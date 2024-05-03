The Inheritance Part 2 Completes a Beautifully Crafted Epic

Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance Part 1 & Part 2 is a brilliant exploration of the legacy of AIDS on the lives and communal history of gay men. Last week, Tesseract Theatre Company stunned audiences with the beautifully connected and performed Part 1. This week, Director Stephen Peirick and an exceptional cast complete the story with a truly unforgettable and affecting Part 2, the St. Louis premiere of the heartfelt and moving conclusion.

The play opens with the supporting characters lovingly describing an old farmhouse in upstate New York. The house is owned by Walter, a recently deceased gay man, and was a gift of sorts from his longtime partner Henry. Since Walter’s death, Henry has been spending a lot of time with Eric Glass, and he asks Eric to marry him. Eric, still reeling from the loss of his apartment and a breakup with his fiancé Toby Darling, hesitates at first but later says yes. Unfortunately, a happy ending is not guaranteed as the self-destructive Toby crashes the wedding with Leo, a youthful sex worker who counts Henry among his clients. From this point, Part 2 thoughtfully unravels the relationships and lies, revealing each character’s truth and leading to a conclusion that is deeply affecting, painful and, somehow, resonant with love and hope.

Chris Kernan, as Eric Glass, and Tyson Cole, as Leo, are the center of this complex story, and their bond of friendship, though initially unlikely, is authentically derived and compelling. Both performers fully inhabit their character’s essential humanity and worth. Though they care deeply about each other, Henry and Eric’s relationship remains tenuous and ultimately untenable, particularly as Eric finally finds meaning and purpose in his life at Walter’s house. John Hey deftly moves through Henry’s guarded layers and the wall he’s built around his emotions. Henry eventually finds peace in a lovely coda at the end of the story that’s tender and emotionally cathartic.

Though featured less in Part 2, Gabriel Paul is mesmerizing as he reveals Toby’s confusion and inescapable suffering. Toby’s final scene is a moment of understated trauma that’s tremendously effective and well connected. Jacob Schmidt and Sean Seifert once again remind us of young Walter and Henry’s lasting love, filled with joy and affection, while Margery Handy and Nic Tayborn are heartbreaking as Margaret and the memory of her son Michael. Stephen Henley, Donald Kidd, Alex C. Moore, Kevin O’Brien, and Kelvin Urday complete the talented cast, and each has strong, memorable moments.

In addition to the evocative performances, superb direction from Peirick and excellent stage craft from lighting designer Tony Anselmo and sound designer Jacob Baxley ensure the audience remains fully engrossed in the compelling and realistically intertwined story.

While seeing Part 1 is not required to understand and enjoy Part 2, it is recommended. The two parts seamlessly flow into one another, and seeing the first provides greater understanding and appreciation for the second. The Inheritance is a theatrical triumph that reconciles and expertly integrates an era many would rather ignore or forget with the present state of gay men in America. More than that, it is an important reminder of the legacy and determined resilience of queer people and of their right to live openly and unashamed, to love who they love and to rightfully claim their space in the world.

The Inheritance Part 2 is written by Matthew Lopez and directed by Stephen Peirick. It is presented by Tesseract Theatre Company at the Marcelle (3310 Samuel Shepard Drive) through Sunday, May 5. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $25 or $40 for both parts at tesseracttheatre.com.

