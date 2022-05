click to enlarge Theo Welling See the culmination of the LoFi Music Festival at the premiere party this weekend.

Weekend plans aren't hard to come by in St. Louis, as there is a wide range of activities happening once more. Geek out at the Fan EXPO, featuring a host of Sci-Fi favorites and more, or take the family to Eckert's Farms for their Strawberry Festival. If you're looking for something more rare, you'll have to plan a trip to Elephant Rocks State Park to view the pending Blood Moon on Sunday.Here are our top picks for the weekend, and don't miss the chance to plan out the rest of your week with our weekday picks.

Friday 05/13

click to enlarge Courtesy Fan EXPO

Fun for Fans

Formerly produced as Wizard World, which ran from 2013 to 2019, the St. Louis Fan EXPO will feature beloved actors such as sci-fi favorites, anime standouts, animation stars and voice actors. The Fan Expo runs Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15, at America's Center (701 Convention Plaza, 314-342-5036, fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis). Ticket prices begin at $27. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Read more about the event here:

Saturday 05/14

Market Eats

St. Louis small businesses will head to the Central West End this weekend for the return of Edera Italian Eatery's Community Night Market. More than 30 vendors, food trucks and live music will fill the streets as guests shop at places like Arch Apparel, Mud City Soaps, Series Six and more. Edera's full menu will be available inside the restaurant, and their pizzas will be available outdoors. Food from the Mission Taco Joint food truck, local pop-up Izumi and Pete's Pops will also be available for purchase outdoors, and there will be live music from DJ Al Cheekz and Mars Sinclair. The Community Night Market happens outside of Edera Italian Eatery (48 Maryland Plaza, 314-361-7227, ederastl.com/events) and is free to attend on Saturday, May 14.

Music by the Mile

Illinois native Dan Hubbard first picked up a guitar after his 12-year-old brother died of brain cancer. Hubbard was 15 and wrote songs to mourn and heal. Later the singer-songwriter joined the band the Humadors, whose 2011 release Love Show was on the Roots Rock chart's Top 50. Since then, Hubbard has gone solo with his 2016 release Dan Hubbard and 2019 LP Attention. You can catch Hubbard along with 15 other local acts at Morganford Music Mile on (you guessed it) Morganford. You'll be able to sip on Alpha craft beer while popping into local shops. Morganford Music Mile is Saturday, May 14, from 2 to 9 p.m.

click to enlarge Courtesy Eckert's Farms Strawberries are in season, and so is the Strawberry Festival at Eckert's Farm.

It’s strawberry season, and Eckert’s is hosting its. The event will include “festival food and loads of fun,” including carnival rides and farm animals. The festival will be Saturday, May 14 through Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Belleville Eckert’s Farm location (951 S. Green Mt Road, 618-310-2758, eckerts.com/event/strawberry-fesitval). Admission starts at $5.50 per person.

Sunday 05/15

Annie Malone May Day Parade

The oldest and second largest African American parade in the nation is back downtown this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic. The Annie Malone May Day Parade is both a celebration and the organization's largest fundraiser of the year. Annie Malone aims to improve the quality of life for children, families and older adults by providing social services and educational programs, and also engages in advocacy. Tens of thousands of spectators have been drawn out in years prior, and it will also be live-streamed for those who can't join in person. The parade is free to attend, but those interested in being part of the parade have to pay a registration fee. The Annie Malone May Day Parade (2612 Annie Malone Drive, 314-531-0120, anniemalone.com/parade) takes place in downtown St. Louis on Market Street on Sunday, May 15, at 1 p.m.

Painted in Stone

Experience more than 70 paintings on 20 different types of stone before it's too late with Paintings on Stone: Science and the Sacred 1530-1800. Judith Mann, the Saint Louis Art Museum's senior curator of European Art to 1800, curated the exhibition. "It grew out of my interest in learning about a painting that we bought — Cavaliere d'Arpino's 'Perseus [Rescuing] Andromeda,'" Mann explains in a SLAM video. "It's a small, eight-inch oval where the lapis is left bare. It's just a gorgeous painting, and the lapis becomes the sky and it becomes the water." Paintings on Stone is open through Sunday, May 15, at the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive, 314) 721-0072, slam.org/exhibitions/paintings-on-stone-science-and-the-sacred-1530-1800). Tickets are $6 to $12, members free. —Cassidy Waigand

Low-Key Lo-Fi

Thirteen music videos were recorded live as part of the annual LoFi Cherokee Music Festival, and now we'll get a chance to see the results. LoFi Cherokee Premiere Party will show us the videos created by videographer Bill Streeter and his team. Featuring local bands like Jesus Christ Supercar, YouPeopl, Karen Choi, Starwolf and more, the premiere is a night full of music all over again. The party is Sunday, May 15, at Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue, offbroadwaystl.com/event/12019085/lofi-cherokee-2022-premiere-party). Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Blood Moon

When the full moon is caught in the shadow of the Earth, it turns a coppery red and is called a blood moon. That is set to happen this weekend as Elephant Rocks State Park (7390, 7406 Mo-21, Belleview, Mo., 573-546-3454, mostateparks.com/park/elephant-rocks-state-park) hosts a Blood Moon Total Eclipse Viewing Event. Not only do you get to stay in the park late, the surrounding dark skies ensure a great view. The eclipse starts at 8:30 p.m. and peaks at 11:11 p.m. The free event is Sunday, May 15, running from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Rosalind Early



