), sushi and other delectable delights. But seriously, there is a lot more going on during the Missouri Botanical Garden's (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100) annual festival. From the opening ceremony in the Japanese Garden to the Teahouse Island Tours to displays of calligraphy, origami, wagashi and more, the weekend event holds a bounty of cultural festivities. And after you've filled your stomach with some tasty treats, the sumo displays, cooking demonstrations and cosplay are that much more informative and fun. The event runs Saturday, September 2, through Monday, September 4, with hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. over the weekend and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for children and $8 for members. More info at events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/japanese_festival.





Sunday 09/03

Suck 'Em Down

If you've ever happened to catch a professional hot dog eating contest on TV, then you know one thing: That shit is truly disgusting. The best professional speed eaters don't take time to savor their weiners. They nearly inhale them, sucking down moistened tubes of meat and bun with the speed and determination of a coked-up party girl around a snowy mountain of Bolivian marching powder. It's both impressive and horrifying in equal measure. If you've ever dreamed of watching amateurs take their best shot at this feat of consumption — or perhaps even dreamed of yourself competing alongside them — Steve's Hot Dogs has just the Labor Day Hot Dog Eating Contest for you. Up to 30 people will eat as many dogs as they can in 10 minutes, and lucky St. Louisans can cheer from neighboring tables while dodging weiner spittle. It all goes down at Steve's Hot Dogs (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-932-5953) at 3 p.m. this Sunday, September 3. You must be at least 18 and register in advance. See steveshotdogsstl.com for details. The first-prize winner gets $100 in cash, some Steve's schwag and the honor and glory of being the Joey Chestnut of St. Louis. The rest of us get the spittle.





