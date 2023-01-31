The Darkness Haunted House Opens for 'My Bloody Valentine' Date Night

Romance comes in all forms

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 4:09 pm

click to enlarge Don't be loveless on My Bloody Valentine date night - @rossaroni / Flickr
@rossaroni / Flickr
Don't be loveless on My Bloody Valentine date night

If you can't get them to hold your hand because they love you, maybe you can get them to hold your hand because they’re terrified?

St. Louis’ premier haunted house is reopening for one night only on February 11 for a scary-special date night. The Darkness (1525 South Eighth Street) is always a destination spot for St. Louisans around Halloween time, but now spooky season is stretching into love season with the "My Bloody Valentine" haunted house event.

Dinner and a movie is played out. If you want to give her a Valentine’s Day date she’ll never forget (even if she wants to), grab a couple of the 1,250 tickets they’re selling for this event. Do it quickly, too. They sell out every year.

Not only will the Darkness scare the shiz out of you, they’ll even let you take pictures with monsters, too, so she can have something to post on the ‘Gram aside from your ugly face. It’s a win-win.

Tickets are $30 but you can drop an extra $10 to get the Speed Pass and then you can bypass all of the canoodling couples waiting in line. Visit scarefest.fearticket.com to grab yours.

