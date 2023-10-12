The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, October 12 to 15

click to enlarge VIA 31ART GALLERY Maxine Thirteen's surrealist work will be on display at the Punk Rock Art Show.

Thursday 10/12

Life's Short; Talk Fast

Has there ever been a TV show that lends itself better to trivia than Gilmore Girls? If there is, we don't want to know about it. Amy Sherman-Palladino really knew how to pack her dialogue with literary, pop culture, political and historical references, which would seemingly make for an endless pool of questions to be asked at Gilmore Girls Trivia Night this Thursday, October 12, at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood; 314-241-2337). Whether you're a Rory or a Lorelai, a Luke or a Dean, bring all your Stars Hollow knowledge to the Maplewood brewery for the free event, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Visit schlafly.com for more details.

Friday 10/13

Witch, Please

Even witches need a little fun now and then, and 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, Affton; 314-390-2806) is happy to hook them up with this week's Witches Night Out event. Get dressed up in your witchiest garb and pilot your broom to the Affton food truck park on Friday, October 13, to celebrate with all of your St. Louis sister-witches. In addition to hosting a costume contest (the best-dressed witch wins some "9 Mile Garden Bucks"), they'll have a vendor market where you can buy all manner of witchy things such as crystals and candles. They'll also have tarot readings, of course, because obviously an effective witch needs all information available to achieve her best witchy life. You must be at least 21 to attend the event. Tickets are $35, but they include a welcome cocktail, access to the charcuterie bar and a special dessert from the Sweet Side. Visit facebook.com/9milegarden/events to find more information and a link to buy your tickets.

Grin and Bier it

Time and time again, Soulard Oktoberfest is one of the best Oktoberfests in town. Happening this year on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, this party in Soulard Market Park (Lafayette Avenue and South Eighth Street) is quite a bit more German than others in the area. All Oktoberfests are about drinking (too much) beer, but Soulard Oktoberfest is about drinking too much beer while enjoying music from six (!) different German bands. No, were not talking about industrial tunes from the boys in Rammstein; we're referring to the traditional music from the Waterloo German Band, the Bolzen Beer Band, the Brasshaufen Brass Band, the Good Times Band, Deutschmeister Band and Die Spitzbuam. And while you're getting your polka on and stuffing your face full of beer and pretzels, you can amuse yourself by browsing the many vendors and exhibitors on site and take a trip to the wine garden. (Or should we say the wine garten?) The event is free but tickets to the VIP Bier Hall are $30. You'll also want to set aside $14 for a commemorative stein that will help you remember that you actually attended the event and that the hangover was totally worth it. More info, including a schedule of events, is at soulard-oktoberfest.com.

Saturday 10/14

Anarchy in the STL

There's only one time each year when you can view more than 200 pieces of art that speak to the punk teenager that's still inside you. This Saturday, October 14, marks the fifth edition of the Punk Rock Art Show, a highly anticipated event where viewers can peruse the punk-rock inspired art at 31art gallery (3520 Hampton Avenue) while listening to live music and sipping beer from a cash bar. There are several artists whose work will be displayed, including abstract expressionist and contemporary artist Jared Minnick, as well as oil painter Maxine Thirteen, whose surreal and macabre work instills an unsettling feeling while daring the viewer to look away. Entrance is free. Live music from a rolling set of artists including Amy Elizabeth Quinn, Fritz Beer and Mid Tempo Death March begins at 5 p.m. More details at 31artgallery.com.

SLICE of Life

For years, there was a much-loved event by the name of the St. Louis Small Press Expo, a bustling one-day affair that launched in 2014 at Firecracker Press in Old North. The event quickly outgrew those bounds and then expanded year after year in the Central Library until COVID-19 stopped it in its tracks. But fear not. The St. Louis Independent Comics Expo, or SLICE, is set to be the longed-for successor to that bygone annual party. A group headed up by St. Louis-based comic artist Steenz resurrected and reimagined the expo, which finds a new home at the Sheldon (3648 Washington Avenue, 314-533-9900) this year. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, and is set to include a book fair with plentiful exhibitors, local and not, that run that gamut from comic artists to printmakers to illustrators to small press publishers and more. Special guests include Zachary Clemente, a small press comics publisher from Somerville, Massachusetts; Bianca Xunise, an illustrator, writer and educator hailing from Chicago; and Cassi Mothwin, a tabletop RPG designer, writer and illustrator living in St. Louis. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. Visit slicexpo.org for more information.