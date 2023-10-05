The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, September 5 to 8

click to enlarge VIA PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR St. Louis' Burning Man, Artica, takes place in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood this weekend.

Thursday 10/5

Noche en el Museo

Forget spooky season, because October is Hispanic Heritage Month. You can do more about that than knock back margaritas, of course, but why not kick your Thursday night off right with a happy hour at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599) as part of its Nuestra Comunidad: Hispanic St. Louis Past, Present and Future event? Sober up during a Mexican dance performance, stroll through hallways containing traditional Hispanic clothing and artwork, and share chisme — Spanish for "gossip," sometimes known as your family history — with St. Louis artist José Garza, historians and curators. End the night with a 6:30 p.m. presentation on St. Louis, Mexico and Spain from the 1700s to the 1900s, and a conversation on how Hispanic influences shape St. Louis today. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, at the Lee Auditorium and MacDermott Grand Hall. Admission is free. For more information, visit mohistory.org.

Friday 10/6



Movie Magic

The real world may lack castles in the sky, dragons and friendly witches who perform good deeds on brooms, but the magic and beauty of Studio Ghibli films makes those things feel alive. On Friday, October 6, the Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, 314-289-4400) will showcase that magic with Studio Ghibli film screenings and museum-wide activities. Catch My Neighbor Totoro at 6 p.m. in the OMNIMAX theater and Kiki's Delivery Service at 8:30 p.m. Trivia, educational activities and a game held throughout the entire museum will also take place. Before you board the Catbus, make sure you're decked out in Ghibli-inspired glam for a costume contest at 7:30 p.m. First Friday: Studio Ghibli is free to attend, although some activities require tickets. Find more info at slsc.org.

Saturday 10/7

Turtles All the Way Down

With the one exception that it's not nearly as likely to turn into mud-drenched desert nightmare, Artica is St. Louis' Burning Man. It's commerce-free, meaning your money is useless there and you have to bring your own food and drinks; it's multidisciplinary, so renegade artists of all kinds flock to the area; and, like Burning Man, it's unconventional, to say the least. Expect music, dancing and a vibrant array of art that celebrates not only the joy of creating but St. Louis itself. Past iterations of the annual event have included circus performers, kite-making, giant Legos, a man who put a pumpkin on his head and set it on fire, and an actual fire called "The Burn," in which a sculpture by the name of Lady Artica is torched. The festival grounds are an "open landscape" in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood between the abandoned Cotton Belt Freight Depot (1400 North First Street) and the Riverfront Trail. Remember to bring your own supplies for the day, as well as maybe a costume — and, most importantly, an open mind. Entry is free, and the event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, and runs through 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 8. More details at articastl.com.

Home Is Where the Art Is

The fact people are still paying to visit the Shaw Art Fair after 30 years despite the plethora of free art fairs in this town should tell you something — and we suggest your takeaway is that this is an extremely well-run and well-curated event. It also features actual art, not just the crafts you'll find at lesser events. Stroll the beautiful parkway running through Flora Place and take in art from more than 120 booths, along with food, music and activities for the kids. The fair isn't just about spending money; you can also enjoy a half-dozen artist demonstrations each day, with select artists putting their talents on display and answering your questions. This year also features a partnership with Black Art in America, with two artists selected by the organization for entry into the fair. Make sure to check out the mixed media portraits from Brittni Mosby of Florissant and figurative paintings by Kevin West of Brownsburg, Indiana. The fair runs Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can pay $8 for a weekend pass at shawartfair.org — or wait until the last minute and pay $10 at the gate.