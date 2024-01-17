The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

click to enlarge Dunsi Dai Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Nearly 100 years after the end of the Civil War, and a year after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, many Black Americans, particularly in the Southern United States, were still systematically denied the right to register and vote. World premiere play Hold On! by Paul Webb, screenwriter of the 2014 film Selma, tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, from the perspective of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Black leaders and community activists who challenged the status quo.

The compelling story builds from local action to the march across Pettus Bridge as protesters walked from Selma to Montgomery, the state capitol. The play concludes with Coretta Scott King singing at the Freedom Concert, a hopeful, forward-facing tone underscoring the historic and emotional significance of the movement. We learn of the ongoing local struggles, Dr. King’s involvement and how his imperfections impacted the movement. We also see the many ways bureaucracy and racism conspired to deny Black people their rights and how everyone, from ordinary citizens to Selma’s sheriff to Governor Wallace and even the more progressive President Johnson, were complicit. It’s an important history, and the Black Rep’s production, directed with finesse and force by Ron Himes, brings the history to life.

Enoch King is commanding and charismatic as Dr. King, revealing the vulnerability, flaws and uncertainty the man wrestles to overcome to become the leader the movement needs. In pivotal moments, King almost perfectly captures the tone and cadence of Dr. King’s voice. Evann De-Bose is a formidable partner as Coretta Scott King, with a bright, rich singing voice to match. Equally committed to civil rights, Coretta often intercepted the hostilities and threats aimed at her husband, remaining by his side despite the pain they caused. Brian Dykstra is the influential and politically astute Lyndon B. Johnson, and he and King create bristling chemistry steeped in adversarial admiration and genuine respect. Tamara Thomas, Jeff Cummings, Greg Carr Sr., Joel Antony, Jason Little, Isaiah DiLorenzo, Thomas Riley, Eric Dean White, Tammie Holland, and Olajuwon Davis form the ensemble, quickly and convincingly adding depth and detail to history.

A smart, multi-functional stage design by Dunsi Dai, captivating projections by Zach Cohn and Lamar Harris’ compelling and, at times, haunting sound design add context and emotional texture. Harris’ sound is most effective during the violent scenes, where slow, stylized movements emphasize the storytelling impact while minimizing the shock of the attacks.

Hold On! tells its story in 21 different scenes and, while the sound design and smartly choreographed transitions are smooth and efficient, overlapping and letting the changeovers show might help keep the audience more fully engaged. The frequent fades to black make the show seem longer than it runs and made some audience members restless. Transitions aside, the Black Rep’s focused staging ensures the play has immediacy that resonates with audiences and brings the history we should know to life.

Written by Paul Webb. Directed by Ron Himes. Presented by the Black Rep at Washington University’s Edison Theatre (6465 Forsyth Boulevard) through Sunday, January 28. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $46.25 to $51.25. More information at theblackrep.org/hold-on-1.



