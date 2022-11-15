The Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden Is Back

MARY LOU OLSON/MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN
The Garden Glow is gorgeous.
Even on its worst day, the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100, glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org)
is, without question, one of the most beautiful places St. Louis has to offer — a sprawling 79-acre oasis of nature and horticultural wonder plunked down in the heart of the city.
Each year around the holiday season, the great garden steps its game up with its Garden Glow
celebration, creating whimsey and wonder through what is essentially the most grandiose nondenominational Christmas display most of us will ever see.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the popular attraction, and organizers have gone suitably all-out, with nearly 2 million twinkling lights powering the fun. Expect s’mores, festive drinks and plenty of photo opportunities throughout the grounds as well as enough beauty to give the garden’s daytime good looks a run for their money.
Tickets range from $3 for the kiddos to $22 for non-member adults, and the fun runs November 19 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. Visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org
for more information or to buy your tickets.
