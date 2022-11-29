The Goth Garage Sale Returns to the Crack Fox in December

It seems like the entire internet wants a goth girlfriend
lately. And who wouldn’t? They’re pretty. They're creative. They’re sweet. And they always have sunscreen available when you need it.
But once you’ve scored your own goth girlfriend, how do you keep her? Goth girlfriends need to be showered with gifts because there’s always some other guy out there trying to steal them away. To keep your goth girlfriend happy, you’d better start saving your pennies. Goth girlfriends are not cheap, but they are worth it.
And if you want to find your goth girlfriend something unexpected and unique, you’ll want to head to the Goth Garage Sale at the Crack Fox (1114 Olive Street, 314-828-5064)
on December 18.
Goth girlfriends don’t want an impersonal Hot Topic gift card. They want the kind of one-of-a-kind stuff sold at the Goth Garage Sale. From handcrafted jewelry to artwork to leather goods, you can find her the perfect gift for Christmas. And since there will be some lingerie and costumes for sale, you can also find her the perfect gift for your own little XXX-mas, too.
The event runs from noon until 8 p.m. and music will be supplied by DJ Sainte. Keep an eye on the Facebook event page
for a vendor list and more details.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter