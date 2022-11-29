The Goth Garage Sale Returns to the Crack Fox in December

Shower your goth girlfriend with gifts this holiday season

By on Tue, Nov 29, 2022 at 8:51 am

click to enlarge Photo from the "Stuff My Stockings" event at the Crack Fox in 2014 - Steve Truesdell
Steve Truesdell
Photo from the "Stuff My Stockings" event at the Crack Fox in 2014

It seems like the entire internet wants a goth girlfriend lately. And who wouldn’t? They’re pretty. They're creative. They’re sweet. And they always have sunscreen available when you need it.

But once you’ve scored your own goth girlfriend, how do you keep her? Goth girlfriends need to be showered with gifts because there’s always some other guy out there trying to steal them away. To keep your goth girlfriend happy, you’d better start saving your pennies. Goth girlfriends are not cheap, but they are worth it.

And if you want to find your goth girlfriend something unexpected and unique, you’ll want to head to the Goth Garage Sale at the Crack Fox (1114 Olive Street, 314-828-5064) on December 18.

Goth girlfriends don’t want an impersonal Hot Topic gift card. They want the kind of one-of-a-kind stuff sold at the Goth Garage Sale. From handcrafted jewelry to artwork to leather goods, you can find her the perfect gift for Christmas. And since there will be some lingerie and costumes for sale, you can also find her the perfect gift for your own little XXX-mas, too.

The event runs from noon until 8 p.m. and music will be supplied by DJ Sainte. Keep an eye on the Facebook event page for a vendor list and more details.

